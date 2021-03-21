It looks like Oscar Isaac is well on his way to becoming Marvel’s Moon Knight. The actor appeared in a new video which was posted to his production company’s Instagram account, Mad Gene Media, where he practiced different fight choreography sequences. Isaac thwarted off several adversaries in the video, all while rocking a gnarly man bun.

In the caption for the new post, the account wrote “Currently out of the office,” and added the hashtag “#TheOneYouSeeComing”— a direct quote from the character in the comic book issue Moon Knight #5. Isaac was training at the Brooklyn Zoo indoor gymnastics center in New York, along with some movement coordinators and fellow actors.

Image via Marvel Comics

RELATED: Ethan Hawke to Play Villain in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series Starring Oscar Isaac

It was revealed late last year that Isaac would be taking on the mantle of Moon Knight for the Disney+ series, with Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab attached to direct. Ethan Hunt also joins the cast as the series big bad, suspected to be Raoul Bushman, but his character has not been revealed at this time. May Calamawy (Ramy) has also signed on to the project as an unidentified character.

While the details on Moon Knight are still fairly hush-hush, we do know that it will be filming somewhere around June and run for six episodes much like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Run time for these episodes will be around 40 to 50 minutes, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

In the comics, Moon Knight a.k.a. Marc Spector is a former Marine and CIA operative who was betrayed by partner Bushman. Near-death, Spector is greeted by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and becomes his avatar on earth known as “The Fist of Khonshu.” Moon Knight takes on many personalities during his tenure in the comics, and storyline possibilities are endless for showrunner Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and producer-extraordinaire Feige.

Moon Knight is expected to land on Disney+ in 2022. Check out Isaac's training video below.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

Is Henry Cavill Still Superman? An Investigation It's complicated.

Read Next