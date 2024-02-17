With a history spanning 96 years, the Academy Awards are the most important of all award ceremonies in cinema — they honor movie stars, filmmakers, and everyone else behind productions with international recognition and prestige. However, while countless people have been nominated for Oscars by now, it is safe to say that not many of them have received critical acclaim in the same year as their special one.

Whether we're talking muses and filmmakers or actors who have fallen in love while starring opposite each other on set, many real-life Hollywood couples have captured the attention of moviegoers. But which are the ones that simultaneously caught the attention of the Academy for their talents? From Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontaine to Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, this is a masterlist of every couple nominated for Oscars in the same year so far, put together in chronological order.

Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontaine

Year: 1932

Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontaine were two of the most celebrated actors of their generation; their power and influence grew greater as the two joined forces and began a relationship, which further extended their partnership in movies. Soon enough, in 1932, Fontaine and Lunt made history by being the first couple to be nominated for Oscars in the same year (and, as it turns out, for the same film).

Fontaine and Lunt played lovers in The Guardsman and got nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. Despite their bond being often rumored to be a lavender marriage, meaning a marriage of convenience, the couple was married for an impressive number of 55 years and were inseparable not only on stage but also off it.

Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh

Year: 1940

Among the most glamorous couples in Hollywood's Golden Age are Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh, who earned Academy Award nominations in the same year for different movies. While Olivier got a nod for his efforts in the adaptation of Emily Brontë's famous novel, Wuthering Heights, Leigh was nominated for her performance in the iconic Gone With the Wind, a romance film still very much discussed (for better or worse, considering its problematic narrative).

The Oscar nominations speak for themselves: the two stars were incredibly talented in their field. Nonetheless, their doomed relationship was much influenced by the public eye and consequently not built to last. Their bond was eventually torn apart, even with a shared daughter, SuzanneFarrington. "O my darling little love I do long for you so," Olivier wrote in one of his letters to Leigh early on in their romance (via Harper's BAZAAR). "Oh my hearts blood it is unbearable without you."

Charles Laughton and Elsa Lanchester

Year: 1958

Image via United Artists

After meeting on stage in 1926, Charles Laughton and Elsa Lanchester married three years later. The two tied the knot in 1929, became US citizens in the 1950s, and remained together until Laughton passed away from renal and bladder cancer. It was then revealed that Laughton was actually homosexual and struggled with his sexuality (via NY Times).

Lanchester and Laughton starred in several projects, including Private Life of Henry VIII, Rembrandt, and Witness for the Prosecution. The last title earned the talented couple Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress in the same year. Although Lanchester does not play the lead role in the Billy Wilder feature, the pair did a superb job co-starring and showcasing their talents in the film.

Rex Harrison and Rachel Roberts

Year: 1964

While their marriage was slightly tumultuous and problematic, Rachel Roberts and Rex Harrison were the fourth couple to be Oscar-nominated in the same year. Their marriage, which took place in Genoa, Italy, lasted eight years, and they dated for two months after getting together in 1962.

While the couple did not work together — at least until A Flea in the Ear, released in 1968 — both deservedly earned nominations for other projects in 1964. Roberts was nominated for her role in the iconic sports dramaThis Sporting Life, while Harrison received accolades for his work in the Elizabeth Taylor-led Cleopatra. Harrison's longest relationship, though, was with Mercia Tinker, with whom he was married for 11 years.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor

Year: 1967

Image via Warner Bros.

Elizabeth Taylor got her second Best Actress Oscar — making her one of the Golden Age of Hollywood's stars with the most Academy Awards — for her role in Mike Nichols' Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf adapted from Edward Albee's play of the same name. She starred opposite her then-husband Richard Burton, who was nominated for an Academy Award for playing her fictional lover.

While Burton didn't get as much acclaim as Taylor in the Oscars regard, both actors showcased immense talents in the movie and were deserving of their nods. The two met on the set of Cleopatra and began a decade-long relationship, separating almost a decade after Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf in 1976. “I love Richard Burton with every fiber of my soul,” Taylor revealed in 1974 after announcing their first divorce.

Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn

Year: 1968

Image via Columbia Pictures

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy were among the most iconic cinematic couples of their time, still enduring celebrated legends to this day. The two starred in a bunch of movies together, including Woman of the Year, Keeper of the Flame, and Without Love. However, it was their late efforts in the comedy thriller Guess Who's Coming to Dinner that earned Hepburn and Tracy their Oscar nominations in the same year. Hepburn remains the actor (male or female) with the most Oscar wins on her belt.

It is impossible to be indifferent to the chemistry between Hepburn and Tracy, who spent twenty-six years together, all of those unmarried, and had many people mesmerized by their work together. Their private but also very open and not-so-secret love affair ended with Tracy's death in 1967.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

Year: 1969

Image via Warner Bros.

When it comes to Hollywood romances, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward must be mentioned. Like Lunt and Fountaine, the couple's marriage lasted for about 50 years, only being ripped apart by death when Newman passed away from lung cancer. Surprisingly, Woodward was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease just before her husband's diagnosis; what is sinister about it is how the star had already played a woman suffering from Alzheimer's in a 1985 TV movie.

Despite their sad endings, Woodward and Newman are said to have lived a happy and fulfilled life — the couple's Oscar nominations in the same year add to that. While Woodward earned an Oscar nod for Best Actress in Rachel, Rachel, Newman was recognized for his efforts as a producer in the same film (which he also directed).

John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands

Year: 1975

Image via Faces Distribution

Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes' partnership is nothing short of iconic. Not only has this dynamic duo shared a tender relationship off-screen, but their love also transcended to cinema, as the two collaborated on many projects with excellent results. Proof of this is how the couple was Oscar-nominated for Best Actress and Best Picture in the same year for the incredible character study A Woman Under the Influence.

Rowlands was clearly the muse and main star in most of Cassavetes's movies, which he directed and produced. Titles include Opening Day, Love Streams, Gloria, and Minnie and Moskowitz. Their relationship lasted almost 35 years before Cassavetes' unfortunate death on February 3, 1989. They shared three children. "When I saw her, that was it! The first time I saw her, I was with an actor, John Ericson, and I said, 'That's the girl I'm going to marry,'" exclaimed Cassavetes.

Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton

Year: 1982

Image via Paramount Pictures

When making the epic historical drama film Reds, which earned both Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty Oscar noms in the same year, the two carried on a famous romance both on and off-screen. Keaton was nominated for Best Actress, while Beatty impressively earned four different nods: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Writing, and Best Director. While their off-screen romance did not last, the two remain friends.

"The first time I saw Warren was in 'Splendor in the Grass'," Keaton told Variety. "Not only was he beautiful, gorgeous and sexy and captivating and mysterious and a great movie star but he was also an unbelievable producer and director, or is rather, is also an unbelievable director and producer." Although their relationship didn't work out, it is clear that the two undeniably talented individuals still have a fondness for each other.

Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews

Year: 1982

Image via Warner Bros.

Julie Andrews is one of her generation's most iconic movie stars and certainly endures as a beloved actor these days, leaving behind a legendary filmography. Her relationship with director, producer, and screenwriter Blake Edwards lasted 42 years, only coming to an end when he died in 2010. The two connected at the end of their previous marriages in 1967, after having recently divorced.

Victor/Victoria, an engaging comedy musical starring Andrews in its lead role, explores themes of identity and role in a very intriguing way. As such, Edwards' film was nominated for Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. Additionally, Edwards understandably received the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for her incredible efforts in the engaging movie, making Edwards and Andrews the 10th couple to ever be Oscar-nominated in the same year.

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston

Year: 1986

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston were together for twelve years after the two met in early 1973 at his birthday party. Many years later, the stars appeared in Prizzi's Honor together. The must-see romance crime movie follows two highly skilled mob assassins hired to kill each other after falling in love (though Huston is not the protagonist along with Nicholson in this).

While Nicholson had previously received several accolades throughout his career, Huston got her first Oscar nom in 1986. However, the actor is known for iconic roles, such as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family. The couple received a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1986.

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh

Year: 1993

Although Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh have been married to two different people for a while now, the two talented stars once shared a long-term relationship that dated from 1987 — their marriage was just two years later — to 1995, and have worked on several projects together, including DeadAgain, Henry V, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Thompson and Branagh were nominated for two different films at the 65th Academy Awards, which took place in 1993. While Thompson earned a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her efforts in the romantic drama Howards End, where she co-starred with the iconic Anthony Hopkins, Branagh was nominated for his work in Swan Song, a short film focusing on an aging author.

