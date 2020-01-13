Oscar Nominations 2020 Full List: ‘Joker’ Leads the Pack with 11 Nominations

Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have been announced. Joker leads the crop of contenders with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Todd Phillips. The gritty Warner Bros. drama has been considered an awards contender ever since it won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, and it’s now made it all the way up to the Academy Awards. Close behind we have The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 10 nominations each, including Best Picture, Director, and corresponding screenplay nominations.

Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women scored six nominations including Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan, Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh, and Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig, but unfortunately the Lady Bird filmmaker was pointedly left out of the Best Director field. When announcing the Best Director nominees, actress Issa Rae said, “Congratulations to those men.” Yup.

But there were delightful inclusions to be found. Parasite picked up a total of six nominations as well, including Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Cynthia Erivo nabbed a nomination for Harriet, and Antonio Banderas rightfully scored a Best Actor nod for his excellent turn in Pedro Almodovar‘s Pain and Glory. And how about Rian Johnson earning a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Knives Out?

As for snubs, I’ll be delving into that a bit closer in a separate piece, but most glaringly Jennifer Lopez missed the cut for a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Hustlers, and Disney cannot be happy about Frozen II being left out in the cold in the Best Animated Feature category (although the film is on its way to cracking the Top 10 all-time box office, so they won’t cry too hard).

The telecast will be going hostless for the second year in a row, though this time on purpose. Last year Kevin Hart’s abrupt exit/firing left the producers with too little time to find a replacement, but in the end the hostless show drew positive notices and succeeded in cutting down on the show’s length—a goal producers had a hard time scoring. Luckily this year there have been no controversial category announcements—no additions nor subtractions—but we are on the most streamlined schedule in history, so that could result in a few surprises. We’re now less than four weeks away from the actual ceremony, which gives voters only a couple of weeks to thumb through these nominees and choose the winners.

Check out the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations below. The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on February 9th.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johnasson – Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Best Original Screenplay

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best International Film

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary – Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing with You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister