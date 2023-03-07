It's a shame that feature-length films get all the attention at the Oscars, since every year's short film categories feature some of the most thought-provoking, unique, and experimental nominees each year. The Live-Action, Animated, and Documentary Short categories are also a great indicator of exciting voices coming up in the industry and a look at what the future of film might look like. Previous nominees in the Live-Action Short Oscar include Martin McDonagh, Andrea Arnold, Taika Waititi, and Kenneth Branagh, while the Animated Short Oscar earned Walt Disney many of his first Oscars, and became a place for studios like Aardman and Pixar to show their potential in their early days.

The shorts are a vastly underrated part of each year's Oscar ceremony, and thankfully, they will once again be a part of the main ceremony. To shine a light on the brilliant work being done in the short film categories, let's take a look at this year's nominees and rank them from worst to best.

15. How Do You Measure a Year? - Documentary Short

In our ranking of the 2022 Oscar-nominated shorts, Jay Rosenblatt’s When We Were Bullies was dead last, and now this year, Rosenblatt is back in the same spot yet again. Granted, How Do You Measure a Year? is better than When We Were Bullies, but that’s a low bar to clear. Here, Rosenblatt interviews his daughter, Ella Rosenblatt, every year on her birthday, asking her the same questions throughout her childhood. Even at a young age, Ella points out how these questions aren’t great, so maybe she should be conducting these interviews? There’s a lack of self-awareness and a desire to be the center of attention that makes Jay Rosenblatt’s shorts frustrating, almost as if he wants us to be impressed with what he’s done here, without making any real statement or having any real purpose.

14. The Flying Sailor - Animated Short

Based on the true story of a man who was nearby the largest accidental explosion in history and was blown 2.5 miles away, ending up naked except for his boots, The Flying Sailor probably would’ve been a better documentary short instead of an animated one. Directors Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby almost treat this story as if we are seeing this man’s life flash before his eyes, but also, it’s a story that is primarily an animated naked man floating through space, and that’s…not that interesting. Forbis and Tilby also directed the previously nominated Wild Life, which also took an unorthodox approach to this category, but was also underwhelming. It’s not great when a short leaves you wondering what the story you aren’t being told is, as opposed to the story you are being told.

13. Night Ride - Live-Action Short

What seems like it will be a charming short about a woman of short stature who gets on an empty tram and accidentally ends up driving it herself, Night Ride quickly takes a sharp turn when she starts picking up passengers, leading to an extended segment of transphobic violence. Eirik Tveiten’s short seems to be about two outsiders finding friendship in each other—if that’s even the point—yet the way it gets there is misguided and unfortunate, and this abuse is only used as a way to explore the tram driver’s character. Night Ride seems to have its heart in the right place, but the way it gets there is in poor taste.

12. Ivalu - Live-Action Short

Ivalu follows Pipaluk (Mila Heilmann Kreutzmann), a girl in Greenland who is trying to find her missing sister, Ivalu (Nivi Larsen). As she searches, we get glimpses of their history together and the familiar issues they’ve had to deal with. It’s also a gorgeous short, as Pipaluk searches sections of Greenland covered in snow for her sister. Ivalu is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Morten Dürr, and it feels like it, since this seems more about the tone than any real narrative push, and it’s easy to understand how this might work better on the page than in a short. Missing kids and kids in trouble are strangely always a topic for the live-action shorts, and Ivalu ensures that this quota is made at this year’s Oscars.

11. The Martha Mitchell Effect - Documentary Short

The only short in the documentary category that truly feels like a feature-length doc crammed down into short length, The Martha Mitchell Effect also seems like a story that is screaming for someone to adapt it into a narrative feature. Directors Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy spotlight the title woman, who was the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, and who refused to keep quiet about how Watergate must’ve gone all the way to the top. Mitchell’s story is fascinating and probably deserves a feature-length documentary of her own, but it’s impressive how much information Alvergue and McClutchy can cram into this—even if it is the longest of the doc shorts. After this, there’s also no way that someone isn’t Oscar-nominated for playing Martha Mitchell in the next decade or so.

10. Stranger at the Gate - Documentary Short

On one hand, Stranger at the Gate is very much about how love and compassion can overcome hatred, as we follow a former U.S. Marine who plots an attack on a nearby mosque when he returns home from war. But on the other hand, Joshua Seftel’s doc frames this story in such a deceptive way, making the audience believe that this Marine has acted on his violent and ugly instincts, then slowly unveiling the truth behind his story. Seftel gets us ready for the worst, so we feel grateful when this misdirect turns out to be nothing more than that. It’s manipulative in a way that undercuts what could’ve been a touching story, which is a shame, considering the story at the core of this often works quite well when it's not playing with the audience.

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Animated Short

This year is the rare case where the animated short category is primarily shorts not for kids, whereas The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is explicitly made for them. Based on Charlie Mackesy’s book of the same name, and co-directed by Mackesy alongside Peter Baynton, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is beautifully animated in a way that looks like a mixture of hand-drawn painting and computer animation. This also has maybe the most impressive cast of any short, featuring Tom Hollander, Gabriel Byrne, and Idris Elba. Yet this lovely short is mostly just the casing for presenting inspirational concepts to its young audience, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, for an older audience, it does seem less challenging than many of the other shorts in this category.

