Isaac also talked about the freedom he had to experiment on the set of the Marvel series.

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac says that playing Marvel’s titular hero was the most challenging role of his career. Talking to Variety, Isaac spoke about how his experience on the set of Moon Knight represented the biggest workload he ever had, even though the experience was incredibly satisfying and allowed him to learn a lot.

In the upcoming series, Isaac will star as Marc Spector/Moon Knight, a former U.S. Marine turned C.I.A. agent who was given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu after stumbling upon an archaeological dig site. The anti-hero is known for experiencing multiple personality disorder and might help the MCU deliver more mature content on Disney+.

Speaking about Disney+’s upcoming show, Isaac said that he told Marvel head Kevin Feige how he wanted to propose new ideas on set even before production began. In Isaac’s words, “speaking with Kevin, I told him I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair.” Feige was not indifferent to Isaac’s request, as the actor underlines how he used the eight months of Moon Knight’s production to improve his craft as an actor and experiment with new things.

Describing his experience with Moon Knight, Isaac said:

“I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Besides Isaac, Moon Knight will also star Ethan Hawke as an undisclosed villain. Joining Hawke and Isaac in Moon Knight is May Calamawy (Ramy) and French actor Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ in 2022. The next Marvel series to hit the streaming platform is Hawkeye, which premieres with its first two episodes on November 24.

