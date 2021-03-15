The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on April 25th.

The Oscar nominations are here! The 93rd Academy Awards will look unlike any ceremony in history for a few reasons, but early Monday morning business proceeded as usual with a diverse crop of nominees. For the first time ever, the Academy waived the requirement that a film had to have a limited theatrical release in order to qualify for the Oscars. This waiver was a result of the pandemic, during which theaters have been shuttered and a majority of the major studios decided to delay their big films to 2021.

But as a result, a number of films that debuted on streaming are in the mix, leading to ease of accessibility for the bulk of this year's Best Picture nominees.

David Fincher's Mank leads the pack with a whopping 10 nominations, which isn't entirely surprising given that the black-and-white Netflix movie was predicted to clean up in the technical categories. Next in line is Amazon's Sound of Metal and A24's Minari, both of which scored seven nominations in total. And after that it's a multi-way tie as Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 all picked up six nominations.

We'll have more on the subject at hand soon, but for now check out the full list of Oscar nominations below. The 93rd Oscars will air live on ABC on April 25th, with the telecast being produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Young - Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson & Shaka King

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal - Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern

The Father - Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland - Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Best International Film

Another Round - Demark

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovinia

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary – Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" - Eurovision

"Io Si (Seen" - The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" - One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens, I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

