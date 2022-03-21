If you thought Oscar Isaac's British accent in Disney+'s upcoming MCU series, Moon Knight, was teetering a little on the "Oy mista!" side of things, you wouldn't be alone. Since the trailer for Marvel's newest superhero-based series dropped, fans have been wondering what is up with the actor's borderline Cockney accent. Finally, our questions are being answered! During a recent sit down with Radio Times, the actor revealed that it was, in fact, a character choice.

For a bit of background, Isaac will be starring as Marc Spector — a U.S. marine turned mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which gives him no memory of his multiple personalities. Upon being bestowed with extraordinary capabilities, Marc takes on the form of antihero Moon Knight. Differing from the comic books where he appears as a top dog on Wall Street, production decided to put a different spin on Marc's side personality Steven Grant. Moon Knight will see Steven not as a suave businessman but as a bumbling, shy museum shop clerk hailing from London.

Because of this, Isaac decided he wanted to fully immerse himself in the character, which included diving headfirst into the accent. When he got the role, the actor had some soul-searching to do as he had just gotten out of a long-term relationship with the Star Wars franchise playing Poe Dameron. Isaac said that he spent "months" debating whether the part of Moon Knight was "the right thing to do," adding that he thought, "'I shouldn't do it.'" Following his portrayal of the charismatic X-wing pilot, the actor was unclear about whether he wanted to jump into another major film universe like Marvel, thinking that he would instead pursue "character studies."

With this in mind, he eventually signed on as the show's titular character, knowing the depth Marc Spector could provide, specifically in the unsung hero, Steven Grant. "It wasn't necessarily written that way," Isaac said of the shop employee's accent, adding that he took his idea to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, who gave him the green light. While Feige played it cool during their meeting, Isaac revealed that "afterwards he told me they didn't know what the hell I was doing. And they weren't sure it was going to work at all." Luckily for Isaac, all turned out well, and as the actor said, "I'm glad we did that because everyone says it kind of makes the show."

The certainty backing Isaac's decision gives us a sigh of relief. What could have been an absolute disaster sounds like it will shape up to be a welcome addition to the highly anticipated show when it crashes onto Disney+ March 30.

