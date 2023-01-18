With awards season now in full flow, Hollywood is gearing up for the big one, with the build up to the 2023 Academy Awards set to begin next week, kicking off full-blown campaigns for gongs from every corner of the industry. The announcement for this year's Academy Award nominations is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT on Tuesday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will air live on ABC’s Good Morning America, as announced by the morning TV show earlier today. It also will stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The nominations will be announced by the duo of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, who have been tapped to climb out of their beds at an ungodly hour to tell the world who will be competing for this year's Oscar statuettes. Ahmed won the 2022 Oscar for best live-action short film for the short film The Long Goodbye, alongside director Aneil Karia. He was previously nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sound of Metal.

Ahmed also won an Emmy Award for the miniseries The Night Of, and may best be known for his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams is currently starring in the surprise box office (and viral) hit M3GAN, as the creator of the titular character, and also serves as an executive producer on the movie, which has grossed $95.3 million to date off a budget of $12 million. She is also known for her appearances in the Academy Award-winning Get Out, from Jordan Peele, as well as a starring role in HBO's Girls alongside Lena Dunham. Ahmed also guest-starred on two episodes of the series.

ABC will be hoping for an increase in viewership after last year's ceremony drew the second-worst viewing figures in history, with 15.36 million viewers according to Nielsen. The night's big winners were Will Smith who took home the award for Best Actor - although his evening was remembered for other reasons - as well as Jessica Chastain who won the award for Best Actress, and Coda, which was named Best Picture. Films tipped to do well this year include Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick and Tár.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.