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon

Year: 1996

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Although Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon share two children and were together for an impressive 23 years, the couple never married, and their bond came to an end in 2009, to many people's surprise. Robbins and Sarandon were the "it" couple of the 80s and 90s, and nothing screams more "it" couple than being Oscar-nominated in the same year (and for the same film).

Robbins directed, co-produced, and adapted the screenplay from the 1993 book of the same name for Dead Man Walking, a crime drama starring Sarandon in the lead role that earned her a Best Actress nod. While the feature was not nominated for the Best Picture award, it certainly got Robbins much acclaim for his role as a director.

Joel Coen and Frances McDormand

Year: 1997, 2001

Not only were Joel Coen and Frances McDormand nominated for awards in 1997, but also in 2001. It is pretty unusual that it happened once, let alone twice. The couple has been married since 1984 and remain an iconic duo to this day, taking a spot among Hollywood's power couples. Coen and McDormand prove that two people working in the biz can indeed share a genuine and successful relationship that goes far beyond what is seen on screen.

What is so interesting about the two is how they are both so great at their fields. It is evident through McDormand's work that she is one of the most popular and gifted actors of her generation, and Coen is a fan-favorite filmmaker whose movies audiences are always looking forward to seeing. This match made in heaven was Oscar-nominated for the first time in 1997, both for the film Fargo, and in 2001, for Almost Famous and O Brother, Where Art Thou?.

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams

Year: 2006

Image via Focus Features

While Heath Ledger officially earned an Academy Award following his death for his role in The Dark Knight, he had been nominated before for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in the unforgettable LGBTQ+ romance film Brokeback Mountain, in which he starred opposite his then-wife Michelle Williams — who also played his wife in the movie — and Jake Gyllenhaal, who brought his character's love interest to life. Although she has been Oscar-nominated a total of five times by now, Brokeback Mountain was Williams' first nod.

Nominated for an Oscar in the same year, Williams and Ledger surely were a talented couple. The pair dated for three years before splitting in 2007, just five months before Ledger's tragic death. Even though their relationship did not span many years, Ledger and Williams were actually engaged at some point and shared a daughter. According to DailyMail, their love story blossomed after Heath helped Michelle when she injured herself on the set of the film.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Year: 2009

The end of "Brangelina" was one of the most unforgettable moments in pop culture. After being together for 12 years (and married for 2), the "it" couple divorced in 2016 and had everyone dumbfounded. Jolie filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences" (via Marie Claire). Despite the fact that their relationship didn't work out and was seemingly very problematic, it's hard not to use the word "iconic" when looking back at the time both Jolie and Pitt were nominated for an Academy Award.

The 2009 Oscars marked the second Academy Award nomination for both stars: The Changeling (one of Angelina Jolie's best performances) and David Fincher's acclaimed adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerarld's novelThe Curious Case of Benjamin Button were the two renowned films that earned the actors their nod. Still, it is worth noting that Jolie had been an Oscar winner before for her role in Girl, Interrupted at that point.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Year: 2011, 2018, 2024

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas' relationship is nothing short of admirable; the two met at University College London when he was 19 and remain one of Hollywood's most talented (and most prolific) couples, working on different film projects together. In 2011, the two made history by being the first couple to share an Academy nomination in the same category and the same year.

Although Nolan has directed several puzzling and intriguing films, those that earned Best Picture Academy Award nods were Inception, Dunkirk, and, most recently, Oppenheimer — all of these he built with the help of his wife, Thomas, which ultimately means that the two share not one, not two, but three Oscar nominations.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Year: 2016

Despite their 11-year age gap, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are one of Hollywood's long-lasting couples, as their relationship endures the test of time and the two remain together after nearly ten years, now married and with a child. The couple met while filming the romantic period drama The Light Between Oceans in 2014 and made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016.

In 2016, both stars were nominated for Best Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, even though only Vikander was awarded the Oscar for her moving performance in the Eddie Redmayne-led The Danish Girl. Nonetheless, Fassbender received, too, great acclaim for his efforts in the biopic Steve Jobs, which explores the personal and professional life of the iconic inventor best known for founding Apple.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Year: 2020