The Music (Original Song) category at the Academy Awards always has an absurd amount of competition, but at this year’s awards, the category had an astounding group of songs to select from. This year, musicals like Wonka, The Color Purple and Flora and Son didn’t receive any nominations in this category, while artists like Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo, Sharon Van Etten, A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin, and Jarvis Cocker made the shortlist, but didn’t make the final five. Hell, “Peaches” by Jack Black from The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn’t even get on the short list, so you know the competition was fierce this year.

The five nominees in the Music (Original Song) category this year show the highs and lows of what this category can be. This year’s nominees include old Oscar favorites, songs that powerfully encapsulate their respective movies, and even Ken feeling the Kenergy. There’s quite a bit of variety in this year’s song nominations, but let’s break down these five nominees from worst to best.

5 “The Fire Inside” from ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“The Fire Inside” marks the seventh year in a row that Diane Warren has been nominated in this category, and the fifteenth time overall. With the exception of receiving an Honorary Oscar in 2022, Warren has never won in this category—making her essentially the Susan Lucci of the Academy Awards. That being said, thanks to a performance by Becky G, “The Fire Inside” is maybe Warren’s liveliest song to ever compete in this category, which also isn’t saying much, as her recent nominations have been for films like Tell It Like a Woman, Four Good Days, and The Life Ahead.

But despite it’s more upbeat nature, “The Fire Inside” is still Warren using the same generic platitudes that she uses in all of her nominated songs. Warren’s songs—especially the recently nominated ones—have relied on bland, uplifting lyrics that could be copied and pasted into basically any movie. Lyrics like “Nothing can hold you back, No one can kill your vibe” make sense for the Flamin’ Hot, but it’s also just basic enough that it could be reused in any number of other projects. The only distinct lyric here is the “when you got the fire inside,” because get it, this is a song in a movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It works on two levels!

Every year, Warren is nominated in this category, and every year, she’s written the worst song in the category. In a year where such strong choices were left out of the mix, it’s a damn shame that the Academy Awards keep falling back on giving Warren yet another chance. Warren has had songs that deserved to win before, as with 2015’s “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground, and most notably, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from Armageddon in 1998. But at this point, despite “The Fire Inside” being a decent song from Warren, this latest nomination unfortunately feels like the Oscars giving Warren yet another chance that could’ve gone to an even more worthy nominee.

4 “It Never Went Away” from ‘American Symphony’

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

In Matthew Heineman’s American Symphony, the documentary follows Jon Batiste in one of the most fruitful periods of his music career, as he wins several Grammys for his album “We Are,” gives one of the best performances at that year’s awards, acts as bandleader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and amongst all of that, works on composing his “American Symphony,” which recontextualizes the orchestra to encompass all of American history into one piece. The film American Symphony shows the massive amount of talent and exuberance that Batiste brings to his music, a remarkable artist who attempts to redefine genre and do what scares him with each new composition. But despite showing all those sides of Batiste in American Symphony, it’s a bit disappointing that “It Never Went Away” sounds so safe.

Batiste collaborates with Dan Wilson (the lead singer of Semisonic) on “It Never Went Away,” and the two recently worked together on the song “Butterfly”—which was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards—off Batiste’s “World Music Radio” album. Like “Butterfly,” “It Never Went Away” is a sentimental ballad song, as Batiste sings about his love for his wife, Suleika Jauoad, who has to face a leukemia diagnosis for the second time in her life over the course of the film. As a musical love letter to his wife, “It Never Went Away” is a sweet way to end the film, but after 100 minutes of groundbreaking music being made, this final song just doesn’t feel like Batiste at his best.

3 "I’m Just Ken” from ‘Barbie’

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Of all the nominated songs, “I’m Just Ken” is easily the most memorable in its respective film, an ode to blonde fragility set within a ludicrous musical number sung by a choir of plastic men feeling the Kenergy. It’s absurd, it’s ridiculous, and it’s a great sequence that highlights everything great about Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken. But beyond the humorous aspects of the song, “I’m Just Ken” is kind of a fantastic song on its own, a suite that goes in all sorts of directions, before coming back to a rousing chorus of Kens stating they’re just Ken (and that’s enough). It’s a song that wouldn’t make a lick of sense without the movie in its, and yet, for those who have seen Barbie (and at this point, who hasn’t?), it’s a hilarious reminder of the perfect tone Greta Gerwig found for this film.

