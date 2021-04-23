Let’s be honest, this year’s Oscars are weird. The films that are nominated are worthy to be sure, and despite everything 2020 turned out some really terrific movies, but there’s a strange “oh that’s still happening?” quality to the Academy Awards this year. One reason is because the season was extended so significantly – usually the Oscars are in February or March, this year they’re almost nearly in May. And another is, despite the fact that the majority of the Best Picture nominees are readily available on demand or on a streaming service, it feels like the general public has seen very few of them.

And yet, it’s still The Oscars. And having covered awards season professionally for nearly a decade now, I’ve still had my eye on the contenders throughout the last few (very long) months. Which means I’ve got some Oscar predictions to share in all categories. Some of these feel like they’ve been sewn up all season long, while others feel completely up in the air. Given how this past year has gone we could be in for some significant surprises, and of course there’s also the question of how the telecast – which is assembling a number of nominees in an outdoor location and keeping Zoom acceptance speeches to a minimum – will go.

With all that being said, let’s get into it. Here are my final Oscar predictions for the 2021 ceremony, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25th.

Best Picture

Will Win: Nomadland

Could Win: Trial of the Chicago 7

Should Win: Nomadland

Should Have Been Nominated: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This one really feels like a done deal, and yet given how strange this past year has been – and how surprises like Moonlight and Parasite have happened in the past – there’s still a tiny chance things could go a different way. Nomadland has been the frontrunner ever since it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, and with both the PGA and DGA awards in hand, it is the heavy favorite to win. But there are some thoughts bubbling that perhaps The Trial of the Chicago 7 could pull off an upset. Aaron Sorkin’s film is more in the traditional mode of a Best Picture winner, like a Green Book or Spotlight, whereas the docudrama aspect of Nomadland puts it more in the vein of a Moonlight or Parasite. I think that works in Nomadland’s favor and I’m not willing to go against the heavy odds here, so my gut says Nomadland pulls out the W.

Best Director

Will Win: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Could Win: David Fincher, Mank

Should Win: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Should Have Been Nominated: Regina King, One Night in Miami

This is the other sure-thing category, as Chloe Zhao has won every Best Director trophy under the sun. Moreover, her acceptance speeches have been lovely and gracious and charming – people want to see her win. She’d be only the second woman to ever win the Best Director Oscar, and the first woman of color to take that honor. If she wins, history will be made.

Best Actress

Will Win: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Should Win: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Should Have Been Nominated: Yeri Han, Minari

Best Actress is one of the hardest categories to predict this year. At first it seemed like Frances McDormand was the frontrunner, but then Viola Davis pulled ahead for her showstopping turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Then Promising Young Woman had a bit of a surge later in the game, and prognosticators turned their attention to Carey Mulligan as the presumed winner – until the SAG awards. That’s where Davis won the Best Actress trophy over Mulligan, and the pendulum shifted back to Davis. So will Mulligan make for a first-time winner, or will the trophy go to a previous winner like Davis or McDormand? I’m going with the SAG trend here, but also because Davis gives a really towering performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Best Actor

Will Win: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Should Win: Chadwick Boseman

Should Have Been Nominated: Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

It seems likely that Chadwick Boseman will win a posthumous Oscar for his tremendous performance in Ma Rainey’s Back Bottom, and it will not be because he passed away tragically last year – it will be because he deserves it. Boseman bears his soul in George C. Wolfe’s Netflix drama, and delivers a monologue that put my jaw on the ground. It’s a reminder that this actor had so much more to give. But if for some reason Boseman doesn’t win, look for Anthony Hopkins to take the trophy for his incredible turn in The Father as a man rattled with dementia. Hopkins took Best Actor at the BAFTAs in a bit of a surprise, which could potentially be a harbinger of an upset here.

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Could Win: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Should Win: Youn Yuh-jung

Should Have Been Nominated: Helena Zengel, News of the World

The supporting categories feel pretty sewn up. Youn Yuh-jung not only won the SAG award and is wholly deserving for her work in Minari, but also gave an incredibly charming speech. If there’s a shocker perhaps Maria Bakalova could sneak in, or maybe even Olivia Colman. But I feel pretty good about Youn’s chances.

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Could Win: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Should Win: Daniel Kaluuya

Should Have Been Nominated: Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

As with Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor feels pretty certain as well. Daniel Kaluuya is mesmerizing as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and coming off a somewhat surprise (yet completely deserving) Best Actor nomination for Get Out he’s quickly becoming an Academy favorite. This one will be well-deserved, but if it doesn’t go to Kaluuya, I would not be mad to see Paul Raci win for his emotional performance in Sound of Metal.

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: Promising Young Woman

Could Win: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Should Win: Promising Young Woman

Should Have Been Nominated: Palm Springs

The Best Original Screenplay category, in recent years, has been where the Academy members like to award ambitious and left-of-center work. Ever since Her took the prize over the favorite American Hustle, there’s been a bit of a trend of progressive or boundary-pushing films winning here, which is why I’m going with the tonal tight-rope walk that is Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman over Aaron Sorkin’s Trial of the Chicago 7 here. It also feels like, with so many nominations for Promising Young Woman, this is an easy place for voters to show their love for the film.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: Nomadland

Could Win: The Father

Should Win: Nomadland

Should Have Been Nominated: News of the World

This one feels like a bit of a toss-up, but I’m erring on the side of love for Nomadland trickling down to other categories as well – even if the film itself feels a bit improvisational at times. But don’t be shocked if The Father takes this one for the adaptation of Florian Zeller’s play.

