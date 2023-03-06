A great score can not only make a film better, but make it truly iconic. The Academy Awards have awarded prizes for their scores back in 1934, and previous winners like Lawrence of Arabia, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Purple Rain, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Up, and last year's Dune wouldn't be the same without their brilliant scores. This year's nominees in the Best Original Score are a mixture of old favorites, with previous nominees Carter Burwell and John Williams competing against more experimental scores from the likes of Volker Bertelmann, Son Lux, and Justin Hurwitz. Each of these scores was integral to their individual films in this very strong year for this category. Let's take a look at this year's picks, and rank these five Oscar nominees.

5. All Quiet on the Western Front by Volker Bertelmann

Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel All Quiet on the Western Front is an understated story of young German soldiers and the almost immediate regret and trauma that forms when they’re thrown into war. Yet there’s nothing understated about Volker Bertelmann’s score for Edward Berger’s adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front. Bertelmann’s score comes on strong with “Remains,” a booming introduction into this world with jarring instrumentation and a three note motif played throughout the store that feels anachronistic to this setting. Bertelmann’s score seems to want to play the overwhelming nature of war, with unsettling, almost otherworldly sounds that attempt to put the audience into the unrelenting nightmare these soldiers are facing. And while that would certainly be effective in another war story, as a score for what Remarque was talking about, it feels slightly off in a way that never quite matches with the story Berger is telling.

4. The Fabelmans by John Williams

John Williams has done some of his best work for Steven Spielberg films, first working with him all the way back in 1974's The Sugarland Express, and created iconic scores for movies like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park. In fact, three of Williams' five Oscar wins come from Spielberg films, with Williams' last win being for Schindler's List. Williams' latest collaboration with Spielberg is also one of his most restrained, a quiet, nostalgic look at the past punctuated with moments of deep sadness, as we can hear in "Mitzi's Dance." Much of the understated score relies on beautifully soft piano pieces performed by Joanne Pearce Martin, that fit in perfectly with this exploration into Spielberg's youth. But Williams shows his true power with "The Journey Begins," which sounds like what we expect from Williams' more grandiose scores, before he pulls back into the quiet, and adds an excerpt of a Joseph Haydn piece for good measure. The Fabelmans might be the shortest score on this list, but within just over a half-hour, Williams presents everything we've loved about his work over his impressive career.

3. The Banshees of Inisherin by Carter Burwell

Carter Burwell’s score for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin is understandably a clash of two tones. Burwell blends more childish, playful sounds with darker, bleak concepts, musically retelling the story of the simple-minded Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and his old friend Colm, (Brendan Gleeson), who decides he no longer wants anything to do with Pádraic. Burwell’s score is playful, yet always undercut by the darkness underneath, a reminder that this is a comedy, yes, but a dark one at that. Also considering the extreme Irishness of the film, Burwell’s score almost sounds decidedly not of this location, as if this has been scored by someone on the outside of this world, looking down at this destruction of friendship. Burwell has long known how to present the darkness and foolishness of mankind through his music, whether through scoring all of McDonagh’s films, or in his frequent collaborations with the Coen brothers, and The Banshees of Inisherin is right up there with some of his best scores.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once by Son Lux

Want to know how insane Everything Everywhere All at Once is? Just listen to its absolutely nuts score that attempts to fit all of Daniels’ craziness into it. Take, for example, “Deidre Fight,” which combined soft strings, blaring tones, and a bit of “Clair de Lune” in for good measure—a perfect encapsulation of the everything bagel that this film is. But Son Lux also knows how to play the film’s quieter moments, as we hear in the tender piano of “Rendezvous at the Premiere,” which is almost played with a heartbreaking carefulness. At almost two hours, Son Lux’s score is nearly as long as the movie itself, but like EEAAO, it never feels like too much or overstays its welcome. Part of that is because this score is always exciting and strange, throwing new ideas in all over the place, but this also boasts an incredible lineup of guest stars, from Moses Sumney on “Fence,” Mitski and David Byrne on the Oscar-nominated son “This Is a Life,” and most brilliantly, Randy Newman composing the Raccacoonie “theme song” of “Now We’re Cookin.’” It’s hard to match the adrenaline rush and wildness of what Daniels are doing on the screen, but somehow, Son Lux manages.

1. Babylon by Justin Hurwitz

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon starts off as a party that will seemingly never end, bringing us along for a ride of silent Hollywood debauchery, full of drugs, sex, and elephants. Similarly, Justin Hurwitz’s score for Babylon doesn’t let up, an onslaught of excitement, brass, and overwhelming sounds that keep going and going. Yet like Babylon, every party has to come to an end, and Hurwitz’s score matches that tone, with plinky pianos that sound like they belong in an old saloon in “Manny and Nellie’s Theme.” This simple melody is repeated to a much more morose point in “New York” and “See You Back in LA,” at the halfway point of the score, as we start to feel the party come down as the drugs wear off and the reality of the switch to sound starts to kick in.

But by and large, Babylon is a celebration of film and a remembrance of times gone by, and we get that with the almost jarring “Finale.” This conclusion almost sounds like your speakers going to break, as all the sounds we remember from this score come crashing back in, falling apart, and then folding in on itself, a cacophony of insanity that almost sounds like it doesn’t have any direction, but then concludes with a majestic burst that brings us back to where we started.

Justin Hurwitz won this award back in 2016 for La La Land, with a score that also acts as a celebration of Los Angeles and show business. But with his Babylon score, Hurwitz cranks these concepts up to 11, an insane tirade of music that somehow matches the absurdity and over-the-top nature of Chazelle’s film beautifully.