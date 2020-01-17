Oscar Isaac to Star in ‘The Great Machine,’ Based on the Comic ‘Ex Machina’

Here’s a fun coincidence! Oscar Isaac, who starred in the A24 movie Ex Machina, has signed on to star in a Legendary movie based on Brian K. Vaughan‘s award-winning comic book Ex Machina, which is completely unrelated to Alex Garland‘s 2014 thriller.

This Ex Machina story — which has been retitled The Great Machine, more on that below — follows Mitchell Hundred (Isaac), a former superhero who becomes the mayor of New York City after 9/11. Hundred had the power to talk to mechanical devices, but the comic was more concerned with issues of government and political leadership than battles between good and evil.

Isaac has, of course, played a mayor before, having starred in HBO’s limited series Show Me a Hero, about Yonkers Mayor Nick Wasicsko. He’s no stranger to superheroes either, having played the villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. Yup, that was him under all that blue makeup!

Isaac will produce The Great Machine with his longtime manager Jason Spire (Operation Finale) as well as Vaughan, whose comic credits include Y: The Last Man and the masterpiece known as Saga. He created Ex Machina with artist Tony Harris back in 2004, and the series ran for 50 issues under DC Comics imprint Wildstorm. Seberg scribes Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel will write the script.

As for that title change, which was necessary given Isaac’s earlier Ex Machina movie, The Great Machine was chosen because that’s the name of the superhero Hundred was before he became mayor.

Isaac currently stars as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and he’ll soon be seen as Timothée Chalamet‘s father in Denis Villeneuve‘s big-budget adaptation of Dune. Isaac is also set to star opposite Tye Sheridan in Paul Schrader‘s next movie The Card Counter. The actor is represented by WME and Inspire Entertainment, and the Hollywood Reporter broke the news about The Great Machine.

Isaac recently came out and said he’s not interested in a Poe Dameron spinoff series for Disney+, and you can find his comments on that subject right here.