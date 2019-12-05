Exclusive: Oscar Isaac Not Interested in Continuing Poe’s Story in a Disney+ Show

0

The very first Star Wars live-action show is well underway on Disney+, and it’s a big win for the franchise in series format. The Mandalorian is certified must-see (must-stream?) TV and while anticipation is sky high for the next four episodes of its first season, The Mandalorian‘s success also ups the hype for future Star Wars stories told through Disney+ show. It’s been confirmed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi show starring Ewan McGregor is in the works and so is another series that brings back Diego Luna as Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, but we all well know it’s not stopping there.

One could assume that the TV format might be a ripe place for the Star Wars and Disney teams to introduce and develop new characters like Mando, but Disney+ also offers the opportunity to further explore familiar faces from the big screen. It’s happening with Cassian and Obi-Wan, but who’s next? With the Skywalker saga officially coming to a close with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, does that mean it’s the end of characters like Rey, Finn and Kylo or could they pop up on a Disney+ show of their own? We’ve got no news on the aforementioned characters but Poe Dameron himself, Oscar Isaac, did weigh in on the matter while promoting Rise of Skywalker and it doesn’t look like the Resistance pilot will venture over to the streaming service anytime soon.

When asked if he’d accept an offer to continue Poe’s story on a Disney+ series, Isaac responded with a simple, “Nope!” And even when his Rise of Skywalker co-star, Keri Russell, pointed out the big payday per episode, he laughed and said, “Cashing in my chips.” (You can watch the exchange using the video player at the top of this article.)

If you’re a Poe fan, perhaps that response is a bummer, but the ace pilot has gone on quite the journey in Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and who knows how the events of Rise of Skywalker will test him and challenge him to become a stronger leader. Perhaps we’ll get a satisfying conclusion for the character come December 20th when Rise of Skywalker hits theaters nationwide. And no matter what happens, Isaac has certainly earned those chips so hopefully he spends them well and uses the additional free time to pick up more projects, because the more Oscar Isaac in the industry, the better.

We’ll share the full conversation with Isaac and Russell in the next few days and we’ll also have interviews with director J.J. Abrams, stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and so many more coming to Collider.com soon.