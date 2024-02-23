We often underestimate how important a great score can be to a film. Especially with this year's nominees at the Academy Awards in the Best Original Score category, these films wouldn't be nearly as effective without the work done by these five artists. Recent winners have shown just how essential the score is: Soul simply wouldn't work without the score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, or the piano compositions of Jon Batiste; Dune needed the hugeness of Hans Zimmer's music to bring Denis Villeneuve's film to life; and last year's winner, All Quiet on the Western Front ratcheted up the intensity with Volker Bertelmann's unsettling score. These movies wouldn't have the same impact without these scores, and that's certainly true in this year's nominees.

This year's nominees include three first-time nominees, one recent winner, and the living person with the most Oscar nominations. Each of these scores breathes new life into a film, whether it's capturing the nostalgia of a beloved film character, the uneasiness of seeing the world for the first time, or the tension of a literal bomb about to blow up and change the world. Let's take a look at this year's fantastic Best Original Score nominees.

5 ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robbie Robertson

Killers of the Flower Moon being last on this list isn’t a comment on the quality of this score, but rather, a sign that 2023 was an incredible year for nominated scores. After Martin Scorsese filmed The Last Waltz—the seminal documentary about The Band—Scorsese would work with that group’s guitarist and songwriter, Robbie Robertson, on quite a few scores over the decades. The pair began their collaboration on 1980’s Raging Bull and the two continued to work together on films like The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Casino, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. Shortly before his death, Robertson scored Killers of the Flower Moon—which was dedicated to Robertson. Somehow, despite this impressive catalog of work, this marks Robertson's first nomination in this category.

In a way, Killers of the Flower Moon sort of sounds exactly like what you’d expect and want a Martin Scorsese film to sound like. “Osage Oil Boom” has the twangy blues rock guitar that sounds right in place with his work, and the shaky guitar of “They Don’t Live Long” does a great job of representing the unspeakable fears and worries that the Osage people must have felt in this horrendous period. Near the end, “Still Standing” not only represents the plight of the Osage, but also is a lovely goodbye for Robertson and his incredible career.

But it’s the excellent Oscar-nominated song “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” that truly stands out here, a commanding song by the Osage Tribal Singers that shows the resilience of the tribe. It’s in the score’s final song where it starts to feel like this score should’ve had more of the Osage in it, sounding more like an American roots album than anything resembling the music coming from this tribe. Robertson’s score is certainly a fantastic work, but it seems like a missed opportunity for there to not be more influence from the Osage on this piece.

4 ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

John Williams

John Williams is the most nominated living person in Academy Awards history, with 54 nominations. Williams has been nominated consistently since 1968, winning five Oscars, last winning for his score for Schindler’s List in 1994. Williams has been nominated for his scores for Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (nothing for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, sadly), so it makes sense that Williams also gets a nomination this year for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Williams’ score from the beginning is romantic and nostalgic—exactly what this score needs to be for Indiana Jones’ last adventure. As opposed to, say, Williams’ Oscar-nominated scores for the recent Star Wars trilogy—which hits you with a remembrance of the past right out the gates with its iconic fanfare—the Dial of Destiny score takes it time. Williams doesn’t hit you with Indy’s theme until twelve minutes in, on “Germany, 1944,” but when it kicks in, all the memories of past come rushing back in. With a film that is largely built on nostalgia, Williams knows exactly what to do.

Naturally, Williams brings this new adventure to life, as the eeriness of “Water Ballet” builds the fear for the film’s intense underwater sequence, while “Helena’s Theme” has a softness that also feels familiar, as if Williams is creating a variation on Indy’s theme, in case he wants to revisit this leitmotif for potential future installments starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character. Dial of Destiny is clearly the work of a master who knows exactly how to recontextualize his old work and still make it sound new.

3 ‘American Fiction’

Laura Karpman

One of American Fiction’s funniest musical jokes is that despite Jeffrey Wright’s character being named after Thelonius Monk, the film never plays a song from the jazz great. However, Laura Karpman’s score is throwing allusions to the jazz great in her score for American Fiction. Cord Jefferson’s film is split between two interests: a family drama built around tragedy, and a satirical look at the book world. Through her score, Karpman is able to capture both of these sides superbly.

