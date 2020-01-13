The Highs and J-Lows of This Year’s Oscar Nominations – ‘For Your Consideration’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider run down the highs and J-lows of this morning’s Oscar nominations, which did not include Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez — expected Original Song nominee Beyonce, for that matter.

Where do we even begin? Well, for starters, Joker beat out all films with 11 nominations, including Best Director for Todd Phillips, which left Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig out of the lineup. Everyone seems upset about this… except for the FYC gang, who feel strongly that the five men who were recognized were all deserving of their nominations. Obviously, it wasn’t a great day for diversity, as there was only one non-white performer of color nominated — Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, who picked up a second nomination for Best Song.

Scarlett Johansson was another dual nominee, scoring a nomination for Marriage Story and surprise Best Supporting Actress nom for Jojo Rabbit. Coupled with Richard Jewell star Kathy Bates, that meant there was no room for Lopez, or The Farewell scene-stealer Zhao Shuzhen. In fact, much to the FYC gang’s dismay, The Farewell was blanked altogether, as A24 only managed to securing a single nomination on behalf of the cinematography in The Lighthouse. Jeff overestimated The Farewell‘s awards chances all season, and for that he paid a price — $20 bucks, to be exact, as Ford v Ferrari cruised to one of the nine Best Picture slots.

In the end, the FYC gang thinks Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood remains the movie to beat, though it didn’t land an all-important Best Editing nomination, which could point toward an upset waiting in the wings. Would it be Parasite or 1917, or could Taika Waititi‘s divisive Jojo Rabbit surprise given its clear support across the major guilds?

Meanwhile, Perri and Jeff lament the lack of a Best Original Song nom for Jessie Buckley‘s inspiring little ditty “Glasgow” from Wild Rose, though Scott and Perri were happy to see John Williams earn his 52nd Oscar nomination for his Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker score.

Make sure to watch the episode and let us know what you think of the nominations — and who might win — in the comments section below, or on YouTube.

