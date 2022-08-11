According to Variety, star Oscar Isaac is open to returning to the Star Wars universe as Poe Dameron, the hot-headed freedom fighter from the sequel trilogy. Isaac’s change of heart comes after many interviews where the star has expressed being burnt out by the franchise.

From 2015 to 2019, Isaac was part of the main cast of the sequel Star Wars trilogy focused on the estate of the Galaxy after the Empire's fall. While the sequel trilogy beat many box office records, the movies suffered from a mixed reception by critics and fans alike, which put a lot of pressure on the new cast. That, added to the fact a big-budget production can be exhausting, led Isaac to feel too tired of blockbuster Hollywood, and determined to invest in more character studies. That feeling has changed, as now Issac says:

“I don’t know. I’m open to anything. You never know. I have no real feeling one way or another. I’m open to any good story. Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that. Where do [movies] fit in? If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘I have this great idea,’ then I’m so open to it.”

Isaac is not the only sequel trilogy cast member to consider returning to the franchise. Last year, Adam Driver also confirmed he would be up to coming back as Kylo Ren if the right filmmakers were involved. At the time, Driver told Unilad:

John Boyega, who played the rebellious stormtrooper Finn in the movies, is reasonably more demanding and would only come back if certain people were involved with the project. As he revealed in a 2020 interview with Jakes's Takes, “I am open to the conversation as long as it is Kathleen, J.J. [Abrams], and maybe someone else and the team, it's a no-brainer.”

Ever since The Mandalorian proved to be an absolute success, Lucasfilm has been expanding the franchise’s live-action scope by releasing multiple series on Disney+. These shows have expanded the mythology surrounding the original and the prequel trilogies, bringing back fan-favorite characters such as Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sooner or later, Disney will also want to make more money with the sequel trilogy. And when that day comes, many cast members are already ready to make another trip to a galaxy far, far away.

The next series to hit Disney+ is Andor, expected to debut three episodes on September 21. Check out the series trailer below: