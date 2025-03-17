Every year, the Oscars celebrate the best in cinema, awarding the nominees at a lavish ceremony that marks the end of awards season and a pivotal night for anyone who actually wins. Still, with so many movies in contention, some incredible films slip through the cracks. Whether it's powerful performances, unforgettable stories, or innovative filmmaking, many worthy contenders end up overlooked by general audiences even though the Academy singled them out.

From groundbreaking performances that missed nominations to films that deserved more love during awards season, this list will discuss ten Oscar-nominated movies that deserved much better from audiences and the industry itself. After all, being acknowledged by the Academy Awards is great, but the nomination can only get you so far. Some of these films have only grown in acclaim over time, proving that awards don't always define greatness.

10 'The Florida Project' (2017)

Nominated for 1 Oscar

Image via A24

Before making Oscar history, Sean Baker delivered The Florida Project, a powerful drama about Halley, who lives with her six-year-old daughter Moonee in a budget motel near Walt Disney World. Surviving on welfare, Halley navigates a difficult life while Moonee spends her summer causing mischief with friends. Despite their disruptions, motel manager Bobby, portrayed by Willem Dafoe, shows compassion and understanding of the hardships they face. But as Halley’s self-destructive choices grow and conflicts with her few allies intensify, she’s pushed into increasingly desperate actions to maintain her unstable life with Moonee.

Dafoe shines as the compassionate yet conflicted Bobby, earning his third Oscar nomination. However, he faced serious competition from Sam Rockwell, whose brilliant performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ultimately won the Oscar. Despite receiving just one nomination, The Florida Project remains a touching and unforgettable film. Its iconic, accidentally captured rainbow scene perfectly reflects the movie’s exploration of resilience and hardship. At its core, the film poses a heartbreaking question: how far will a mother go to protect her child?