In another sign that things are starting to get back to normal, or at least settle into a new normal, the Oscar nominations are here! The 94th Academy Awards will hopefully look a bit different than last year's ceremony. But one thing is for sure, the nominees will get us talking for the next few weeks as we theorize about who will win the big awards. Will the Best Picture winner join the list of acclaimed and accepted winners or will we get another Crash? Time will tell.
This year has changed many traditions and expectations for the Academy Awards, from Flee being nominated in three different categories, to a much welcome Japanese director being nominated for Best Director, to The Power of the Dog leading the pack with a whopping 12 nominations, a victory for Netflix, while Dune also got an impressive 10 nominations, a rare feat for a blockbuster its size.
We'll have a lot more coverage on the awards soon, but for now check out the full list of Oscar nominations below. The 94th Oscars will air live March 27.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judy Dench - Belfast
Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
No Time to Die
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder - Coda
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts - Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin - King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Best Film Editing
Don't Look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" - King Richard
"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto
"Down to Joy" - Belfast
"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana
The Worst Person in the World
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
“I don’t know. I’m not a frickin’ stormtrooper.”