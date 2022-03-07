The Best Original Song category is consistently one of the strangest categories at the Academy Awards. While it can be an opportunity for the Oscars to honor some of the best songs specifically written for films, it’s also an opportunity for lesser-known films to get an Oscar nomination solely thanks to a song. While recent winners include such artists as Adele, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and H.E.R., the category has also recently given nominations to surprise nominated songs from movies like Jim: The James Foley Story, Racing Extinction, Ted, and Chasing Ice. It’s an odd category, to be sure.

However, 2022’s nominations are a bit more star-studded than recent years, with iconic artists like Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beyoncé, and Bille Eilish all vying for Oscar gold. This year also sees several types of films that have frequently won this category. This year’s lineup includes the latest Bond film—a big deal, considering the last two films ended up winning this category— and a Disney animated film (surprisingly, the last animated Disney film to win this category was 2013’s “Let It Go” from Frozen). And as always, this year includes the return of perennial nominee, Diane Warren.

Could the James Bond franchise win a third Oscar in this category, could Disney walk away a winner with a song that isn’t “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” or could Warren end up finally winning with her thirteenth nomination? Let’s take a look at this year's nominations, ranking them from worst to best, and then see who will likely win at this year's awards.

RELATED: 2022 Academy Award Nominations: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs

5. “Somehow You Do” from Four Good DaysMusic and lyric by Diane Warren

The Best Original Song category just wouldn’t be the same without Diane Warren, who has been nominated twelve previous times without a win. This year even marks her fifth year in a row she’s been nominated in this category. Unfortunately, Warren has become known for being nominated for the most bland and mediocre songs in this category, in films that you probably didn’t even realize had an original song. Remember Warren’s song “I’m Standing with You from Breakthrough? Or last year’s “Io sì (Seen)” from the Sophia Loren-starring film, The Life Ahead? Of course you don’t, and nor should you.

Warren is the queen of Oscar-nominated Original Song nominees that hit on generic platitudes and play over the end credits. That’s not to say that Warren shouldn’t have won by now. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from Armageddon absolutely deserved to win in 1999, and it’s surprising her “Til It Happens to You,” performed by Lady Gaga didn’t beat Spectre’s “Writing’s on the Wall” in 2015.

But another year, another Warren song brings us to “Somehow You Do,” performed by Reba McEntire from the little-seen Mila Kunis and Glenn Close addiction film, Four Good Days. Almost all of Warren’s songs over these last five years have been about overcoming adversity and triumphing over incredible odds. Just look at titles like “Stand Up for Something” and “I’ll Fight,” and you can tell exactly what type of end credits song these are going to be. But…that doesn’t match with the story of Four Good Days. In fact, Four Good Days ends on a note of uncertainty, a note of trepidation and worry about the future, instead of a heroic catharsis, which this song offers. All the other songs in this category tonally match the themes of the movie, and yet, “Somehow You Do” sounds like another optimistic song to walk out of a movie to, even though that clashes with the overall story of the film.

Maybe one day, Warren will win this category, and dammit, I’m rooting for her to make a song that will be far and away the best song in this category. It happened not that long ago in 2016, and to see Warren finally take the stage would be worthy of the type of jubilant overcoming of obstacles that Warren’s songs are all about. But at this point, Warren has been relegated to being the dullest nominee in this category with no signs of breaking that streak.

4. “Down to Joy” from BelfastMusic and lyric by Van Morrison

In Belfast, the music of Van Morrison is key to the setting of this autobiographical tale from Kenneth Branagh, and fits in perfectly with this nostalgic tale of Ireland in 1969. Belfast features eight classics from Morrison, and composed the films’ score. Fittingly, “Down to Joy” feels like Morrison at his best: triumphant, powerful, and with evocative lyrics of beginning again and finding new hope in the world.

“Down to Joy”’s remembrance of the past and hope for the future fits in perfectly with Branagh’s story, and falls right in line with the other definitive Van Morrison songs scattered throughout the film. After decades as an iconic musician, it’s impressive how dynamic and exceptional Morrison’s voice remains, still able to create songs that sound as impactful as the classics.

So why is a song from a legendary singer in one of the most nominated films of this year’s awards not the clear frontrunner? Well, back in 2020, Morrison began performing anti-lockdown songs, with titles like “Born to Be Free,” and the not-so-subtlely titled, “No More Lockdown.” There has even been a call that Morrison’s Freedom of Belfast honor be revoked for his stance on the pandemic. Sure, the Oscars aren’t afraid to honor controversial figures, but especially amongst these other strong nominees, “Down to Joy” could slip through the cracks when it could’ve been a home run.

3. “Be Alive” from King RichardMusic and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

With original songs written for films such as 2019’s The Lion King, Dreamgirls (which received three nominations in the Best Original Song category), and, yes, Austin Powers in Goldmember, it’s sort of shocking that Beyoncé has never been nominated for an Oscar in this category before “Be Alive” from King Richard. Even more surprising is that a Beyoncé song is nominated this year, and isn’t the likely winner against this competition.

