Deadline reports that director Martin McDonagh (Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) has a hot script that several studios are interested in. It sounds as if this interest will only increase as McDonagh has secured Sam Rockwell, Oscar Isaac, and Christopher Walken to star in the project. He also intends to direct this script.

There are no plot details on this film, though Deadline reports they have heard "this is a killer script from a writer-director well known for his killer scripts." This would mark the fourth collaboration between McDonagh and Rockwell, with their second feature together, Three Billboards, earning the latter his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In the meantime, McDonagh is hard at work on his next film, The Banshees of Inisherin, which is currently in production in Inishmore, Ireland. That film is said to tell a conflict between a group of friends, with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon also featuring.

McDonagh has been nominated for four Academy Awards, and he won in 2005 for his live action short film Six Shooter. He was nominated as a writer and producer for Three Billboards, and as a writer for In Bruges. The director has become a frequent collaborator with several actors aside from Rockwell, Isaac, and Walken. He's also done a handful of films with Condon, Farrell, and Woody Harrelson.

Rockwell was last seen on screen in Richard Jewell, though he has done voice work for Trolls World Tour and Disney's The One and Only Ivan. He's next set to star in the mystery film See How They Run, in addition to Matthew Vaughn's spy film Argylle alongside Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard. Issac can currently be seen in Dune, and will suit up as Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Walken will be seen later this year in Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, Licorice Pizza.

