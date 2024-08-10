The Big Picture Oscar Isaac was hesitant to join Star Wars after learning his character would die early on, a typical fate in his previous roles.

Sensing Isaac's hesitancy to accept the part, J.J. Abrams spared the character's life and expanded the role.

Isaac's Poe survived and became a key part of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its sequels.

With numerous great performances under his belt, Oscar Isaac has emerged as one of his generation's most talented and versatile actors. After playing a handful of supporting players alongside A-list talent-and under the direction of high-profile filmmakers-Isaac's acclaimed lead turn in the Coen Brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis took him to new heights of recognition as a performer. Hot on the heels of his Golden Globe-nominated performance, the actor landed the role of fighter pilot Poe Dameron in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, an envious opportunity that came his way after meeting with filmmaker J.J. Abrams. Isaac, however, was initially hesitant to join the cinematic galaxy far, far away upon learning of the character's proposed trajectory.

Oscar Isaac Didn't Want His Star Wars Character To Die

When he sat down to speak with J.J. Abrams in Paris' Care de Flore, Oscar Isaac had a sneaking suspicion their conversation would revolve around the director's upcoming Star Wars project. As expected, Abrams began laying the foundation for a character named Poe Dameron, a Han Solo-like pilot whose rebellious heroics would guide audiences through the opening moments of what would become Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As a fan of the beloved franchise whose first trip to a movie theater was to see The Empire Strikes Back, Isaac was immediately intrigued as he caught a glimpse of The Force Awakens' highly secretive screenplay. But as the actor continued reading, he was dismayed to discover that Dameron's contribution to an ongoing intergalactic battle, while crucial, would be short-lived.

"He dies," Abrams said of Dameron's eventual fate after the film's opening sequence. For his part, Isaac made a compelling case for not wanting to portray a character who would meet an untimely demise. "I’d done that before," he told GQ. "Set up the plot for the main guy and then die spectacularly." Sure enough, a quick review of Isaac's career reveals a track record — from Body of Lies to Drive to The Bourne Legacy — of playing characters who were unceremoniously dispatched long before the end credits rolled. Sensing the sudden disappointment, Abrams acknowledged, "I guess that's not what you hoped for when you got on a plane to Paris." Hoping to maintain Isaac's interest, however, the filmmaker made a creative decision that would significantly impact his film and the actor's potential involvement.

J.J. Abrams Expanded Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Despite being offered the chance to join one of cinema's most beloved franchises, Oscar Isaac was left unsure about the opportunity after meeting with J.J. Abrams. "I went back home, and I thought about it," he told GQ. Ultimately, he decided the role was too good to pass up, defending the decision by recognizing his character's premature death meant he wouldn't have to commit to a trilogy of films. "I figured it would be a cameo," he rationalized. When he contacted Abrams to accept the part, Isaac was thrilled to discover that his appearance in The Force Awakens would amount to much more than a cameo.

"Never mind," Abrams told the actor. "I've figured it out. You're in the whole movie now." Thanks to Isaac's diplomatic yet assertive bit of lobbying, Abrams tweaked the film's screenplay to allow for Poe Dameron to not only survive the first act, but feature prominently among The Force Awakens' ensemble of fresh faces. Abrams would later concede that Isaac's objection to Dameron's initial fate was integral to the decision to give the character a multi-film arc. "I loved the collaboration," he said. "People like Oscar are the people you listen to." Through their open and productive dialogue, Abrams and Isaac paved the way for one of the Star Wars sequel trilogy's most memorable and consequential additions to the long-running franchise. And Isaac, to his credit, proved that playing hard to get can work in an actor's favor.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

