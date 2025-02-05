There is no position in the world as influential or pivotal as that of the American presidency. Not only serving as the head of U.S. politics, but as the leader of the free world as well, whoever serves as POTUS must strike a balance between governing the nation and safeguarding values of peace and humanity around the world. Given how important the role is, and given the feats of so many who have served, it is no surprise that there have been plenty of historical and biographical pictures about American presidents.

Nine performances from such films have gone on to be recognized by the Academy Awards. Abraham Lincoln and Richard Nixon have been portrayed twice each among these nine performances, while, ironically, Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is the only star to have been nominated twice for performances as a U.S. President. With Sebastian Stan the most recent induction to such a list with his performance as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, these are the nine instances where an actor’s presentation of an American president has been nominated for an Oscar.

9 Sir Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon

'Nixon' (1995)

Given this list is about Oscar nominated performances, actors being commended for presenting themselves at the peak of their powers, Sir Anthony Hopkins’ peculiarly low placement ought to be considered as the 9th best performance of a U.S. President to have gained Academy Award recognition more so than the worst. It came in the 1995 biographical epic Nixon, a mighty drama directed by Oliver Stone that uses its 192-minute runtime to explore the political career and personal life of Richard Nixon while also depicting how his downfall came to be.

Within the expansive range of the picture, Hopkins’ performance finds a sense of grandiosity, but the details of his depiction of Nixon have garnered some critics. His mimicry of the 37th U.S. President’s distinct voice and his embodiment of the man, while committed, sometimes run astray. Granted, other performances on this list have this same issue, but few of those have come in the form of portrayals of a president whose diction and mannerisms were so unique and publicized.

8 Alexander Knox as Woodrow Wilson

'Wilson' (1944)

It would be easy to make a case that of all nine of the films Oscar-nominated performances as U.S. Presidents have come in, 1944’s Wilson is the weakest. Unfortunately, its pitfalls and blemishes do undermine what is a magnetic performance from a rather young Alexander Knox. It follows the political career of Woodrow Wilson, documenting his meteoric rise to the presidency from running for governor of New Jersey, to the death of his wife and his subsequent re-marriage, and even to his leadership throughout and after WWI.

Knox’s performance is weathered, sympathetic, and even underscored with pathos and tenderness, a feat made all the more remarkable considering Knox was almost 40 years younger than Wilson was in many of the events being depicted. Elements of the performance are lost, however, amid the film’s easy nature and its aspirations to appease Americans with patriotism and pride as WWII raged on.

7 Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush

'Vice' (2018)

Mixing historical and biographical drama with searing satire, Vice thrives as a scathing look at the political career of Dick Chaney (Christian Bale). While it addresses many of the personal issues he had to overcome, and his rise up the ranks of bureaucracy, the film places a particular emphasis on Chaney’s tenure as the Vice President of the United States where, working in the Bush administration from 2000 to 2008, he uses his influence to reshape the position, making a drastic impact on the modern world.

Given this focus on Chaney, Sam Rockwell stands as one of only two people in the history of the Oscars to have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor while portraying a U.S. President. His take on George W. Bush is one that isn’t afraid to play on–and even skewer–how ignorant (or indifferent) the political leader was to what Chaney was doing. Inspiring both hysterics and concern in equal measure, Rockwell’s performance is probably the most absurdly brilliant portrayal of a president to be nominated for an Oscar.