“And the Oscar goes to…” Awards season has kicked off to a banging start. Despite being early into the new year, the film industry is already buzzing with intense competition, fueled by the Golden Globes ceremony on January 7 and the Critics Choice Awards on January 14. As we gear up for the upcoming BAFTA Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, the anticipation is building up for Hollywood’s biggest night: the 96th Academy Awards.

As far as Oscar nominee predictions go, it looks like summer blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie seem poised for secure spots on the list, thanks to their Barbenheimer fueling the spirit of cinema. Other possible contenders like Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Holdovers might add more heat to the already formidable competition. Yet, there could be room for other films sparking conversations, such as Past Lives, Maestro, and Anatomy of a Fall, to potentially make their mark on the nominations.

As the Oscars draw near, the excitement is building up for the official nominees (and also the biggest nomination snubs and surprises). Find out where you can catch the announcement of the 2024 Oscar Nominations.

When and Where Will the 2024 Oscar Nominations Announcement Air?

Image by Annamaria Ward

Catch the 2024 Oscar nomination announcement live on Tuesday, January 23, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT. The announcements will be streamed on the official Oscars YouTube channel.

Who Is Presenting the Nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards?

The Academy has always brought in some top-tier talent to announce the nominees. Previous years had Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and John Cho and Issa Rae, announce the nominees.

This year, Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz will be hosting the live stream. Quaid is best known for his role as Hughie Campbell on The Boys, but also played Richard Feynman in this year's biggest front-runner, Oppenheimer. Much like Quaid, Beetz is perhaps best known for her work on television, with her scene-stealing role as Van in Atlanta, but she's also been a part of some major blockbusters including Joker and Deadpool 2.

What Movies Are Expected To Receive Nominations This Year?

Senior Producer at Collider Perri Nemiroff has been keeping tabs on predictions for the 2024 Oscars nominees, keeping readers in the loop on potential frontrunners. As previously mentioned some of this year's top contenders include Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Maestro, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, The Color Purple, and The Zone of Interest. Actors expected to receive nominations include The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph; Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt; Maestro's Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan; Barbie's Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera; Poor Things' Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe; Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro; and American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown. Other names to look out for include Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Colman Domingo for Rustin, and Jodie Foster for Nyad.

Last year saw the sci-fi action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once take home the top prize of Best Picture, along with the awards for Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay (Kwan and Scheinert), and Best Editing (Paul Rogers). Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser took home the award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale and Sarah Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking.

When and Where Will the 2024 Oscars Be Held?

Tune in for the 2024 Oscars, broadcasting live coast to coast on Sunday, March 10, with a newer time slot from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. EDT / 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. PDT. Before the main event, a 30-minute pre-show will kick things off from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. EDT / 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. PDT. The 96th Oscars will grace the stage at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, airing worldwide through live broadcast on ABC and in over 200 territories.

Those who are unable to catch the 2024 Oscars directly on TV can livestream the ceremony on abc.com or the ABC app. Download the ABC app on your smartphone or tablet (iOS and Android) or access it on your computer via ABC.com. Connect with ease on streaming devices such as Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Prior to the main 2024 Oscars event, the preliminary voting phase took place from December 14 to 18, 2023, leading to the Oscars Shortlists Announcement on December 21, 2023. The nominations voting period commenced from January 11 to 16, 2024. Following the Oscars nomination announcements, the final voting stage is set to take place from February 22 to 27, 2024. The entire process culminates in the 96th Oscars on March 10, 2024.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Image via ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is set to make his fourth appearance as host for this year’s Oscars, marking a return after his previous hosting gigs. His resume includes hosting the 95th Oscars, which garnered him an Emmy nomination, as well as back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards). Beyond his Oscars duties, Kimmel is best known for being the long-running host and executive producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, shares his excitement about Kimmel’s appointment as host.

"After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment. He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team. We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year."

Who Is Producing the 2024 Oscars?

Heading the team, Raj Kapoor takes on the role of showrunner and executive producer, supported by Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, also serving executive producers. The telecast is under the direction of Hamish Hamilton.