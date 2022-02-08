In another sign that things are starting to get back to normal, or at least settle into a new normal, the Oscar nominations are here! The 94th Academy Awards will hopefully look a bit different than last year's ceremony. But one thing is for sure, the nominees will get us talking for the next few weeks as we theorize about who will win the big awards. Will the Best Picture winner join the list of acclaimed and accepted winners or will we get another Crash? Time will tell.

This year has changed many traditions and expectations for the Academy Awards, from Flee being nominated in three different categories, to a much welcome Japanese director being nominated for Best Director, to The Power of the Dog leading the pack with a whopping 12 nominations, a victory for Netflix, while Dune also got an impressive 10 nominations, a rare feat for a blockbuster its size.

We'll have a lot more coverage on the awards soon, but for now check out the full list of Oscar nominations below. The 94th Oscars will air live March 27.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judy Dench - Belfast

Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder - Coda

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts - Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu- Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Best Film Editing

Don't Look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" - King Richard

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto

"Down to Joy" - Belfast

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana

The Worst Person in the World

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

