Over the past few award seasons, A24 has established themselves as a preliminary production studio. The diverse range of films has garnered critical acclaim as they continue to create one of a kind movies. Praised for their commitment to unique and innovative storytelling, A24 has been at the forefront of making bold choices that will help set a precedent for future studios and filmmakers.

Keeping a unique repertoire of filmmakers under them, they have ushered in a refreshing new wave of cinema for audiences to enjoy. A24 came to prominence in 2015 when their films received seven nominations. They would go on to make history again as they received 18 nominations in 2023, a record for not only the studio but for any standalone distributor. The films on this list are the epitome of A24, showing that challenging traditional filmmaking norms can work.

21 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

The groundbreaking science fiction film revolves around a young Ai programmer, Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), who wins a competition to stay at his company's reclusive CEO’s private mountain estate. While there, Caleb administers the Turing Test on an intelligent humanoid robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander), discovering the complex dynamics of human nature and consciousness when associated with artificial intelligence.

A24 distributed Alex Garland’s directing debut feature, which amounted to two nominations and one win. Nominated for his miraculous screenplay, Garland delves into the ethics within technology and the moral qualms that come with inventing. However, the winner of the night was the visual effects team that successfully blended Vikander’s body with robotics. In a film with many long takes that are dictated by dialogue, the seamless immersion is uncanny and, for the time, quite unsettling.

20 ‘Amy’ (2015)

Director: Asif Kapadia

This intimate portrait of Amy Winehouse, one of the 21st century's greatest singers, weaves archival footage and personal testimonies together over the span of her career. Amy delves into her rise to fame, creating an in-depth look into her struggles with addiction and the scrutiny she received from the media on her personal life.

Winner for Best Documentary Feature, this was A24’s first nomination for a documentary. The poignant story sheds light on Winehouse's complex life, capturing her vulnerabilities and shows how special of a person she was - witty, charismatic, and intelligent. The narrative juxtaposes her talent with the challenges she faced, reflecting on fame, mental health, and the destructive nature of tabloid culture.

19 ‘Room’ (2015)

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Room is an emotional story of resilience when impacted by severe trauma. A drama that follows a young boy named Jack (Jacob Tremblay) and his mother, Ma (Brie Larson), who are held captive in a small, soundproof room. Exploring their attempts to escape and the challenges of adjusting to the outside world.

With four nominations, Room was A24’s biggest success of the era. Breaking into the main categories of Best Picture, Best Performance by an actress in a leading role, Director, and Adapted, Writing. Larson was the only winner of the night as her performance led to one of the best adult/child dynamics, showing Larson’s innate ability to portray complex characters.

18 ‘The Lobster’ (2015)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

In a dystopian future, single people are only given 45 days to find a romantic partner once they hit a certain age, or they face being transformed into an animal. Nicely placed in the forest. For David (Colin Farrell), it seems there is no luck in finding someone until he meets a nearsighted woman (Rachel Weisz.) With a satirical cynicism, the film explores conformity within our society and how it affects relationships.

Nominated for Original Screenplay,The Lobster is one of the most uniquely voiced films with its use of dark humor. Yorgos Lanthimos has a standing relationship with A24 helping his genius as well as the studios standing among the best. This unusual story is the embodiment of what A24 is about. Utilizing unconventional dialogue and adhering to a unique atmosphere that successfully combines absurdity with the real, creating memorable and deeper truths to their films.

17 ‘20th Century Women’ (2016)

Director: Mike Mills

From auteur director, Mike Mills is a coming-of-age drama set in Santa Barbara, 1979. We follow a teenage boy and the women who help play a significant role in his upbringing - his mother (Annette Bening), a punk photographer (Greta Gerwig) and his first love (Elle Fanning).20th Century Women emphasizes the cultural shifts happening as the decade was coming to a close. Focusing on family and identity, a universal film that is amusingly relatable.

Mills was nominated for his Original Screenplay but did not win. Nevertheless, Mills' powerful narrative touched on the nuances of a boy needing to engage with the world around him, understanding the know-how of the era. As each character's individual story weaves together, it demonstrates the importance of a chosen family. The screenplay’s ability to balance humor and societal commentary contributes to the film's acclaim and success.

16 ‘Moonlight’ (2016)

Director: Barry Jenkins

With eight nominations and three wins,Moonlightwas the best winning film for A24 at the time.Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama follows the life of a young black man named Chiron as he navigates his identity and sexuality in a rough area of Miami. Divided into three chapters, each section focuses on a different stage in Chiron’s life, creating a poetic episodic narrative.

Jenkins won for his Adapted Screenplay, though he missed out on Best Director.Mahershala Ali won for his supportive performance, with Naomie Harris also being recognized with a nomination. Moonlight ultimately won Best Picture, while also receiving nominations for editing, cinematography, and original score. If anything, these nominations show how well crafted a film it is. The win for A24 only cemented their commitment to backing thought-provoking and diverse storytelling.

