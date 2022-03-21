From a spice planet to the end of our planet, this year's Oscar-nominated scores show a wide range of talents from some of the world's best composers.

Over the last few years, the Best Original Score category at the Academy Awards has been a fascinating contest to watch. Last year, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste won the Oscar for their stunning work on Pixar's score for Soul, while in 2019, Hildur Guðnadóttir became the first solo female composer to ever win the category with her work on Joker. Recently, Best Original Score has been a place to showcase new talents in the music world, like Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) and Justin Hurwitz (La La Land), and reward legends in their field, like Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Ennio Morricone (The Hateful Eight).

This year gives us the scores to a wild variety of films—films like a magical animated comedy, a Spanish-language melodrama, a unique Western, and films that bring a sand planet to life, while another shows the potential end of our planet. Through these nominees, we see the wide range of talent in composers, each able to compose tremendous scores that breathe life into some of the best films of the year.

With the Oscars just around the corner, let's take a look at this year's nominees in the Best Original Score category.

RELATED: From “No Time to Die” to “Dos Oruguitas”: The 2022 Oscar Nominated Songs, Ranked

5. Don’t Look Up by Nicholas Britell

With his score for Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell is able to accomplish much of what Adam McKay’s couldn’t with his film. Britell—who has been Oscar nominated for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk and won an Emmy for Succession—turns the Don’t Look Up score into a playful, fun, and charming clashing of ideas and concepts. Largely jazzy, but with moments of sharp shifts that highlight the film’s absurdity, Britell brings the story of the film to life through this twisty and experimental score.

With “Don’t Look Up - Main Title Theme,” Britell goes for a big, brassy sound, punctuated by what sounds like the plunking of a toy piano. This makes for a great presentation of the film’s themes: big things are to come, yet with childish people in charge causing havoc, this could be the end of us all. But Britell also has grandiose moments that help raise the stakes of moments that, if they go wrong, could cause the end of life itself. “The Launch” is futuristic and gorgeous, as is “The BASH Presentation,” with its swirling strings and electronic tones.

Britell always does great work, and this certainly won’t be the last time we see him at the Oscars (he absolutely should’ve already won for his incredible work with Moonlight). Britell’s Don’t Look Up score is one of the best parts of this divisive film, and is possibly the most inventive score on this list, and having Britell’s fantastic work in fifth is proof that this is an incredibly strong year for this category.

4. Parallel Mothers by Alberto Iglesias

Alberto Iglesias has been the composer for Pedro Almodóvar film since 1995’s The Flower of My Secret, so he knows exactly how to elevate the inherent melodramatic touches in Almodóvar’s work. But there’s an intensity and a certain amount of dread to Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers that Iglesias captures through his music that makes this one of their best collaborations.

This is especially clear in “Sesión de fotos,” a sweeping intro with gorgeous strings that is then counterbalanced by stark violins and a thumping electronic motif. Iglesias has been nominated in this category three previous times, for his The Constant Gardener, The Kite Runner, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy scores—each of which tells a dramatic story with tension and uncertainty brewing underneath. When Almodóvar needs that similar tone to this story of two mothers and the surprising ways their lives interconnect, there’s no better person to bring that feeling to life than Iglesias.

Iglesias’ scope and power in this score is arguably at its most powerful with “En procesión/La fosa,” a ten-minute track that encompasses the jarring changes in Almodóvar’s story through his score. Iglesias’ music is sumptuous and rich, but is then shaken by sounds that blindside the listener, much like how Penélope Cruz’s Janis is taken aback by the revelations about her life and child throughout the film. Almodóvar and Iglesias always work beautifully together, but this could be their finest work together so far.

3. Encanto by Germaine Franco

Germaine Franco is the only first time nominee in this category, and with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th animated film, Encanto, Franco becomes the first woman ever to score one of these films. While it might be easy to focus on the Lin-Manuel Miranda songs in Encanto, whether with the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” or the cultural phenomenon “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” it’s Franco’s score throughout that makes Encanto vibrant and full of life.

