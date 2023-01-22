The 95th Annual Academy Awards are just around the corner, primed and ready to celebrate nearly a decade of filmmaking. Otherwise, known as "The Oscars," the gold-standard awards ceremony for the art of cinema has consistently delivered moments of triumph and controversy. Triumphant moments like when Parasite (2019) became the first international feature film to take home the coveted Best Picture Award and controversial moments when Will Smith shocked viewers everywhere after slapping Chris Rock on stage. Though ratings for the televised broadcast have consistently fluctuated and there are many more moments of controversy that have affected the show's reputation, the award show is still considered the industry standard for deciding the best films of the year.

Regardless of public opinion surrounding the show, film enthusiasts everywhere still consistently tune into the award show to see what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. However, there is one crucial pre-Oscars ceremony event that many end up missing: the actual announcement of the year's nominees. Every year in either late January or early February, the Academy selects two individuals (typically celebrities or other respected members of the Academy) to announce the nominees live. It's honestly pretty easy to understand why many have missed these announcements in the past. The event isn't actively advertised and often premieres at an extremely early time, especially if you're on the west coast of North America.

If you're looking for when, where, and how to watch the nominations get announced live, we got you covered. Read below to find out all the details you could possibly need to watch the nominees' announcement for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

When Are the Nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards Getting Announced?

The official date for the 2023 Academy Awards nominations has been set for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 8:30 am ET (that's 5:30 am for those on PT). Nomination voting for the Academy members closed on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 at 5 pm PT.

You'll need to get a good night's sleep and get up early. Last year's nominees were announced at 5:18 am PT/8:18 am ET, and historically every announcement has premiered at around that time, so be prepared to wake up at around that time if you want to see what got nominated and what got snubbed as the nominees are announced.

Where Can You Watch the Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards Get Announced?

Watching the announcement for the 2023 Academy Award nominees is quick and easy. That's because the announcement will more than likely be live-streamed on The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Twitter page, as it was last year. The film will also be live-streamed on the Academy's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you watch morning cable news, certain news stations also cover the announcement and show the event occurring live.

Who Is Presenting the Nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards?

The two figures set to present the nominees for this year's Academy Awards are Get Out (2017) star Allison Williams, who recently starred in the surprise slasher hit M3GAN (2023), and Sound of Metal (2019) lead Riz Ahmed, who received an Oscar himself at last year's show for his role in the short film The Long Goodbye (2022).

When and Where Is the 2023 Academy Awards Ceremony Premiering?

Save the date as the 2023 Academy Awards Ceremony will be premiering live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. This year's ceremony will be hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for the third time in his career, where the comedian will no doubt make at least one joke about the last time he hosted when La La Land (2016) was mistakenly announced as Best Picture instead of the rightful winner, Moonlight (2016). Other presenters for the show's various categories have not yet been announced.

Unlike the nominees' announcement, no plans have been made for the 2023 Academy Awards Ceremony to be live-streamed. Instead, as in prior years, the event will be broadcast on ABC's cable channel, thus requiring either a cable subscription or a live-television subscription via a service such as Hulu or YouTubeTV.

We've already covered the dates for the nominations' announcement at the actual awards ceremony for this year's Oscars, but there are also a couple of other key dates and times that some may like to be aware of (we'll also include the dates for the nominees' announcement and award show for a comprehensive calendar):

Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards Begins - Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET

Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards Ends - Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET

Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards are Announced - Thursday, January 24th, 2023

2023 Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Monday, February 13th, 2023

Final Winner Voting for the 2023 Academy Awards Begins - Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET

Final Winner Voting for the 2023 Academy Awards Ends - Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET

2023 Academy Awards Ceremony - Sunday, March 12th at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET

Which Films Are the Predicted Frontrunners For the 2023 Academy Awards?

In what is guaranteed to be a competitive year for the Academy Awards, with some films being all but guaranteed to be nominated for several categories including best picture. Best Picture's number of nominees has varied over the years, going as high as a total of ten nominees for the category. The main names in online conversation include A24's mind-bending multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once, Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical passion project The Fabelmans, the Irish friendship destroying dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, Cate Blanchett's dedicated performance piece Tár, and Baz Luhrmann's flashy biopic Elvis.

Though the Academy hasn't been too kind to blockbusters over the years, three big exceptions have a very good chance of getting nominated as well. These include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, both of which are sequels to films that received a Best Picture nomination, and another mega-hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Other big names we could see in the nomination chatter include Babylon, The Whale, RRR, Women Talking, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, The Woman King, All Quiet on the Western Front, Till, Living, Triangle of Sadness, Thirteen Lives, Aftersun, and Nope.

As with every awards year, there are bound to be quite a few snubs and surprises, and we'll have to see the first round of those when the nominees are revealed on January 24th.