The Academy Award category for best animated feature film is a relatively new addition to the Oscars, first being recognized back in 2001. As a result of that there have been many films that modern audiences are familiar with. Throughout the history of the award, Disney and Pixar have dominated the category with studios like Dreamworks or Nickelodeon occasionally being recognized in its nominations.

The animated films that defied the odds told stories about a boy genius, surfing penguins and a little girl's friendship with an alien. This reassures the belief that no matter the concept, as long as it's a good story it will have a chance able to break through and be recognized by the industry's most prestigious award ceremony.

1 'Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius' (2001)

Nominated for the inaugural Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2001, ultimately losing to the Shrek. Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, follows the journey of Jimmy Neutron, a 10-year-old boy genius, who is actively searching for new ways to make his life in Retroville more interesting through his unique gadgets he creates. Once his parents are kidnapped by a group of invading aliens, he goes on an adventure with his friends and robot dog to save his parents along with the rest of the world. The film stood out for its vocal performances, humor, and overall interesting universe.

The film was a box office success, making 103 million dollars on a 30 million dollar budget. The positive reception to the film led to Nickelodeon producing two spin-off animated series for TV, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius and Planet Sheen.

2 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Treasure Planet is an animated sci-fi epic that follows young Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) on his dazzling journey through outer space. The film creates a mesmerizing world that combines the tales of a classic pirate adventure with creative alien technology. Led by the legendary director duo of Ron Clements and John Musker, who have also directed Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Hercules to name a few.

Space pirates, beautiful animation and an epic adventure led to Treasure Planet gaining one of the more significant cult followings in all of Disney's animated catalog. Despite all of this, the film had to overcome a massive challenge competing in the same year as the eventual winner, Spirited Away, which is considered as one of the greatest animated films of all time by many.

3 'Lilo and Stitch' (2002)

Lilo & Stitch is the story of a young and lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo who adopts a small, surprising and ugly 'dog' who she eventually names Stitch. Stitch is actually a genetically engineered alien who is programmed to cause havoc and mayhem. After spending time with each other, the pair go on a wacky adventure that helps them develop a close bond and become a family, learning the true meaning of 'Ohana. Critics praised the film for its animation style, humor, originality and overall charming performances from the entire cast.

Like Treasure Planet, it also lost the award to Spirited Away at the Academy Awards. However, the film was still a juggernaut hit for Disney, becoming a massive franchise for the House of Mouse. It was a massive box office success, bringing in over 273 million dollars worldwide. This success led into multiple direct to video sequels, an animated tv series, an anime spinoff and a live action adaptation that is currently in production.

4 'Brother Bear' (2003)

This 2003 musical fantasy drama follows an Alaska Native boy named Kenai as he pursues and kills a bear. After killing the bear the Spirits decide to transform Kenai into a bear as punishment, with the only way to transform back into a human is by traveling to the top of the mountain where the Northern Lights touch the earth.

Despite losing the award toFinding Nemo, the film was a massive box office success. Grossing over 250 million dollars on a 46 million budget, leading into a direct to video sequel called Brother Bear 2 that was released in 2006.

5 'Shark Tale' (2004)

Shark Tale featured a massive celebrity voice cast that included stars like Will Smith, Jack Black, Renee Zellweger, Angelina Jolie and Robert DeNiro. Shark Tale follows Oscar (Smith) as he becomes a hero after spreading a massive lie. As it inevitably begins to fall apart, Oscar teams up with an outcast shark (Black) to help him fight back against the most feared shark in the ocean (De Niro) and find his true place in the reef.

It was the ninth highest grossing film of 2004, making over 374 million dollars at the worldwide box office. The Incrediblesended up besting Shark Tale for Academy Award that year.

6 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2005)

Legendary director and animator Hayao Miyazaki returned to the Academy Awards with Howl's Moving Castle after winning the award with Spirited Away a few years earlier. The film tells a story about a regular teenage girl named Sophie who falls for a handsome wizard named Howl. Soon after meeting him she is turned into a 90-year-old woman by a trickster witch.

Sophie then goes on an adventure to reverse the curse, eventually coming across Howl's magical moving castle and other colorful characters while getting caught up in a war. The film received critical acclaim for the breathtaking visuals and Miyazaki's presentation of the film's themes.

7 Monster House (2006)

Monster House is a computer animated comedy horror film directed by Gil Kenan in his directorial debut. The film follows a group of preteens that must team up to battle the terrifying house across the street after they discover the house is alive.

Monster House welcomes kids and adults into a household that is filled with smart, creative and monstrous fun. However, Happy Feet ended up besting Monster House that year for the award.

8 'Surf's Up' (2007)

Made in the style of a surfing documentary, Surf's Up tells the story of Cody Maverick, a teenage penguin surfer that is followed by a documentary film crew as he hopes to win a competition that hopefully gives him the respect and admiration that he has wanted for his entire life.

One of many penguin movies in the mid 2000s, Surfs Up differentiates itself from Happy Feet by committing to the tropical environment, making it a cool juxtaposition to the general audience's expectations of penguins. Ratatouille ended up winning the Academy Award over Surf's Up.

9 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Kung Fu Panda follows the laziest and clumsiest panda in the valley of peace, Po (Jack Black), a Kung Fu and food enthusiast who is chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy to defend his valley from an impending attack. This Dreamworks produced animated film launched a massive franchise, leading to multiple sequels and tv series since the original film.

Prior to working on the musical score, film composer Hans Zimmer spent time with the China National Symphony Orchestra. The film was also praised in China for its interpretation of the Wuxia film genre, the film ended up losing the award to Pixar's Wall-E.

10 'The Princess & the Frog' (2009)

This film is a modern twist of a classic tale, following the story of Tiana, a young woman who dreams of owning her own restaurant. Somehow she comes across a frog prince who is trying to become human again, a failed kiss leads them on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayou of Louisiana fighting off a villainous voodoo magician who is chasing after them.

It was a brief return to the traditional animation style for Disney, with its previous entry being Home on The Range (2004) as there was a rise of computer generated animation throughout the 2000s. There will be a ride based on the movie that will replace Splash Mountain in Disneyland and Disneyworld called Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