8. The Elephant Whisperers - Documentary Short

Director Kartiki Gonsalves follows a couple who takes care of elephants in South India, and as you might expect, The Elephant Whisperers is unbelievably adorable. But some of the best parts of this wonderful short is when this couple discusses how this job and the elephants they watch over, have helped them get through some dark times, as for example, Bellie says that when her daughter died, and as she was crying, one of the elephants wiped her tears away. Much of this short is simply watching the day-to-day play of these elephants, and while that is a lot of fun to watch, at 40 minutes, it’s possible The Elephant Whisperers might have left an even greater impact with a much shorter run time.

7. Haulout - Documentary Short

Even though Haulout only has 25 minutes to tell its story, directors Maxim Arbugaev and Evgenia Arbugaeva take their time as they follow Maxim Chakilev, who seemingly lives in a tiny shack on the coast of the Russian Arctic. Why Maxim is there is slowly unveiled with an incredible reveal that is truly stunning, and through Maxim’s experiences, we are given a first-hand account of the dangers of climate change and how horrific these changes already are to the creatures around us. While Haulout doles out information slowly, the short might have benefitted from giving just the slightest setup for who Maxim is at the beginning, instead of saving that information for the very end, but otherwise, Haulout is the best doc short this year thanks to its quiet approach to this story, and easy the most staggering imagery in this category.

6. Le Pupille - Live-Action Short

From Happy as Lazzaro writer-director Alice Rohrwacher, Le Pupille follows a group of girls at a religious boarding school over Christmas, as they are tempted with moral choices and the struggles of just being kids. Le Pupille is playful and humorous—always a welcome respite in this category—even if it a bit too long at almost twice the length of the second-longest live-action short. Rohrwacher plays with the hypocrisies of the church, while also just having a ball with this story, even directly stating that there’s not really any larger message, other than that this is just a fun story. Co-produced by Alfonso Cuarón, this fittingly almost feels like his A Little Princess adaptation, mixed with a bit of Terence Davies’ nostalgia for the past. But, you know, funny.

5. An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It - Animated Short

Between Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Wendell & Wild, and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, 2022 was a big year for stop-motion animation, so it makes sense that the animated short category also gets into this style with An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It from Lachlan Pendragon. Stop-motion is quite literally a very hands-on form of animation, so it’s almost surprising there haven’t been more shorts like An Ostrich, which breaks down the fourth wall in remarkable and unique ways. An Ostrich plays with the falseness of this stop-motion world, the malaise of work, and the monotony of life, and while it never goes too deep into those latter themes, Pendragon has crafted quite a fun little experiment.

4. The Red Suitcase - Live-Action Short

Cyrus Neshvad’s The Red Suitcase treats arranged marriages as a horror story, as we follow Ariane (Nawelle Evad), who is trying to avoid her husband-to-be upon arriving at the airport to meet him. Inside her suitcase, we see the possibilities of a life that, if caught, she’ll likely never get to indulge, a talented artist without the freedom to express herself. Neshvad does a very good job of presenting this pseudo-horror story with compassion and a real sense of danger, showing a story we haven’t seen in this way before that utilizes the abbreviated length of the form to the story’s strength.

3. Ice Merchants - Animated Short

Not only is Ice Merchants, from director João Gonzalez, easily the most stunningly animated film nominated in the shorts program this year, it’s also maybe one of the most beautiful animated shorts ever nominated? Ice Merchants is an excellent bit of environmental storytelling, as Gonzalez creates a compelling world without any words. The short follows a father that works as an ice seller, who lives on the side of a mountain along with his child, as the pair skydive into the town below every day to sell their wares. But this also manages to be a short about loss, told through simple basics of storytelling and utilizing color-coded hints as to the larger story at hand. Through Ice Merchants, Gonzalez proves himself to be a major talent, and someone absolutely needs to give him the budget for a feature-length film that looks as tremendous as this does.

2. An Irish Goodbye - Live-Action Short

Ireland had a great showing at this year's Oscars, with The Banshees of Inisherin and The Quiet Girl both getting nominated, yet An Irish Goodbye certainly shouldn't be overlooked among these larger titles. Written and directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye finds two brothers attempting to finish their mother's bucket list after her death. As older brother Turlough (Seamus O'Hara) tries to get these tasks done, his brother Lorcan (James Martin), who also has Down syndrome, takes his time with the list, knowing that wrapping this list up means he'll be saying goodbye to his estranged brother yet again. White and Berkeley's short—maybe more than any other short in the category—feels like a complete, satisfying story, one that is touching and hilarious in equal measure.

1. My Year of Dicks - Animated Short

Don't get caught up on the funny name, My Year of Dicks, from director Sara Gunnarsdóttor and written by Pamela Ribon, based on her experiences as a teenager, is a remarkable short that stands above the rest. Told in five distinct chapters, each piece has its own style and tone, as we follow the 15-year-old Pam (Brie Tilton) as he attempts to lose her virginity in the early 90s. My Year of Dicks almost feels like Gunnarsdóttor has managed to fit an entire season of television into this twenty-six-minute short, yet this captivating story never feels rushed or crammed to handle the time restraints. In this abbreviated time, we can see the growth of Pam, the troublesome encounters she had with men, and her shifting understanding of what truly matters in a relationship. My Year of Dicks ends up being deeply funny, immensely relatable, and truly lovely—not just one of the best shorts, but one of the best nominees overall at this year's Oscars.