15 ‘Lady Bird’ (2017)

Director: Greta Gerwig

By this point, the coming-of-age genre was a sweet spot for A24 and Greta Gerwig's directorial debut was no different. The comedy-drama revolves around Christine, otherwise known as “Lady Bird,” a high school senior preparing for college. Dreaming of getting out of Sacramento and leaving the nest. It captures those memorable awkward years as a teen when we really had no idea what the future held, but knew we wanted more.

Lady Bird is an exploration into the mother/daughter relationship that expertly tugs on the heart strings, navigating the dilemma of following your dreams while having to leave your family behind. Lady Bird earned five nominations, but missed out on all of them, including Best Picture. Gerwig was nominated for Original Screenplay and for her direction, while actors Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf were both up for their respective awards.

14 ‘The Disaster Artist’ (2017)

Director: James Franco

For lovers of bad movies, this one may be for you. Well, not this movie per-say, but the film the source material was based on. The Room, known as the worst movie to ever be made, was written, directed, and starred Tommy Wiseau. This unusual biopic takes on new heights, examining our ability to dream, showing the elusiveness of the man behind the film.

Writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber were nominated for their adapted screenplay of Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell’s book. The screenplay creates a fascinating behind the scenes look into the filmmaking process while still managing to hold onto the heartbeat of the story about friendship. As brothers James and Dave Franco come together, the chemistry of the film is palpable.

13 ‘First Reformed’ (2017)

Director: Paul Schrader

In a movie that feels straight from the land of Bergman, Paul Schrader’s drama revolves around a reverend (Ethan Hawke) facing a spiritual crisis while dealing with his own personal issues. The story focuses on grappling with one's beliefs while also guiding others. When a troubled parishioner comes to him, they become entangled in a swarm of existential questions posed by the priest.

Schrader was nominated for his Original Screenplay that explores faith and the moral dilemmas of the central figure. Schrader makes a slow-paced film that keeps the tension of a thriller while maintaining the composure of a great filmmaker. The film shows A24's aptitude for wanting to work with the best and most prolific independent filmmakers.

12 ‘The Florida Project’ (2017)

Director: Sean Baker

The Florida Project is set in a budget motel named “The Magic Castle” which is located near Walt Disney World. It primarily shows the life of a six-year-old and her friends as they navigate poverty while living in the shadows of “the happiest place on Earth.” It offers a look at life on the margins, as the imagination of children may be the only saving grace.

The tremendous actor Willem Dafoe was nominated for his supporting role as Bobby Kicks, the manager of the motel. A compassionate and watchful figure over the motel and its residents. He tries to maintain some semblance of order while also looking out for the children and their challenging circumstances. Dafoes' naturalistic performance gives an authentic perspective to the film, as he understands the dichotomy of the situation the residents are in.

11 ‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

Director : Robert Eggers

The Lighthouse is a psychological horror revolving around two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) in the late 19th century who are assigned to a remote and mysterious New England Island. The two only have each other as they grapple with isolation and the supernatural occurrences that happen while they are on watch.

Uniquely lit, in black and white, the film creates a haunting progression of madness as the characters go into insanity. For this, Jarin Blaschke was nominated for his work as a cinematographer. The deeply contrasted film helps to bring out an eerie atmosphere and promotes the psychological unraveling of its characters. The unique visual style enhances the overall quality of the film.

10 ‘Minari’ (2020)

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Image via A24

When a Korean-American family moves to a farm in Arkansas to pursue the American Dream, Jacob Yi, hopes to establish a successful farm while facing the challenges of adapting to rural life. Showcasing the preservation of one's cultural identity while still trying to pursue a better life. This is a universal movie about family and the immigrant experience in the United States.

Minari was nominated for six awards, with actress Youn Yuh-Jung as the only winner for her performance in a supporting role - giving one of the most endearing speeches. Steven Yeun was nominated for his performance and Lee Issaac Chung was nominated for writing and directing. Also up for Best Picture and Original score, this is a fully crafted film with unique rhythms, emphasizing A24’s impact on telling diverse stories.

9 ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021)

Director: Joel Coen

Directed by one-half of the Coen brothers, The Tragedy of Macbeth is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth.” Following the traditional narrative of a tragic Scottish general whose ambitions and search for power leads to the committal of heinous acts, threatening their existence. The Tragedy of Macbeth was nominated for three awards based on craft and technical abilities.

Denzel Washington for his lead performance, Stefan Dechant for production design, and Bruno Delbonnel for cinematography. All the intrinsic aspects to the film make this version of Macbeth standout from the previous. Against the black and white lighting, the set decoration gives expressionist visuals, pairing well with the mystic and Gothic atmosphere the Shakespearean tragedy possesses, providing a whole new perspective to the classic tale.

