Oscar Isaac is one of the most celebrated actors of the modern generation, and for very good reason. He's taken over the sci-fi space, but still has work in tons of other genres as well. He's starred in some of the highest-grossing superhero, sci-fi, and overall films of all time. Whether he's a Spider-Man from the future or a space pilot, Isaac is always doing something awesome.

He's only got more in store for him in the future, with the highly anticipated films Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Frankenstein on the horizon for him in the next few years. So, while fans of his await these that are sure to be great flicks, they find themselves looking back on Isaac's past work and reminiscing about the best-of-the-best his resume has to offer.

10 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' (2015)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

When Disney and Lucasfilm decided to bring the Star Wars franchise back to theaters after a decade of silence, fans were both excited and worried. How were they going to continue a saga that pretty much ended and still respect the legacy of the series while doing so? Had they not decided to return to the Skywalker Saga, people would have been less hesitant. So, the new actors joining the universe had a lot to live up to and a plethora of fan opinions to deal with. Thankfully, however, Oscar Isaac not only handled it with grace but gave an amazing performance.

Poe Dameron quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to Isaac's charm, wit, and sincerity that he brought to the role. Of the new characters that joined this galaxy far, far away, Poe was one of the most well-received. He added a lot to the film and helped it become a movie that people genuinely enjoyed and, while it wasn't perfect for some fans, the majority really enjoyed the movie and were happy with the new inclusions. There's no doubt that the performance of Isaac helped with that.