Best Animated Feature

Will Win: Soul

Could Win: Wolfwalkers

Should Win: Wolfwalkers

Should Have Been Nominated: Trolls: World Tour

It should be Wolfwalkers, but betting against Pixar in this category is a big mistake.

Best International Film

Will Win: Another Round

Could Win: Collective

Should Win: Collective

The easy availability of Another Round on Hulu can only have helped the film’s chances here, but a part of me would love to see the brilliant documentary Collective take this one.

Best Documentary Feature

Will Win: My Octopus Teacher

Could Win: Crip Camp

Should Win: Time

Should Have Been Nominated: Boys State

The Academy tends to award more joyful emotions than hard-hitting investigative films or films with difficult subject matter here, and the availability of My Octopus Teacher on Netflix plus the optimistic nature of the doc makes it the favorite in my mind. Even if Time is probably better from a narrative and thematic perspective.

Best Cinematography

Will Win: Mank

Could Win: Nomadland

Should Win: Mank

Should Have Been Nominated: Minari

This one’s tough, and it’s an example of contrasts. Does the Academy award Joshua James Ricahrd’s naturalistic beauty in Nomadland or the meticulous formalism of Erik Messerschmidt’s work in Mank? Given that David Fincher’s film has a ton of nominations but I don’t think it’s going to win many, I feel like Mank is the safter choice here. It’s a way for fans of the film to recognize it, but it’s also just an astounding example of cinematography as Messerschmidt and Fincher conjured 1930s Hollywood in a really stunning way.

Best Film Editing

Will Win: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Could Win: Sound of Metal

Should Win: Promising Young Woman

Should Have Been Nominated: Mank

Best Film Editing is quickly becoming one of the hardest categories to predict. While it used to be that Best Editing mirrored Best Picture, winners of this category in this recent past include Hacksaw Ridge, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Ford v Ferrari, and Bohemian Rhapsody. “Flashy” seems to be the theme connecting recent winners, so in the absence of any kind of action or big studio films, I’m going with the most traditional of the contenders which is Trial of the Chicago 7 – which also won the ACE Eddie Award for Best Dramatic Feature Film.

Best Original Score

Will Win: Soul

Could Win: Mank

Should Win: Soul

Should Have Been Nominated: Tenet

It’s the battle of dueling Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scores here, but the pendulum appears to be swinging towards Soul – which is, frankly, the better of two excellent but very different scores.

Best Original Song

Will Win: “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Could Win: “Husavik” from Eurovision

Should Win: “Husavik” from Eurovision

It really should be “Husavik,” but “Speak Now” is solid and Leslie Odom Jr. has been hitting the campaign trail hard for this one.

Best Production Design

Will Win: Mank

Could Win: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Should Win: Mank

Should Have Been Nominated: Emma.

Formally Mank is one of the most impressive contenders, and I think it’ll reign supreme in this category come Oscar night given that it also won the guild award. Although I could very much see a scenario in which Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom wins instead.

Best Costume Design

Will Win: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Emma.

Should Win: Emma.

Should Have Been Nominated: Judas and the Black Messiah

This category usually goes to something period and something showy, and while Emma. felt like a solid contender, the guild award went to Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. I’m going with the guild here, and also because the costumes in Ma Rainey are pretty fantastic.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Will Win: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Hillbilly Elegy

Should Win: Mank

Should Have Been Nominated: Promising Young Woman

There’s no jaw-dropping “transformative” nominee here like there has been in years past, which is what traditionally wins this category. But the closest we get is Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which both Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman get some subtle yet intense makeovers to fully inhabit their characters. Although keep in mind that Suicide Squad won this category a few years ago, so there’s a chance Hillbilly Elegy could take it.

Best Visual Effects

Will Win: Tenet

Could Win: The Midnight Sky

Should Win: Tenet

Should Have Been Nominated: Mank

The trick to predicting Best Visual Effects is usually to go with the Best Picture nominee, but in the event that no Best Picture nominees are nominated, go with the film that most closely resembles a Best Picture nominee. This year that could apply to either Tenet or The Midnight Sky, but I’m giving the edge to Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster – especially since Inception and Interstellar both won this category previously.

Best Sound

Will Win: Sound of Metal

Could Win: Greyhound

Should Win: Sound of Metal

Should Have Been Nominated: Minari

If Sound of Metal doesn’t win this category, we riot.

Best Animated Short Film

Will Win: If Anything Happens I Love You

Could Win: Burrow

Best Live-Action Short Film

Will Win: Two Distant Strangers

Could Win: The Letter Room

Best Documentary Short-Subject

Will Win: A Concerto Is a Conversation

Could Win: A Love Song for Latasha

