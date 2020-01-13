Oscar Nominations 2020 Full List: ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack with 11 Nominations

Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have been announced. Joker leads the crop of contenders with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Todd Phillips. The gritty Warner Bros. drama has been considered an awards contender ever since it won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, and it’s now made it all the way up to the Academy Awards. Close behind we have The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 10 nominations each, including Best Picture, Director, and corresponding screenplay nominations.
Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women scored six nominations including Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan, Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh, and Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig, but unfortunately the Lady Bird filmmaker was pointedly left out of the Best Director field. When announcing the Best Director nominees, actress Issa Rae said, “Congratulations to those men.” Yup.
But there were delightful inclusions to be found. Parasite picked up a total of six nominations as well, including Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Cynthia Erivo nabbed a nomination for Harriet, and Antonio Banderas rightfully scored a Best Actor nod for his excellent turn in Pedro Almodovar‘s Pain and Glory. And how about Rian Johnson earning a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Knives Out?
As for snubs, I’ll be delving into that a bit closer in a separate piece, but most glaringly Jennifer Lopez missed the cut for a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Hustlers, and Disney cannot be happy about Frozen II being left out in the cold in the Best Animated Feature category (although the film is on its way to cracking the Top 10 all-time box office, so they won’t cry too hard).
The telecast will be going hostless for the second year in a row, though this time on purpose. Last year Kevin Hart’s abrupt exit/firing left the producers with too little time to find a replacement, but in the end the hostless show drew positive notices and succeeded in cutting down on the show’s length—a goal producers had a hard time scoring. Luckily this year there have been no controversial category announcements—no additions nor subtractions—but we are on the most streamlined schedule in history, so that could result in a few surprises. We’re now less than four weeks away from the actual ceremony, which gives voters only a couple of weeks to thumb through these nominees and choose the winners.
Check out the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations below. The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on February 9th.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johnasson – Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Best Original Screenplay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Best International Film
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary – Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing with You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister