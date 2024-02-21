The Oscar shorts categories feature some of the most underrated films every year at the Academy Awards. The Live Action, Animated, and Documentary Shorts categories take viewers to unexpected places, utilize exciting new technologies, inform about people and places that deserve more attention—and does so all within a fraction of the time that a feature takes. Everyone from Martin McDonagh to Pixar have made their names in the short features, before going on to become major names in features.

This year boasts an impressive lineup of films, including shorts from Napoleon Dynamite writers Jared and Jerusha Hess, Sean Lennon, Yoko Ono, the up-and-coming Sean Wang of the Sundance hit Dìdi, and even Wes Anderson vying for his first Oscar win. Yet it’s also the names that you wouldn’t recognize that make the shorts categories so interesting, names that might be unfamiliar now, but in a few years, could very well be some of the biggest names in film.

The shorts categories might not get much attention, but this list of fifteen films proves that they deserve the spotlight. Here are the fifteen shorts nominees at the 2024 Academy Awards, ranked.

15 'War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'

Animated Short

Image via ShortsTV

Considering how many talented people are involved with War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, it’s shocking how completely laughable the animated short is. War Is Over! is directed by David Mullins, who did additional directing on Up and won this category previously for his Pixar short Lou. The short also includes a score by Thomas Newman of The Shawshank Redemption and Finding Nemo fame, and is co-written by Sean Lennon, who also executive produces with Yoko Ono. But despite this lineup, War Is Over! is the weakest nomination of the 2024 Oscars. Centering around a chess game played by both sides, thanks to a carrier pigeon delivering each player’s moves, War Is Over! has the most lackluster animation (it also uses animation and visual effects from Wētā FX, and Unreal Engine was used in creating the short), and a laughable needle drop to tie the whole thing together (take a wild guess what song it is). The result is a short whose message is essentially “war is bad,” and is presented as though Yoko Ono and John Lennon came up with that concept. In an incredibly strong year for the animation short category, both in terms of boundary-pushing animation and intriguing narratives, War Is Over! is a massive disappointment.

14 'The After'

Live Action Short

Image via ShortsTV

The After, by director Misan Harriman, is a short that relies on big, over-the-top moments, and that isn’t to its benefit. The short follows Dayo (David Oyelowo), who loses his family in a horrible tragedy, and much later, faces his grief during his new job as a rideshare driver. The inciting incident which comes out of nowhere is mostly absurd, these eighteen minutes feel like they’re spreading a thin idea out as much as possible, and the film’s finale is just as exaggerated as the aforementioned incident. Thankfully, The After’s saving grace is that it has Oyelowo, who does his best work here in silence, as he quietly deals with the various people he drives around. When the final family enters his car, it’s clear exactly where Harriman’s story is going, but when Oyelowo is given the opportunity to discreetly explore his grief, The After shows that it’s better in the silent moments than its grandiose choices.

13 'The ABCs of Book Banning'

Documentary Short

Image via ShortsTV

Directed by Sheila Nevins, the former President of HBO Documentary Films, The ABCs of Book Banning attempts to show the frustrations of book banning from the viewpoint of children. Certainly, some of the short’s best moments come from children reading banned books and questioning why such literature would not be allowed—a clear example of stunting the education of children and stealing knowledge due to fear. While it’s important that The ABCs of Book Banning shows this perspective that is often ignored—from the children who suffer the most from such actions—Nevins’ documentary also doesn’t delve too much into the why and who behind the book banning. Instead, Nevins focuses on the books themselves, pointing out lines that likely helped in getting them banned in what essentially equates to a PowerPoint presentation. Banning books is, of course, an important topic to discuss, but Nevins’ approach doesn’t have the depth to change any hearts or minds on this matter.

12 'Island in Between'

Documentary Short

Image via ShortsTV

In one of the more personal documentary shorts, Island in Between has Taiwan-born director S. Leo Chiang exploring Kinmen, a series of islands that belong the Taiwan but are only 2 miles from China. Chiang discusses the conflict between Taiwan and China from his and his family’s experiences. For example, when he finally visits China—which only takes a 30-minute ferry ride to get to—he finds that the culture isn’t too different from his own, and we see the difficulties that still exist in going from one country to another. Despite being told from Chiang’s perspective, Island in Between is one of the more unobtrusive documentaries in its category, as Chiang mostly remains an observer throughout the short, a choice that can make this film feel a bit lighter than maybe it should.

