When it comes to the Oscars, people tend to focus on the major nominees and the major categories. We all know about Anora, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and the other films nominated for Best Picture and leading the nominations. But the fact of the matter is, there are twenty-three categories at the Academy Awards, which means there are a ton of nominees that most people haven't seen or heard of. Yet, these smaller categories contain some of the best films that will receive an Oscar nomination, as, for example, a film in the documentary short category might actually be better than most of the Best Picture nominees. It's also where we can find some of the brightest and most interesting visionaries in the film industry before they make it to the big leagues.

With that in mind, we've decided not to just rank all the films in a particular category but instead rank all the nominees in every category against themselves, from shorts to epics and everything in between. Before the 97th Academy Awards, let's rank all 50 Oscar nominees at this year's awards. So grab some snacks and find a comfortable chair because this one's going to be a long one.

50 'The Six Triple Eight'

1 nomination - Music (Original Song)

Image via Netflix

Like clockwork since 2017, every year's Oscars include one movie that's only nominated because Diane Warren wrote a bland song that somehow earned a nomination. That film just happens to be one of the worst films nominated each year, and for this year's Oscars, that honor goes to The Six Triple Eight. Now, this is a remarkable story about the US Army's only all-female, all-Black battalion during World War II, who were tasked with the absurd task of delivering 17 million pieces of mail, and it's a story that absolutely deserves to be told.

Unfortunately, The Six Triple Eight is written, directed, and co-produced by Tyler Perry, a filmmaker who doesn't really know much about nuance. Every character here is cranked up to 11 (for example, Dean Norris' General Halt sounds more like Foghorn Leghorn than a real person), and it can't help but feel like a made-for-TV movie about this incredible true story. At the very least, we've got the always-solid Kerry Washington leading the charge, but you'll leave The Six Triple Eight wondering how much better this film would be from a more subtle filmmaker.