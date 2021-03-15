The Oscar nominations are here! The 93rd Academy Awards will look unlike any ceremony in history for a few reasons, but early Monday morning business proceeded as usual with a diverse crop of nominees. For the first time ever, the Academy waived the requirement that a film had to have a limited theatrical release in order to qualify for the Oscars. This waiver was a result of the pandemic, during which theaters have been shuttered and a majority of the major studios decided to delay their big films to 2021.
But as a result, a number of films that debuted on streaming are in the mix, leading to ease of accessibility for the bulk of this year's Best Picture nominees.
David Fincher's Mank leads the pack with a whopping 10 nominations, which isn't entirely surprising given that the black-and-white Netflix movie was predicted to clean up in the technical categories. Next in line is Amazon's Sound of Metal and A24's Minari, both of which scored seven nominations in total. And after that it's a multi-way tie as Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 all picked up six nominations.
We'll have more on the subject at hand soon, but for now check out the full list of Oscar nominations below. The 93rd Oscars will air live on ABC on April 25th, with the telecast being produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Young - Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson & Shaka King
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal - Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern
The Father - Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Best International Film
Another Round - Demark
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovinia
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary – Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik" - Eurovision
"Io Si (Seen" - The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" - One Night in Miami
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens, I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