Encanto is by far the nominated film in this category that most relies on music, obviously, since it’s a musical. But there’s a musicality to every scene of Encanto, and because of that, Franco’s score is the lifeblood to the Disney animated film. Listening to “Meet La Familia,” it’s easy to be enraptured by this world of magic simply through little more than the music. Franco’s music, with its Colombian style and liveliness brings the magic of Encanto to life, even without Miranda’s songs.

Surprisingly, Franco’s score is the first score for a film from Walt Disney Animation Studios to be nominated in this category since Mulan in 1998, and it’s certainly deserving of the recognition. Back in the 90s, Disney used to own this category, but with music as beautiful as Franco’s work here, it’s possible this could be a return to Disney’s dominance in this category.

2. Dune by Hans Zimmer

In his score for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Hans Zimmer essentially has to make alien worlds come to life through his music. But Zimmer—who, with Dune, receives his twelfth Oscar nomination—knows exactly how to create worlds through his monumental and grand scores. When listening to the Dune score, it’s hard not to feel like Paul Atreides landing on Arrakis for the first time.

Zimmer hasn’t won since 1994 for his The Lion King score, but in recent years, he’s been nominated for his larger-than-life scores, primarily with Christopher Nolan films like Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk. With his work on Dune, it’s almost as if Zimmer is bringing each individual piece of this universe to life. “Dream of Arrakis” starts this score with sifting sand that can almost be felt throughout all the subsequent tracks, while “Bene Gesserit” helps create the haunting effect that these characters have on Paul, and later songs make one feel like they’re truly lost on the desert planet.

As can certainly be the case with some of Zimmer’s scores, Dune can at times be a bit too understated, until it comes roaring back in to accentuate some major point in the film. Yet when this score is at its best, it’s truly evocative and affecting, a strange aural world full of unexpected adventures and shocks—just the right spice needed for Villeneuve to create this uncertain and mysterious world.

1. The Power of the Dog by Jonny Greenwood

At this point, it’s just absurd that Jonny Greenwood doesn’t have an Oscar. Despite writing the gorgeous scores for films like There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Inherent Vice, Radiohead’s Greenwood didn’t receive a nomination until 2017 for his work on Phantom Thread. Since then, Greenwood has crafted the haunting music for both You Were Never Really Here and Spencer (with a little bit of work on another Paul Thomas Anderson film, Licorice Pizza), but it’s his score for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog that finally earned him his second nomination in this category. It’s with this score that Greenwood expertly melds the grand scale of the untamed plains with the stirring story at the center of Campion’s latest.

Throughout The Power of the Dog, Greenwood shows his wide range of talents. The opening cut, “25 Years,” sounds like it could’ve been the beginnings of a great Radiohead song, while the seemingly spastic playing on “Detuned Mechanical Piano” brings to life the panic and wildness of this period in American history. From the unsettling piano, to guitars and other string instruments on songs like “Figured It Out” that sound like they’re ready to snap after a century of hiding in a dusty old basement, Greenwood gives The Power of the Dog a poignant soundtrack that sounds like it could’ve been crafted back in the early 1900s.

Over the last two decades, Greenwood has proven himself to be one of the most fascinating composers in music today. Greenwood not only deserves to win because The Power of the Dog is one of the best scores of this year, but in recognition of his incredible work in such a short period of time that the Academy has yet to award. Greenwood will absolutely continue to make sumptuous masterpieces like his score for The Power of the Dog, but one of the world’s best composers deserves to be awarded for his work.

So Who Will Win?

This year seems like a real battle between Zimmer and Greenwood. On one hand, Zimmer is a legend who hasn't won this award since the mid-90s, while Greenwood is one of the most beloved new film composers in some time, and has yet to be awarded for his achievements. But at this point, Zimmer's Dune score has won nearly every major award it has been up for, as his work with this film is a staggering reminder of his gift for creating massive worlds solely through his music. Frankly, it's almost surprising Zimmer doesn't have more than one Oscar at this point, but it seems like soon, he will earn his second statue.

Where to Stream All the 2022 Academy Award Nominees

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ross Bonaime (265 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Senior Film Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime