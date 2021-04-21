On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider offer their final 2021 Oscar predictions in all 23 categories. Yes, there are usually 24 categories, but keep in mind that the Academy has combined the two sound awards this year and going forward.

The FYC hosts are in agreement that there is a clear frontrunner for Best Picture this year as well as Best Director, even though Scott can still foresee a scenario in which voters try to spread the love, causing a split. Three of the four acting categories appear to be locked down as well, though there's still debate surrounding Best Actress, which prompts Scott and Jeff to make another bet -- but only after they spend a few minutes agreeing to the terms. In the end, Scott and Perri are backing SAG Award winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), while Jeff thinks the Oscar will go to either Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) or two-time winner Frances McDormand (Nomadland).

Elsewhere, the short films can make or break any ballot, but the gang seems to come to a consensus regarding all three winners, though as we know, anything can happen when it comes to those categories. There's also some debate swirling around Best Editing (Sound of Metal or Trial of the Chicago 7), Best Cinematography (Nomadland or Mank), and Best Production Design, which could go to Mank, The Father or Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the latter of which also seems poised to win Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The final FYC episode of the season will arrive the day after the Oscars so be sure to come back on Monday, April 26 to watch Scott, Perri and Jeff discuss the winners, the surprises, and the Steven Soderbergh-produced ceremony itself, which if nothing else, should be fascinating in this COVID-affected year.

Thank you for watching -- or listening -- to For Your Consideration, and feel free to leave a comment below or on YouTube, as we welcome ideas from all FYC fans. Make sure to follow the gang on Twitter and Instagram at @MovieMantz, @PNemiroff and @InSneiderPlus. Until next time, we'll FYC-ya later!

