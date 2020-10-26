Oscar Isaac in Talks to Join the MCU as Moon Knight for Disney+ Series

Marvel is continuing to cast up its forthcoming Disney+ shows, and now it appears they’ve found their lead for Jeremy Slater’s Moon Knight series. TheWrap reports that Oscar Isaac is in talks to play Marc Spector, “the Jewish son of a rabbi who fled to the United States from Czechoslovakia during World War II. Spector grew up in Chicago and joined the Marines, then became a CIA operative, and then a mercenary after that.” He becomes Moon Knight when, after a near-death experience in an Egyptian tomb, his spirit met Khnoshu, who healed his injuries and gave him the power of the moon, which allows him to survive moral wounds and provides super strength at night. Spector also has dissociative identity disorder, so there’s the question of whether Khonshu is even real. That’s a lot!

This will be the third superhero project Isaac has signed on to in recent years. He infamously played the villain Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse, and then he had a brief cameo in the closing credits of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Spider-Man 2099. But this will be the first time Isaac gets to take center stage as the hero, and he’s definitely chosen an interesting project. While other Marvel series like She-Hulk and even Ms. Marvel are a bit more straightforward, Moon Knight sounds like a trickier proposition, which is probably why Marvel wanted a bigger name like Isaac who is a critical darling thanks to his work in movies like Ex Machina and Inside Llewyn Davis while also playing a lead role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

No word yet when Moon Knight will go before cameras, but Isaac will still be keeping busy. He’s got Dune opening next October, and he’s currently prepping to shoot James Gray’s Armageddon Time. But with Moon Knight landing Isaac and Slater on board as the showrunner, this may now be my most-anticipated Disney+ series, which is saying something when you consider the talent on board for the other Disney+ series in development.

Speaking of the MCU Disney+ series, we’ll see their first offering later this year when WandaVision arrives.