But is there a possibility we’ll actually see “I’m Just Ken” become an Oscar-winning song? Maybe, but probably not. “I’m Just Ken” does have an impressive pedigree behind it, as Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt previously worked together on another Oscar-winning song in this category: “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. This also wouldn’t the first time a Gosling-sung song has been a winner, as La La Land’s “City of Stars” was performed by his character, Sebastian Wilder. Yet it’s the fact that “I’m Just Ken” is sort of a joke song that works against it’s chances. The only time a “joke” song has won this category was in 2011 with “Man or Muppet” from The Muppets—and that was in the only year ever where there were only two nominees in the category. Meanwhile, songs like “Everything Is Awesome,” “Blame Canada,” and “Happy” were only nominees and nothing more.

While the Oscars might not have a hard time nominating sillier songs in this category (although its still rare), winning the category is highly unlikely. “I’m Just Ken” is a lot of fun and the catchiest song in this lineup, but that’s probably not Kenough to win this song an Oscar.

2 “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Music and Lyric by Scott George

At the end of Martin Scorsese’s masterful Killers of the Flower Moon, he ends on a performance of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” filmed from overhead—a powerful conclusion that feels both heartbreaking and uplifting in equal measure. After watching these tragedies that the Osages have dealt with and the suffering they still reckon with to this day, Scorsese gives the tribe the final word (after his admittance that this is a flawed story told by a white man), and the result is a powerful punctuation to one of the best films of 2023.

Composer and music consultant Scott George said that the lyrics of the song mean “God has made a way for us, Osages stand up, you have survived and gotten this far with the help of our Creator.” Created specifically for Killers of the Flower Moon, “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” is a tremendous message after this film: despite everything you’ve seen, these people are powerful, resilient, and continue to celebrate their past, present and future. Even without knowing the lyrics, one can feel the spirit of what “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” is saying, and the occasional laughs and cheers throughout the song manage to make this not feel like a dour affair. The story of Killers of the Flower Moon is certainly important to tell, but that’s not what defines the Osage as a people.

Performed by the Osage Tribal Singers, “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” builds and crashes, a captivating collection of drums and voices that is easy to get lost in over the course of its six-and-a-half minutes. After the events of Killers of the Flower Moon, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting way for Scorsese to end his latest film.

1 “What Was I Made For?” from ‘Barbie’

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Even before “What Was I Made For?” won two Grammys—including Song of the Year—Billie Eilish’s tremendous song from the Barbie soundtrack seemed like a shoo-in to win in this category. If “What Was I Made For?” wins here, Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will become the youngest two-time Oscar winners in Academy Awards history, but with a song this excellent, this is absolutely deserved.

In Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” hits the audience by surprise, a staggering emotional gut punch that perfectly captures the journey that Margot Robbie’s Barbie has gone through. Barbie put bits and pieces of this song throughout the rest of the film, so that when we finally hear the complete song, it’s an almost overwhelming experience, as if the entire film has been building to this one beautiful moment. Gerwig allows the song to do the talking as Barbie confronts who she is going to become—a moment that also shows us that yes, this movie about Barbie has its hooks in us and is far more than just a movie about a doll.

But the power of “What Was I Made For?” comes from the performance by Eilish and O’Connell. Eilish sings these simple yet elegant lyrics almost as a whisper, presenting ideas that are almost too fragile and shattering to be sung at full volume. There’s a gentleness to Eilish here, as well as O’Connell’s quiet piano, as if Eilish is portraying an easily-broken doll. When the song adds slight elements like an unexpected string arrangement or a choir of voices, it’s almost jarring that some other instruments or tones could permeate Eilish’s performance. It all fits together superbly, a delicate balance that can easily break your heart.

Eilish and O’Connell won in this category just two years ago for “No Time to Die”—another worthy trophy for the brother and sister—but that previous win doesn’t have nearly the power that “What Was I Made For?” has. Eilish and O’Connell have racked up plenty of awards in the few years they’ve been putting out together music together, but when the songs are as remarkable as “What Was I Made For?,” it’s clear they’re worthy of becoming the youngest two-time Oscar winners ever.

