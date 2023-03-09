This Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will award the best in film for last year at the 95th Academy Awards. This year's big nominee is Everything Everywhere All at Once with eleven nominations, and it looks as though it's likely going to be the big winner of the night as well. Coming in second with nine nominations each are All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, with Elvis coming in behind with eight nominations.

This year is certain to be full of surprises, unexpected wins and losses, and potentially, moments that will make Oscars history. But to help keep track of the twenty-three different categories at this year's awards, here are our predictions of who should win and will win at the 95th Academy Awards.

Documentary Short Film

Image via Netflix

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Who Should Win: Haulout, from directors Maxim and Evgenia Arbugaeva, is probably the quietest and most surprising of the nominees in this category, slowly unveiling itself over the course of its 25 minutes. Haulout provides a very direct look at the impact global warming has on our world, and the consequences of our impact on our planet. It’s also the bleakest doc short in this category, which is something voters have veered away from in this category in recent years.

What Will Win: This one seems like it’ll boil down to the Netflix doc The Elephant Whisperers or Stranger at the Gate. Many recent winners (The Queen of Basketball, Period. End of Sentence., etc.) have been more optimistic glimpses at life, and The Elephant Whisperers, about a couple who takes care of elephants in South India, certainly fits that criterion. On the other hand, Stranger at the Gate eventually gets to an uplifting conclusion and being co-produced by Malala Yousafzai certainly doesn’t hurt its odds. But many have questioned director Joshua Seftel’s approach to Stranger at the Gate, which has made it one of the more controversial choices. It’s likely one of these two in the end, but The Elephant Whisperers seems like it’ll end up victorious here.

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Who Should Win and Will Win: Irish cinema has really stood out at this year’s Oscars, with The Banshees of Inisherin earning nine nominations, and The Quiet Girl giving Ireland its first-ever nomination in the International Feature category. But it seems fairly unlikely that The Quiet Girl will win, and it’s entirely possible Everything Everywhere All at Once will shut out Banshees in most categories. However, An Irish Goodbye could end up giving the country the award representation it deserves. Directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley’s lovely short about two brothers who try to complete their recently deceased mother’s bucket list, is by far the most satisfying and charming short in the mix. Le pupille, which is produced by previous Best Director winner Alfonso Cuarón, could possibly take the lead, but with a BAFTA win under its belt, An Irish Goodbye seems like the likely winner.

Short Film (Animated)

Image via Apple TV+

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Who Should Win: Not just the best in this category but in all the shorts categories, My Year of Dicks is a hilarious and moving short written by Pamela Ribon about her trying to lose her virginity as a teenager. Ribon’s short is deeply personal but extremely relatable, and each of the short’s five segments features an entirely new look and style, thanks to director Sara Gunnarsdóttir. In less than a half-hour, Ribon and Gunnarsdóttir create a series of stories that feels as rewarding as watching an entire season of television.

Who Will Win: Having already won the BAFTA and several Annie awards, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse seems like the easy frontrunner. While it is a beautiful adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s book of the same name, it’s also the most conventional film in this group—yet this is a category that often leans towards conventionality. Last year’s winner, The Windshield Wiper, was a more daring win, which could hint that My Year of Dicks might actually have a shot, but it does seem highly unlikely that anyone will be able to overtake The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse in this one.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Who Should Win: When I personally think of the best makeup and hairstyling in 2022, I immediately think about how if I didn’t know Colin Farrell was playing the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman, I would’ve never been able to tell it was the actor. It’s maybe the most stunning transformation in film last year, and that’s primarily thanks to the makeup. Yet beyond that, from Barry Keoghan’s haunting scars to Robert Pattinson’s smeared black makeup, The Batman had some of the best makeup and hairstyling in both shocking alterations and simple usage.

Who Will Win: While this is really a battle between Elvis and The Whale, the last five winners in this category have gone to films about real people, and the remarkable transformations these actors undergo to look as similar to these characters as possible. And while both films are Makeup and Hair Stylist guild winners, the recent trend of preferring true stories, the difficulty of turning Tom Hanks into Colonel Tom Parker, as well as turning Austin Butler into various eras of Presley makes it look as though Elvis will walk away victorious.

Costume Design

Image Via Warner Bros.

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Who Should Win and Will Win: While all the nominees here are deserving for their own reasons, Catherine Martin’s work on Elvis is too brilliant to ignore. Martin brought to life some of Elvis Presley’s most iconic outfits that make it feel like Austin Butler might be wearing historical artifacts, and the amount of work that goes into costuming hundreds of extras in those concert scenes is truly outstanding. Martin has won twice before for her work on other Baz Luhrmann films, Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby, and this year will probably have her walking away with a well-deserved third statue.

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Who Will Win and Should Win: Babylon is a film that spans multiple decades, genres, and eras of films, and even several film sets put together on another set. Damien Chazelle’s latest film covers a lot of ground, and production designer Florencia Martin and set decorator Anthony Carlino bring that ambitious dream to life in stunning detail. From presenting the filming of multiple film sets at once to strange underground Hollywood sideshows and obscene parties, Babylon more than earns a win in this category.