8 ‘The Whale’ (2022)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky is known as a director who is obsessed with the physical limits a person can go through and creates another portrait, only this time in the form of a straight-out drama. The Whale follows a man named Charlie, who isolates himself in his apartment because of his struggle with obesity. With the film exploring themes of redemption and forgiveness, as we see Charlie dealing with the consequences of his choices.

In total, the film was nominated for three Oscars. Two for the performances of actors Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau. Fraser was the sure winner ever since he received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The other win for the film was Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling, for creating the large oversize suit Fraser spent hours wearing while playing the part. Fraser has stated the suit helped him get into character, and contributed to his overall performance as Charlie.

7 ‘Aftersun’ (2022)

Director: Charlotte Wells

Charlotte Wells tells a coming-of-age drama from the perspective of a daughter looking back on the memories of her idealistic father. It takes place twenty years prior, when Sophie and Callum spend their last holiday at a vacation resort and shows the world of adolescence coming to a close for Sophie and the weight of a life outside fatherhood for Callum.

Paul Mescal was nominated for his performance in Aftersun as a father who wants to give the world to his daughter but doesn’t necessarily know how. Through the recollections of Sophie’s memories we see a fuller story of her life; someone depressed, hanging on to the fringes. The film evokes strong emotions that make audiences reflect on themselves, as Mescal can be a universal figure which could contribute to his resonance among many.

6 ‘Causeway’ (2022)

Director: Lila Neugebauer

Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a U.S. soldier, experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan, forcing her to return home. As she struggles to return to her daily routine with her mother, she hopes for a chance at redeployment which may never come. Facing her depression, she becomes friends with an auto-mechanic; an unlikely figure she is able to bond with.

The sole nomination for Causeway was given to Brian Tyree Henry for his portrayal of James, a character that has gone through his own trauma that he wants to move past. The title of the film comes from an incident James experienced on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway where his nephew was killed. Becoming a metaphor for the struggles of life. Henry opened himself up for the role, allowing for his vulnerabilities to show and bleed into the character.

5 ‘Close’ (2022)

Director: Lukas Dhont

From Belgium, Close was nominated for Best International feature for the story of two thirteen-year-old best friends whose relationship is thrown off course when the intimacy of their relationship is questioned. At first, what seems like a nice buddy story transforms into a magnificent portrayal of the depths of innocuous affection and how societal connotations affect those of an LGBTQ-+ background.

The film was rightly nominated and arguably could have gotten more from the Academy. The trajectory of the film showcases the innocence of youth and how holding onto grief can only metastasis within. Themes of friendship and responsibility play loud in one of A24’s most painful and tragic stories that needs to be heard.

4 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' (2022)

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Nominated for Best Animated Feature, the half live action, half stop-motion world of Marcel is a wonderful look into the fantastical. Marcel, voiced by Jenny Slate, is an existential shell that has lost his family. Now alone in an Airbnb with only his grandmother and a documentary filmmaker, a story about finding connections in every corner needs to be heard.

Marcel is a heartwarming film that provokes the existential questions we ask ourselves all the time. Extremely adorable and witty, this is unlike any other film you will see. It beautifully portrays loneliness and isolation as well as looking at the simple joys in life, celebrating them all the same. In the world of children’s movies, this is a breath of fresh air as it helps pose difficult concepts to children while still remaining entertaining and enthralling for adults.

3 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Director: Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

To date, Everything Everywhere All At Once is the most successful A24 film in nominations and by box office standards. The film goes on to explore the concept of multiple universes through the voice of a Chinese American housewife named Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). Wildly ambitious, the film pays off as the filmmakers were able to blend elements of science fiction, comedy, and drama together.

Everything Everywhere has the most nominations and wins of any A24 film to date, winning seven out of the eleven awards it was nominated for. The main achievements of this film are the writing and direction of “The Daniels,” with the help of phenomenal actors as well as the crew's technical abilities to match the energy. In an era where Kubrick’s are few and far between, a film like this comes only once in a while. The film is deservedly praised for its themes of identity, existence, and the interconnectedness of all things in this world.

2 'Past Lives' (2023)

Director: Celine Song

Past Lives tells the simplistic story of love, told through the lens of destiny and cultural identity. Following two childhood friends over the course of 24 years, they come together and grow apart. Themes of fate and choice are prevalent as the story aims to evoke that sense of wonder in us, when we ask “what if?”, taking us on an odyssey of our past, present, and future.

Nominated for Original Screenplay and Best Picture, the film comes down to a strong narrative enforced by strong performers; they set the tone of the film and carry it the entire way through. As our past lives with others are all variables in the universe, this poetic film feels at the hands of a master filmmaker, Celine Song, despite it being her first film; she truly understands the medium and all the ways to entrance an audience in drama.