There are plenty of films that have received a nomination in this category simply because they tacked an original song on during the credits. While “Be Alive” technically fits this designation, Beyoncé’s powerful track feels like an encapsulation of King Richard’s themes, a victory at the end of this triumphant film. With “Be Alive,” Beyoncé isn’t tacked on to King Richard, she’s the exclamation point the film needed to end on.

The thumping sample of The Doors’ “Five to One” (also sampled on Jay-Z’s “Takeover”) kicks “Be Alive” off on a high note, but the rest of the track just can’t compete with those opening moments. “Be Alive” starts off powerful, but wanes over the course of fewer than four minutes. While this certainly hits harder out the gate than most end-credit songs, “Be Alive” also just doesn’t have the same power as Beyoncé at her best. As always, Beyoncé kills it here, but it’s kind of a shame that isn’t enough to make “Be Alive” a frontrunner in this category.

2. “Dos Oruguitas” from EncantoMusic and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Given the insane success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and the decision to not submit that song which would go on to be the first Disney song since “A Whole New World” to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Dos Oruguitas” has, unfortunately, been trapped in conversations about what it isn’t, instead of what it is.

Yes, nominated “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” would’ve likely made this category a much tighter race, but “Dos Oruguitas” is the true heart of Encanto, a song that explores the history of Mirabel’s grandmother, Alma Madrigal. Alma’s story of what led her to her Colombian home and losing her husband is beautifully sung by Sebastián Yatra, and even if the listener doesn’t know what the Spanish lyrics are saying, the emotional heft of the track can still be felt. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” might be a hit, but “Dos Oruguitas” is the core of what makes Encanto work in the first place.

Which, in terms of this category, should actually mean something. Original Song should go to a song that elevates a movie and strengthens the story that is being told, not just a great song that lightly hits on the themes of the film—if at all. In terms of the nominee that is most integral to how the film works, “Dos Oruguitas” is easily most tied to the actual film.

But “Dos Oruguitas” isn’t just a frontrunner in this category because it’s a great song, and because it’s the closest thing to ‘We Need to Talk About Bruno” without being “We Need to Talk About Bruno.” Giving “Dos Oruguitas” the award would also be a great way for the Academy Awards to celebrate an absolutely absurd year for Lin-Manuel Miranda, and his win would also make him one of the few people to earn the coveted EGOT. Between In the Heights, the music for Encanto and Vivo, as well as making his directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, this award could very well be one of the many ways the Oscars could celebrate an excellent year for musicals and Miranda’s accomplishments this year in one fell swoop.

1. “No Time to Die” from No Time to DieMusic and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“No Time to Die” is probably the best song of these five on its own, a powerful performance by Billie Eilish and, as always, beautifully reserved production from Finneas O’Connell. This is just an excellent Eilish song by itself, but once the orchestral arrangements from Hans Zimmer kicks in, this also becomes one of the best Bond themes in the franchise’s history.

Billie Eilish and Finneas have crafted a song that feels like watching No Time to Die, which is no easy accomplishment. “No Time to Die” matches the 25th Bond film’s melancholy and exhaustion, and with lyrics that gain even greater importance after seeing the film. “No Time to Die” doesn’t just make the film better in the opening credits scene, but the film makes the song on its own better. Bond and Billie together turn out to be a brilliant combination.

But with the last two Bond themes—Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing on the Wall”—winning this category, it also seems extremely likely that Eilish will continue this tradition. Maybe the only thing holding back “No Time to Die” is that it was originally released back in 2020, before No Time to Die was pushed due to the pandemic, and two years is a long time to keep up excitement for a song. That being said, “No Time to Die” has won almost all the various awards it’s been nominated for, including a Golden Globe and a Grammy, so it seems extremely likely it could continue its winning streak at the Oscars.

So Who Will Win?

This year’s category is very much a competition between “Dos Oruguitas” and “No Time to Die,” and this contest would be much, much closer if Encanto had nominated “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” instead. In fact, Disney would almost certainly be walking away with this trophy had that song been nominated, despite the fact that “Dos Oruguitas” is, again, the true heart and soul of the film, and arguably the best song in the film.

While the Oscars would certainly like to make Miranda an EGOT winner, the Academy will likely already be awarding Encanto in the Best Animated Film category, and there’s almost no doubt that Miranda will eventually walk away with this trophy one day. This just probably won’t be that year.

On the other hand, “No Time to Die” just makes the most sense. This is the most likely category for No Time to Die to win, and after Adele broke the streak of Bond films not winning this category, this franchise is now becoming the brand to beat here. But also, consider that the Academy is doing everything they can to help boost interest in the ceremony, be it with the terrible misguided Oscars Fan Favorite and Oscars Cheer Moment categories, or an attempt to shorten the ceremony by cutting the live presentation and acceptance of eight categories. What better way to heighten interest in the ceremony than to have one of the biggest artists right now win her first Oscar? Plus, again, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have walked away with the majority of Best Song awards they’ve been nominated for this year.

While this year’s category is a battle between Bond and Disney, it seems like 2022 will continue the trend of recent Bond films winning for their impressive theme songs.

15 Best Songs That Didn’t Win the Oscar The lovers, the dreamers, and me.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Ross Bonaime (250 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime