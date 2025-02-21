The Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay has recognized some of the most daring and important written works in cinematic history. Previous winners include undeniable classics like Citizen Kane, fan-favorite rom-coms like Moonstruck, game-changing modern classics like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and subversive genre masterpieces like Get Out. Some of cinema's greatest writers have been anointed by the Academy here, making the category one of the most anticipated in every ceremony.

The last five winners of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay are worthy additions to this venerable collection. However, it's undeniable that some are a bit better than others. This list will rank every Best Original Screenplay Oscar winner of the 2020s based on how original they are, how well they translated from the page to the screen, and their overall legacy in the category and cinema as a whole. This category is among the most consistent ones of the 2020s, so ranking the winners isn't as easy as one may assume.

5 'Belfast' (2021)

Screenplay by Kenneth Branagh

Image via Focus Features

Kenneth Branagh's personal and sweet family drama Belfast stars an ensemble that includes Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Judi Dench. Shot in striking black-and-white, the film follows the life of a working-class, Ulster-Protestant family living in 1960s Belfast, Ireland, during the Troubles from the perspective of nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill).

With Belfast, Branagh settles for the most basic form of storytelling. Not that there's anything bad with that; on the contrary, such a direct approach directly benefits this sweet and well-meaning coming-of-age story, allowing the more tender and heartwarming aspects to shine. However, it's also undeniable that the screenplay is Belfast's weakest aspect. Branagh's direction injects life and flair into the story, while the cast, especially Balfe, brings a healthy dose of warmth and heart that's sorely missing from the page. Judging Belfast solely for the screenplay, it's a solid but rather one-note ode to family and childhood bliss. Luckily for Branagh, the film is better than the sum of its parts. We're glad Branagh has an Oscar, but it's safe to say Paul Thomas Anderson was robbed here.