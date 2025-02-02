Although the Golden-Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated animated film Flow is focused on pretty realistic animals and has no dialogue at all, it’s still an emotional rollercoaster that has connected with the audience nonetheless. The endearing tale of an improvised pack of animals is funny and heartwarming, but it also has a much deeper meaning. While many messages can be interpreted from Gints Zilbalodis’ sophomore feature film, the subtext about catastrophe and community is extremely relatable, and flashes back to the now five-year-old worldwide shift – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just Like the Pandemic, an Unexpected Catastrophe Takes Over the World in ‘Flow’

Flow’s storytelling relies on having the cat as the main character. While following what appears to be a normal day in its life, a flood starts to take over its known world. Just like the 2020 coronavirus, the spreading of the flood is violent at first – but then keeps creeping slowly and invading every corner of existence. The message is clear: No one is safe. The cat’s story, framed through a global crisis, gives a sense of isolation and individuality that resonates with what actually transpired during the pandemic. While the cat chose to be lonely at the beginning, the new status quo of forced isolation feels totally different from before.

In trying to survive, the cat comes across a boat in which an unwilling crew starts to form. The vessel came with a lazy capybara included. Later, they’re joined by a greedy lemur and a sweet labrador who’s separated from its other dog friends. The group is then rounded out by a secretarybird who rebels against its flock – after protecting the cat from a vicious attack. Very much like we had to adapt to form secluded pods, these animals build their own and discover what part they must play to secure their survival.

The Cat’s Crew in ‘Flow’ Faces a Series of Adversities, Just as We Did During the Pandemic