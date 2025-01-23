After two entirely understandable delays, the nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards have now been confirmed by hosts Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, and now it's time for us to all rage at the snubs, marvel at the deserved shouts, and declare our favorites. The big names we have been expecting to see on the ballot this year are all represented in the shape of Anora, Conclave, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, and Emilia Pérez, alongside those blockbuster smash hits that were wowing audience and critics, like Inside Out 2, Dune: Part Two, The Wild Robot and Wicked.

Best Picture nominees are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked. Best Director looks to be a two-horse race between Brady Corbet for The Brutalist and Sean Baker for Anora, while also represented are Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

In the acting categories, there were a few surprises, particularly as it came to The Apprentice. For Best Actor, we have Adrian Brody for The Brutalist, Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice. Meanwhile, for Best Actress in a Leading Role, there were deserved shouts for Demi Moore (The Substance), Mikey Madison (Anora), Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

In Best Supporting Actor, there were nods for Yura Barisov for Anora, Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, while in Best Supporting Actress, the nominated five were Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

The Academy’s voters — which is made up of an exclusive group including actors, directors, and other major Hollywood figures — have until February 17 to vote. The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, March 2 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien who is sure to keep things exciting and irreverent. The full list of nominees is as follows:

Meet the 97th Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande, (Wicked)

Felicity Jones, (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini, (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña, (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

Emilia Pérez

The Six Triple Eight

Sing Sing

Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature