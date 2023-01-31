The maximalist comedy film Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards with eleven. Among those is a richly-deserved mention for Stephanie Hsu, whose performance as Joy/Jobu Tupaki is among the film's most memorable.

Hsu began her career on the stage, originating the roles of Karen, the Computer, in The SpongeBob Musical and Christine Canigula in Be More Chill. Just like her, many other theater actors successfully transitioned to the big screen after first conquering the notoriously challenging Broadway stage. To make things even better, many received Oscar nominations for their efforts.

1 Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu originated the role of Karen, the Computer -- Plankton's no-nonsense anthropomorphic computer wife -- in the critically acclaimed The SpongeBob Musical. She then originated the lead role of Christine Canigula in the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Be More Chill, receiving a Drama Desk Award nomination for the latter.

In 2022, Hsu played the dual roles of Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki in the Daniels' maximalist absurdist comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, one of the year's most surprising hits. Her performance earned rave reviews and nominations for multiple accolades, including the Critics Choice, SAG, and Academy Awards.

2 Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. made his Broadway debut at age seventeen, playing the role of Paul in Rent. He spent the next twenty years working on the stage before rising to international fame in 2015 thanks to the smash hit Hamilton. For his performance as Aaron Burr, Odom Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

The actor's film career began with short movies. He received his first Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Regina King's directorial debut, the 2020 drama One Night in Miami... He also co-wrote a song for the film, earning him a nomination for Best Original Song.

3 Julie Andrews

At nineteen, Dame Julie Andrews made her Broadway debut in the musical The Boy Friend. However, her claim to fame came two years later with the lead role in the now-timeless musical My Fair Lady. Her performance as Eliza Doolittle earned her a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, followed by another nomination four years later for her work in Camelot.

Andrews was the fan-favorite to reprise the role of Eliza in Warner Bros.' film adaptation. However, Jack Warner chose Audre Hepburn instead, allowing Andrews to take the leading role in Disney's musical Mary Poppins. The role earned her the 1964 Oscar for Best Actress, whereas Hepburn was famously snubbed. Andrews would receive another nomination for The Sound of Music the following year and a third in 1982 for Victor/Victoria.

4 Catherine Zeta-Jones

Welsch actress Catherine Zeta-Jones made her West End debut as an understudy in the 1987 production of 42nd Street. She played the lead role for two years after impressing the director. Zeta-Jones then appeared in the 1989 production of Street Scene before pursuing a film career.

Zeta-Jones established herself as a la leading lady in the late '90s. She won numerous accolades for her performance as Velma Kelly in Rob Marshall's 2002 musical Chicago, including the Critics Choice, SAG, BAFTA, and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

5 Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry appeared in off-Broadway plays and Shakespeare in the Park productions before making his Broadway debut. He was part of the original cast of the 2011 hit The Book of Mormon, playing the antagonistic General.

Following several guest appearances, Henry rose to prominence with the FX comedy Atlanta. He then transitioned to the screen, playing key roles in movies like If Beale Street Could Talk and Eternals. In 2023, Henry received his first Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Apple TV+'s drama Causeway.

6 Glenn Close

Beginning her now four-decade career in the theater, Glenn Close established herself as a force to be reckoned with on stage. She received a Tony nomination in 1980 for her work in the play Barnum, based on the life of showman P.T. Barnum. Close would go on to win three Tonys -- two in plays and one for a musical.

Close would later achieve massive success in Hollywood, becoming one of the most iconic actresses of the '80s and '90s. Starting in 1983, Close received eight nominations for the Academy Awards -- four in Supporting and four in Lead. She holds the record for most nominations without a win, tied with the late Peter O'Toole.

7 James Earl Jones

The owner of one of Hollywood's most recognizable and iconic voices, James Earl Jones is one of the few figures to have achieved the coveted EGOT status. The legendary actor began his career on the stage, making his Broadway debut as an understudy in 1957. He cemented his reputation as a thespian by portraying multiple Shakespeare characters throughout the 60s, winning his first Tony in 1969 for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Jones received his first and only Oscar nomination for the film version of The Great White Hope, which came out a year after his Tony win. He eventually received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 for his considerable contributions to the entertainment industry.

8 Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda made his Broadway debut in 2008 with the musical In the Heights, written by and starring himself. His score earned him a Tony Award, which he followed with two further wins -- Book of a Musical and Original Score -- for his record-breaking sensation, Hamilton, also written by and starring him.

Following Hamilton's success, Miranda transitioned to Hollywood, writing the music for several Disney projects. He received two Oscar nominations for writing original songs for Moana and Encanto and recently made his directorial debut with the adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical tick, tick... BOOM!

9 Diane Keaton

Born Diane Hall, Diane Keaton first rose to prominence on the notoriously challenging Broadway stage. She was part of the ensemble cast of Hair, where she was an understudy. Her work in the 1969 production of Play It Again, Sam earned her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play. It would also mark her first collaboration with Woody Allen.

Katon's success on stage led to a career in Hollywood. She eventually won the Oscar for Best Actress for her now-iconic performance in Allen's 1977 anti-romantic comedyAnnie Hall. Keaton would receive three more Oscar nominations for her performances in Reds, Marvin's Room, and Something's Gotta Give.

10 Judi Dench

In the words of the late Robin Williams, "there's nothing like a Dame." Dame Judi Dench is among Britain's most accomplished, celebrated, and beloved actors. Her career dates back to the late '50s when she made her debut as part of the Old Vic company. She won her first of an astounding seven Laurence Olivier Awards in 1977 for her performance in Macbeth. Throughout the 70s and 80s, Dench was considered one of Britain's utmost talented stage actresses.

Dench's film career exploded in the late '90s with her Oscar-nominated turn in Mrs. Brown. She won the award for Best Supporting Actress the following year for her eight-minute performance in Shakespeare in Love and received six more nominations throughout the next two decades.

