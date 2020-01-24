The 8 Movies You Need to See Before the Oscars—and Where to Watch Them

The Oscars are only a couple of weeks away, which means it’s crunch time if you want to be familiar with the films most likely to be taking home the gold. Luckily, I’ve put together a “cheat sheet” of sorts of the movies you probably want to have seen before the Oscars ceremony on February 9th. Now this isn’t to say the other films nominated aren’t worthy of seeing—plenty of them are! But if you’re looking to be “in the know” in terms of what’s most likely to win, these are the movies that have the best shot at taking home the major awards.

So without further ado, let’s dig in.