11 'Our Uniform'

Animated Short

Image via ShortsTV

As the shortest of all the shorts, Our Uniform by Yegane Moghaddam, has plenty of style, but not enough time to give much of a story. Our Uniform shares what it’s like to go to school in Tehran, with mandatory hijabs, animated by embroideries and animations on clothes. The short is succinct and smart, pointing out that in going to school, “I became female, nothing more, nothing less.” Moghaddam (the first Iranian filmmaker ever nominated in this category) utilizes her time effectively, giving us a quick look at what growing up in that culture is like, and does so through a truly unique animation style—a rare accomplishment to bring something wholly new to this category.

10 'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'

Documentary Short

Image via ShortsTV

2024 has already been a big year for director Sean Wang, as his feature debut, Dìdi won two awards at this year’s Sundance, and now, he’s earned his first Oscar nomination for Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó. Easily the most lighthearted of the doc shorts, Wang shows the daily life of his two grandmothers, who became so close that they decided to live together, and even share the same bed at night. The two joke that they are only as wild as they are because Wang is there to visit, and he definitely captures that spirit that keeps them young at heart, as they arm wrestle, joke about their smelly farts, and watch Superbad together. Wang’s grandmothers only barely touch on the rest of their lives, hinting that they had hard childhoods, and discussing the difficulties of being old. Which, especially in the doc shorts category it’s nice to have nominees that aren’t inherently bleak, but while Wang’s grandmothers are a delight to spend time with, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó can’t help but feels like just a series of well-shot home movies.

9 'Pachyderme'

Animated Short

Image via ShortsTV

Stéphanie Clément’s Pachyderme has a simmering danger right underneath the surface. The narrator (Christa Théret), an older version of the character Louise, discusses her summer visit with her grandparents in the countryside when she was nine years old. Early on, she states that she doesn’t like it when her parents leave her, and through beautiful, yet slightly off animation, we learn why Louise feels this way. Pachyderme is incredibly subtle, often hinting at where her fear might come from, without overtly stating the obvious. In eleven minutes, Pachyderme gives us a strong glimpse of what this ten-day vacation was like, while Clément lets the fear hide right underneath the surface. Pachyderme is probably the most understated animated short in the category this year, but it still leaves a staggering impact.

8 'The Barber of Little Rock'

Documentary Short

Image via ShortsTV

With The Barber of Little Rock, directors John Hoffman and ChristineTurner follow Arlo Washington, who started the Washington Barber College in Little Rock—which has helped over 1,500 licensed barbers—and now, has created the People Trust, a non-profit loan fund to help fight the racial wealth gap. Hoffman and Turner divide the doc into these two focuses, which leaves both sides feeling half-served. The more interesting segment of the two, the barber college, gets glimpses of the incredible work Washington is doing to help create opportunities in his community. Whereas the People Trust section sort of ends right when it should be starting. Washington is an incredible figure doing what he can to make his neighborhood even better, but The Barber of Little Rock is fairly unremarkable beyond what Washington brings to it. The story is great to here, but as a film, it’s a bit lacking.

7 'Knight of Fortune'

Live Action Short

Image via ShortsTV

The Danish short Knight of Fortune, by Lasse Lyskjær Noer, explores the weird, darkly funny, and unexpected nature of grief, capturing how losing someone in and of itself is a strange process that often feels unbelievable. Leif Andrée stars as Karl, who is saying goodbye to his recently passed wife. He meets Torben (JensJørnSpottag), a man who is also grieving, and the two form an unlikely bond that has them both coming to grips with their pain. That being said, Knight of Fortune manages to take this terrible time in any person’s life and find the comedy within it. The film reminds of another previously nominated Danish short, On My Mind, from 2021, which also found light in the dark. Knight of Fortune is taking on a difficult blend of tones that any feature would likely struggle with, but Noer is able to give us a beautiful mixture of emotions, all in a little over 20 minutes.

6 'Red, White and Blue'

Live Action Short

Image via ShortsTV

There are probably two ways that most people will experience Nazrin Choudhury’s Red, White and Blue—and the deciding factor relies on the film’s twist. On one hand, some might see this moment as emotionally manipulative, pulling the rug out from under the audience in a way that betrays the sympathy we already have for our lead character, Rachel (played by an excellent Brittany Snow). On the other hand, Red, White and Blue’s twist will seem necessary, a gut punch that makes you feel a fraction of how these characters, Rachel and her daughter, Maddy (Juliet Donenfeld) must feel. I fall into the latter category, in this film about a single mother struggling to make ends meet in Arkansas, who has to drive eight hours out of the state to get an abortion. Red, White and Blue does an incredible job of showing the immense struggle that getting an abortion is—let alone when the nearest doctor is in another state—and the performances from Snow and Donenfeld truly make this short tremendous. Choudhury takes a difficult path to explore a difficult situation, and does so brilliantly.

