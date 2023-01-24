This morning, the ever-wonderful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced this year's Academy Award nominees. In 2022, audiences flocked to movie theaters again, eager to see some of the best, and most talked about titles on the marquee. As the award season has gotten underway, it has been clear that there were a handful of titles that would undoubtedly dominate the conversation after picking up nominations (and wins) across critic groups and industry guilds, alike. While many of the nominations this morning were expected, there were a handful of surprise nominations—which always makes the Oscar nominations morning that much more exciting.

In the lead-up to the Oscars, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, and All Quiet on the Western Front quickly became top contenders, with each film racking up an impressive number of nominations and wins across the entertainment industry—including most recently at the BAFTAS, where the three films were clear favorites. But did that momentum carry them through to the Academy's ballots? You'll have to scroll down to find out.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Supporting Performances That Weren't Nominated For An Oscar

The 95th Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (Til Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Cinematography

James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Mandy Walker (Elvis)

Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)

Florian Hoffmeister (TÁR)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick)

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Find out more about this year's nominees.

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

TÁR

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Elvis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Babylon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Original Song

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up”— Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu”— Kaala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

“Applause”— Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

“This Is a Life”— David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Original Score