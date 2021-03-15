The Academy made history by nominating two female directors, while Riz Ahmed is now the first Muslim to be up for Best Actor.

On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider weigh in on this year's Oscar nominations, from the Academy's support for Mank, which led the field with 10 nominations, to the surprising snubs of stage adaptations One Night in Miami and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in the Best Picture category.

It seems that Judas and the Black Messiah was the late-breaking entry that threw a wrench into awards season this year, as not only did the film earn nominations for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, but it also picked up a pair of Supporting Actor noms for its two stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Apparently, the two title characters were supporting each other the whole time!

Elsewhere, Hillbilly Elegy star Glenn Close edged out Ellen Burstyn for a Supporting Actress nomination, which is wild considering she's also up for a Razzie for the same performance. Scott thinks Close might even be the frontrunner to win now, given how overdue she is for an Oscar, but Jeff thinks Minari's Yuh-jung Youn should have it in the bag on the strength of her performance alone. The gang also notes that although Jodie Foster won the Golden Globe for her turn in The Mauritanian, she didn't make the cut, and neither did her Globe-nominated co-star, Tahar Rahim.

While Jack Fincher's original screenplay for Mank wasn't nominated, his famous son David Fincher did make the cut for Best Director, though the real story of that category is how Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell made history, as the Academy has never nominated two female filmmakers in the same year before. Both women are also nominated for their screenplays, which will compete in separate categories, allowing for the chance that both could win.

On another note, Jeff was especially thrilled to see Sound of Metal included among the Best Picture nominees, though Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg played the spoiler in the Best Director category, picking up a surprise nomination over folks like Darius Marder, Regina King, and even Aaron Sorkin, which seemed impossible mere weeks ago.

The FYC hosts also discuss the Animated, International and Documentary feature races, two of which include the Romanian film Collective, though that searing work of journalism faces stiff competition from the foreign-language film Another Round and Amazon's acclaimed black-and-white documentary Time. Speaking of which, there's still six weeks before Oscar night, and anything can happen in Phase 2 now that the field is set.

