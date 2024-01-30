It's official: the 2024 Academy Award nominations have been set in stone. Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz announced them Tuesday morning, but the debates had already begun before then. In the past weeks, various outlets have speculated on which movies could and should be expected to make this prestigious top ten. Both halves of Barbenheimer made it, as did Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things—but those were largely expected.

A few of the nominees were less so, and it can be argued that a few movies didn't get the Oscar love they deserved: shout out to Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers, and the other 2023 films whose review-aggregate numbers suggest they could have been deemed worthy, too. However, what the Academy went for is still quite impressive; indeed, the 2024 Best Picture line-up might be the strongest in years, and the nominees' high scores on Metacritic are proof enough.

10 'Maestro'

Metascore: 77

Maestro is Bradley Cooper's second directorial effort. Like his debut, A Star is Born, it's about music, this time classical. A biopic about famed composer Leonard Bernstein and his troubled relationship with his wife, Felicia (Carey Mulligan), the movie passes through the decades attempting to capture Bernstein's soul. Structurally, it's pretty standard. As RogerEbert.com put it, Maestro "follows a well-trod, episodic path [...] In covering a huge swath of an extremely famous person's life, it ends up feeling superficial."

But the film has its nuances, too. Fun transitions in the first half and Cooper's authentic conducting, which he spent years preparing for, give it a unique energy. The tonal range is notable, too, as Maestro transitions from what feels like a 40's film with fast-paced dialogue to a somber, meditative elegy of a man whose complicated personal life mirrored the depth of his music. This is no Amadeus, but a few of the film's orchestral performances and dance numbers merit some comparison.

9 'Barbie'

Metascore: 80

With her mega-hit Barbie, acclaimed auteur Greta Gerwig has miraculously gotten a Best Picture nomination for her first three solo directorial efforts. No small feat, especially since this one easily could have come across as just a cash-grab or commercial in most others' hands. The film concerns a Barbie doll who ventures into the real world to resolve her existential crisis, featuring a mixture of goofiness and social commentary that appeals to a broad set of Academy voters.

One of the best fish-out-of-water movies out there, Barbie is mostly successful because of its cast. The ever-reliable Ryan Gosling as a jealous Ken is hilarious and emotionally vulnerable, while a stunning Margot Robbie really anchors the film as Stereotypical Barbie. It's a bit surprising that she wasn't nominated for her performance, but at least Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated for theirs. All in all, this surrealist comedy with a feminist bent has enough Oscar nods and attention to be a real contender for Best Picture.

8 'The Holdovers'

Metascore: 82

One of the best comedies of 2023, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers brings a warm heart to a familiar story. Starring Paul Giamatti as a strict history teacher who must spend his winter break looking after a disobedient prep student (Dominic Sessa) with a troubled home life, the movie gradually shows them finding common ground and helping each other better themselves. Da'Vine Joy Randolph's scene-stealing performance as a grieving mother working on campus won her an Oscar nod, as did the film's sensitive screenplay.

Payne teams up with Giamatti in their first collaboration since Sideways, which was also nominated for Best Picture two decades ago; maybe they'll have more luck this time around. In any case, The Holdovers has all the hallmarks of Payne's signature style: it's a comedy-drama with a road trip, a middle-aged man at a crossroads, great music, and the gradual process of self-discovery.

7 'American Fiction'

Metascore: 82

Based on Percival Everett's 2001 novel Erasure, Cord Jefferson's American Fiction is a satire about a Black writer who pens a novel with such intentionally stereotypical depictions of race that its subsequent acclaim both annoys him and makes him a star. Jeffrey Wright does excellent work as conflicted protagonist Thelonious Ellison, who goes by Monk and publishes this offensive potboiler under the name Stagg R. Leigh.

As Collider's Chase Hutchinson writes, the film demonstrates how "the commodifying and minimizing of 'diverse stories' can come just as fully from those who claim to be elevating these voices when it is really all about patting themselves on the back." Although it has been criticized for its ending, American Fiction has been met with enough praise to receive five Oscar nominations. Without a doubt, this is one of the best directorial debuts of 2023 and a reflexive satire bound to spark a genuine conversation.

6 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Metascore: 86

Winner of the 2023 Palme d'Or at Cannes, Anatomy of a Fall is a French legal drama infused with the eerie mood of a mystery. Sandra Hüller (also in The Zone of Interest) stars as a novelist named Sandra whose husband Samuel is found dead outside their home by their blind son and border collie. It's unclear whether Samuel jumped out the attic window or not, so his wife stands trial for murder.