The opening track, “Family Is, Monk Is,” starts with a warm combination of pianos and woodwinds, going in unexpected directions—much like Jefferson’s film, and a perfect introduction as to what this film will be. “Bookstore” is playful and silly, an ideal soundtrack to one of the films, more overly comedic moments. “Hi Lorraine” is soft, joyous and delightful, and is directly followed by “Drips,” which stars off smooth, then goes into some exquisitely experimental places.

Karpman’s score is all about finding the right balance between these two extremes. For every song like “Love All of You,” which truly feels like love captured into a piece of music, you have something like “Winner,” which captures the confluence of conflicting emotions that Monk feels near the end of the film. American Fiction’s score simply didn’t have to go this hard, but thankfully, Karpman knew just how to tell Monk’s journey solely through her remarkable score.

2 ‘Poor Things’

Jerskin Fendrix

If you’re looking for a score you’d like to listen to on its own, Jerskin Fendrix’s Poor Things score might not be your best option. But in terms of creating a series of sounds that illustrates the journey of a film’s main character—and what a wild, odd journey that is—Fendrix completely nails it.

Right from the beginning, with “Bella,” we get a good idea of what Fendrix is going for here: beautiful, bold, yet distorted and jarring. Considering these are all the elements that Yorgos Lanthimos is creating with this film, and how Emma Stone’s performance as Bella Baxter works, this lines up ideally with the film. Fendrix’s score is haunting and strange, a myriad of instruments, some that are familiar, some surprising, plunking and thodding—often at odds with each other. But in the case of something like “I Just Hope She’s Alright,” which becomes a main theme in the film, all the oddity of this score comes together to make something gorgeous.

Fendrix also has to encapsulate Bella’s journey around the world through this score, and does so wonderfully. “Portuguese Dance I” and “Portuguese Dance II” captures the joy of Bella’s now-infamous dance, while “Paris” shows the swirling uncertainty of where her journey has taken her. Not always, but sometimes the best scores can give you an aural journey of what story the film is telling and the journey of the character, without ever having to see the film. With Fendrix’s score, he more than does this, taking us on a weird, unconventional adventure simply through music.

1 ‘Oppenheimer’

Ludwig Göransson

As great as all these scores are, Ludwig Göransson’s score for Oppenheimer is just on another level. Göransson manages to make us feel the internal emotions of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), as well as the grandiosity of his impact and the stakes of what he’s doing throughout Oppenheimer. In just a few years, Göransson has become one of the most exciting composers working today, having previously won Best Original Score in 2018 for Black Panther, and having worked with Ryan Coogler on all his films, as well as composing the score for Tenet, and earning several Grammys for his production work with Childish Gambino. But his Oppenheimer score is unlike anything he’s made before, and a score deserving of taking home the Oscar.

The real spotlight on the Oppenheimer score has certainly become “Can You Hear the Music,” which captures the massiveness of Oppenheimer’s story and Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking in under two minutes. Equally as impressive is “Fission,” which starts with beautiful strings tricking you in, before descending into madness, mixing in with electronic sounds to create a sound that’s modern and uncomfortable. Or just listen to the starkness of “American Prometheus,” which then incorporates elements from “Can You Hear the Music” to create a grand crescendo. But it’s not all massive, heart-pounding power to the score. Take, for example, “Kitty Comes to Testify,” which alters pieces we’ve already heard on the score, but with a more tragic lean, which is followed by the equally soft and delicate “Something More Important”.

Göransson’s score makes us feel the overwhelming tension and power that Nolan wants us to experience through Oppenheimer’s eyes. When listening to Oppenheimer, it’s hard not to feel like you’re rushing against a ticking clock, or suffocating from the mounting pressure that is building and building without much of a release. In speaking about the score, Göransson stated: “the audience is meant to feel what he’s feeling, to see what he’s seeing, to be inside of him. That’s what the music needed to do — it needed to get the audience to feel all of his feelings as you see on screen.” In that, Göransson absolutely succeeded, crafting not only the best score of 2023, but a score that will likely go down as one of the greats.