5 'The Last Repair Shop'

Documentary Short

Image via ShortsTV

The directors of The Last Repair Shop—Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers—have become mainstays in the Documentary Short category in the 2020s. Proudfoot won this category in 2021 with The Queen of Basketball, while Proudfoot and Bowers were both nominated for A Concierto Is a Conversation the year before that. It seems entirely likely that this pair will win for their latest collaboration, which focuses on a workshop dedicated to craftspeople who maintain over 80,000 instruments for students in the Los Angeles area. Proudfoot and Bowers focus on the impact music has had on those repairing the instruments, as the film delves into their backstories and how they came to this position, as well as the joy that these repaired instruments bring to the students themselves. Oddly, it’s the score throughout The Last Repair Shot that at times gets too cloying and emotionally manipulative during the major emotional moments. Still, the stories themselves and the passion for making one’s life better through music makes this a likely winner in the documentary short category.

4 'Letter to a Pig'

Animated Short

Image via ShortsTV

Director Tal Kantor’s animated style is a unique mixture that includes simple sketches, video, empty space, and much more—all of which paint a fascinating picture in Letter to a Pig. The short centers around a Holocaust survivor who speaks to a class, detailing how an experience with a pig saved his life. As the main details his desire for revenge, the kids in the class begin to pay attention, realizing the true horrors that this man has seen, leading to a conclusion that speaks to the collective trauma of such nightmarish events. Kantor’s black-and-white approach is only occasionally punctuated with color, and as the story goes on, the details and colors grow out of these bare sketches to create a fully fleshed-out vision. This year’s short category has some truly stunning animation styles, but maybe none more compelling and jarring than what Kantor is doing with Letter to a Pig.

3 'Invincible'

Live Action Short

Image via ShortsTV

Invincible begins with Marc-Antoine Bernier (Léokim Beaumier-Lépine) crying in a car, talking to his mother on the phone, before he drives into the water. Vincent René-Lortie’s film then goes back to show the last 48 hours of this 14-year-old boy’s life and what caused him to make this rash decision. René-Lortie’s story is never able to dig too deep into Bernier’s story, as he can’t know the internal process that led to this moment, but he does do as best he can to show a troubled kid who struggled with authority, yet had a beauty and intelligence that was never able to reach its potential. This is also a gorgeously shot and acted film, with Beaumier-Lépine managing to present the troubled nature of youth, from the perspective of a kid who is looking for a door to freedom. The live action short category often leads to larger projects for the director, and here’s hoping Invincible leads to René-Lortie getting to make a feature-length film with this same amount of beauty.

2 'Ninety-Five Senses'

Animated Short

Image via ShortsTV

It’s always impressive when a short can capture an entire life in an abbreviated period, and it’s Ninety-Five Senses’ ability to do just that which makes it the best nominated animated short this year. Directed by Jared and Jerusha Hess, who co-wrote Napoleon Dynamite (with Jared directing), Ninety-Five Senses focuses on a man (voiced by Tim Blake Nelson) looking back at his life through his five senses. The short uses six different animation styles to showcase the importance of each sense in a person’s life—which could come off as a silly gimmick, but never does. Nelson’s performance makes us feel sympathy for this character with a difficult past, and in fourteen minutes, we feel like we understand this person’s intricate and heartbreaking life. Most features can’t give us the depth that Ninety-Five Senses captures.

1 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Live Action Short

Image via Netflix

In 2023, no other filmmaker had such an impressive output as Wes Anderson, who released his eleventh film, Asteroid City, then made four delightful shorts for Netflix that adapted the work of Roald Dahl. But maybe his best work this past year was The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which feels like everything we’ve grown to love about Anderson’s films, condensed into an unbelievably charming short.

Anderson loves his stories-within-stories-within-stories, and Henry Sugar might be his most absurd, as we are told the story of the wealthy Henry Sugar (a marvelous performance by Benedict Cumberbatch), as he learns a technique that allows him to cheat at gambling. Henry Sugar goes on its own diversions to tell this story, showcasing Imdad Khan (Ben Kingsley), the man who learned a technique that allows one to see without his eyes, and Dr. Z. Z. Chatterjee (Dev Patel), who writes about the fascinating Khan.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar has the style of an acting troupe attempting to get through a story in a fast and furious way, but still manages to feature all the quirks and style of an Anderson short. Every scene unravels and evolves in exciting ways, and there’s always some strange direction for this story to go that leads to some hilarious moments. Believe it or not, Wes Anderson has been nominated for seven Oscars before this year, but he might finally win one with the best live action short of 2023.

The Oscar Nominated Shorts are now available to watch in theaters.

Buy tickets here