As a public figure, Sandra faces tremendous pressure, and director Justine Triet compellingly keeps the audience wondering if she is guilty. With great precision, Anatomy of a Fall becomes a fierce interrogation of a marriage that fell apart over time. This dark, immersive look at a bad marriage and its excruciating detritus yielded multiple Oscar nominations, a testament to the Academy's love for a well-told, expertly crafted courtroom drama.

5 'Poor Things'

Metascore: 87

Director of such bizarre movies as The Lobster and Dogtooth, Yorgos Lanthimos lives up to expectations with yet another aggressively strange picture. Poor Things tells the story of a woman named Bella, who is brought to life in a lab by a famed and deformed scientist (Willem Dafoe). After accepting a marriage proposal, she comically leaves her fiancé to have an affair with a debauched lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) and explore the greater, semi-Victorian world with a particularly naive yet critical set of eyes.

Emma Stone crushes it as a baby in an adult's body whose mental capacities eventually catch up to her appearance. Bella Baxter has such an odd gait that Stone's Best Actress nomination is warranted for her physical nuances alone; were it not for Lily Gladstone, Stone would probably have the Oscar in the bag. Winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival, Poor Things is a surreal yet refreshing and clever comedy that Academy voters might take seriously enough to award the top prize.

4 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Metascore: 89

With 10 Oscar nods, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has proven that one of the greatest filmmakers of all time isn't done yet. With its range of nominations, from Best Director for Scorsese to Best Costume Design for Jacqueline West to Best Original Score for Robbie Robertson, the movie has many formidable qualities. Told mostly from the perspective of a World War I veteran (Leonardo DiCaprio) who marries an Osage woman to inherit her property, the movie depicts a larger plan to steal the wealth and land from her entire community.

Some have noted that it doesn't touch on the Native American perspective as much as it could have. As a result, its three-hour-and-twenty-six-minute runtime mostly comprises the recognizable Martin Scorsese trademarks one would expect from his other organized crime epics. Still, Killers of the Flower Moon remains a significant story conveyed with harrowing, unflinching focus. No one should be surprised if it takes home the Best Picture trophy.

3 'Oppenheimer'

Metascore: 89

While Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer received the most Oscar nominations, with a grand total of 13. Jumping between physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's supervision of The Manhattan Project during the Second World War to his public conflict with the McCarthyites, this historical epic is sweeping, ambitious, and unexpectedly eerie. It embodies what The Guardian aptly describes as "a million agonized fragments that are the shattered dreams and memories of the project's haunted, complex driving force."

Based on the non-fiction novel American Prometheus, Oppenhimeir is a three-hour character study that captures the father of the atomic bomb's dark legacy, which has shaped the world's approach to war and politics for the past eighty years. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular character in a career-best, haunting performance that has made him the frontrunner to claim the gold. Like its central figure, this film is not without its controversies and flaws; still, Oppenheimer's intensity, commercial popularity, and critical reception undoubtedly make it one of the heavy hitters in Best Picture contention.

2 'The Zone of Interest'

Metascore: 90

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest does the opposite of what most Holocaust films do. It asks the viewer not to bear witness to atrocities but rather to imagine them beyond the walls of SS officer Rudolf Hoss' family home, placed right next to Auschwitz. The audience hears gunshots and sees the death camp's buildings overlooking the family garden, with such cruelty clashing against Hoss' seemingly idyllic life.

With barely any plot and minutes of staring at a blank screen, this controversial film has been criticized by some as pretentious. The New York Times called it "a hollow, self-aggrandizing art-film exercise" about a particularly sensitive subject. Others might compare this film's fixation on everyday Nazi life to the style of Chantal Akerman's feminist masterpiece Jeanne Dielman. Though she wielded greater control over her subject, Glazer's film uses the style for a different context and intention. The Zone of Interest means to discomfort and disturb, painting the elusive concept of "the banality of evil" as something most humans are capable of.

1 'Past Lives'

Metascore: 94

Certainly one of the best foreign-language films of 2023, Celine Song's Past Lives is a modern romance about Na Young (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). They were twelve when their plans to be together collapsed as Na Young's family moved from South Korea to the United States. After reconnecting online years later, Na Young, now going by Nora and married to an American man, and Hae Sung must grapple with their lingering feelings. It's an elegant, moving film about two people who wonder what could have been.

This is Song's feature debut, which is pretty impressive considering it's already won numerous awards. Praised for its emotional screenplay and Lee and Yoo's performances, Past Lives is widely considered among the best romantic films of the 2020s, a powerful and profoundly affecting tale of love, longing, and the human condition. And while it was arguably robbed in many other categories, its presence in the Best Picture category will at least elevate its status among mainstream audiences.

