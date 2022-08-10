Now that the world is somewhat back to normal, comic book fans are starting to see the return of the biggest pop culture conventions. While SDCC made a major splash and a triumphant comeback last month, the next major convention on every fan's radar is New York Comic Con. Its October date is quickly approaching, and now we know who will be headlining one of the best comic cons in the world: io9 reports that Oscar Isaac will be coming to NYCC.

Isaac has been a part of some of the biggest films and franchises of the last decade. Star Wars fans would know him as pilot Poe Dameron in the sequel trilogy, while Marvel fans would know him as Moon Knight from the Disney+ series of the same name, or maybe Spider-Man 2099 in Sony’s animated gem Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Isaac has also been a big part of the sci-fi genre, starring in modern classic films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Dune. In addition to that, the younger crowd would recognize his voice from MGM’s recent Addams Family animated films, where Isaac played the iconic role of Gomez Addams.

At NYCC, Isaac will have a spotlight panel on Sunday, October 9 and will hold photo ops and signing sessions as well throughout the convention. Meeting your favorite actor, director, or celebrity is arguably the best part of any convention, and NYCC has always been one of the best places to meet people and bond with fellow comic book, film, and pop culture lovers. As stated before, Isaac is one of the best actors of our current generation and one of the few people working in the industry where it generally feels like they love being a part of all these different historic franchises.

Image via Disney+

It looks like Isaac is going to help make NYCC have another killer year. The actor now joins a long list of amazing talent attending this famous convention which includes Freddie Prinze Jr. (Scooby-Doo, Star Wars: Rebels), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), R.L. Stine (Goosebumps), and James Phelps (Harry Potter). NYCC will be held from October 6-9 at the Javits Center in NYC. Tickets to specifically meet Isaac will go on sale Thursday, August 11 at 1 PM EST, and his photo/autograph signing will cost $225 per person. Also, if you can’t make the convention, fans will have the opportunity to send items in for the actor to sign with a personalized message. That will be available starting September 19 through SWAU’s website.

While we anxiously wait for October to come, you can buy your general admissions tickets for NYCC and find more information on the event like the full list of guests on their website.