Visual Effects

Image via 20th Century Studios

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Who Will Win and Should Win: Maybe the easiest prediction of the night, Avatar: The Way of Water is a shoo-in for Visual Effects. Avatar: The Way of Water earned a record of fourteen nominations at the Visual Effects Society Awards this year, and won every category it was nominated in (often nominated twice in the same category). Plus, especially in this category, you don’t underestimate James Cameron, who has previously won this category for Avatar, Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and The Abyss. Avatar: The Way of Water simply looks unlike any other film that has ever been released, so, yeah, it deserves to win at least here at this year’s ceremony.

Film Editing

Image via A24

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Who Should and Will Win: A few months ago, it seemed like Top Gun: Maverick would get a win here, but Everything Everywhere All at Once has been unrelentingly piling up editing awards during award season. And for good reason, as editor Paul Rogers might be responsible for the most edits in any film ever nominated at the Oscars? EEAAO is a film that is frantic and wild, jumping between multiple universes and realities, and a film where the editing truly has to be spot-on—and it’s almost unbelievable that Rogers pulls all of this off in a film that never gets too overwhelming or confusing.

Sound

Image via Paramount Pictures

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Who Should and Will Win: Spoiler for the categories ahead, but this will probably be the only time we see Top Gun: Maverick take the stage. Maverick has racked up tons of sound awards this award season, including a win from the Cinema Audio Society Awards and the Golden Reel Awards, and it looks as if this may be where the Academy awards one of the biggest releases of 2022. All Quiet on the Western Front might sneak its way into contention, but despite previous sound winners for war films (1917, Dunkirk, Hacksaw Ridge), All Quiet has already lost plenty of times to Maverick to make it seem unlikely to win here.

Music (Original Song)

Image via Lyca Productions

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

Who Should and Will Win: Beyond some heavy hitters in this year’s category, like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, David Byrne, Mitski, and annual nominee Diane Warren, let’s be honest: this year’s Original Song nominees are kind of boring. All but one of these songs is quite good (sorry “Applause”), but only one is a burst of energy that can knock your headphones off your head: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. It’s not too surprising that despite the almost universal adoration for RRR, this film still didn’t get more nominations in other categories, yet maybe nothing encapsulates the joy and excitement of RRR quite as well as “Naatu Naatu” does. And not for nothing, but it’s also the only nominee here that feels essential to the story being told, instead of playing over the end credits. In Original Song, “Naatu Naatu” is more than deseRRRving.

Music (Original Score)

Image via Paramount Pictures

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Who Should and Will Win: Love it or hate it, almost everyone can admit that one of the best parts of Babylon is the incredible score by Justin Hurwitz. That being said, this is still an incredibly close race. The Academy loves John Williams, and a win here would make him the oldest winner ever. Carter Burwell’s score seems too quiet to take the lead, while the scores for All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once might be a bit too over-the-top or experimental for some voters. While Babylon has certainly been a divisive film, it’s likely voters may overlook all that noise and unite over Hurwitz’s nostalgic score, giving Hurwitz his second Oscar.

Cinematography

Image via Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Who Should Win: It’s honestly kind of absurd that Florian Hoffmeister’s work in TÁR isn’t the hands-down winner in this category. No 2022 film had such deliberate, mannered handling of the camera, making us sit with uncomfortable moments for longer than we’d like, and making everything from dumpy apartments to orchestra halls look absolutely magnificent. TÁR is one of the most impressive-looking films from last year, and that’s largely thanks to Hoffmeister’s incredible presentation.

Who Will Win: After the surprising snub for Top Gun: Maverick here, Cinematography becomes one of the strangest categories this year, and one that is fairly hard to predict. Empire of Light and BARDO are beautifully shot, but both received a fairly mixed reception, while TÁR seems not flashy enough to win. This seems like it’ll boil down to Elvis and All Quiet on the Western Front, but considering it will probably lose the other technical categories, James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front makes the most sense as the likely winner here.

Documentary Feature Film

Image via Warner Bros.

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Who Should Win: In an incredibly tight race full of some real heavy-hitters, the best film in this category, A House Made of Splinters, is, unfortunately, probably the least popular of the group. Simon Lereng Wilmont’s doc centers on a temporary home for children that have been abandoned by their parents in Ukraine. This shattering story follows kids who want a fresh start from the neglectful parents that love drinking more than their own kid, and kids that refuse to give up on their parents, no matter how many times they’ve been disappointed by them. A House Made of Splinters might be one of the most heartbreaking and bleak films nominated this year, but it’s also one of the best.

Who Will Win: This will likely boil down to two major favorites: Sara Dosa’s charming Fire of Love and Daniel Roher’s genuinely surprising Navalny. It seemed like this could be anyone’s game, but after a BAFTA and PGA win, in addition to its Audience Award win at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, it looks as though Navalny has taken a slight lead.

Animated Feature Film

Image via Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Who Should Win: This is another very strong category, and it looks like this year will (shockingly) be the first time ever a stop-motion animated film will win this award. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On isn’t just the first stop-motion/live-action hybrid animated feature to get nominated in this category, it’s also just the best animated film of 2022. Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate’s project somehow doesn’t overstay its welcome after its series of delightful shorts, and actually delves into some darker-than-expected topics, like dealing with the loss of family. There are plenty of deserving nominees in this category, but it’s hard not to fall in love with that shell.

Who Will Win: That being said, this is still going to likely go to a stop-motion animation, as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is the easy frontrunner here. Del Toro and Mark Gustafson took a story that has been remade far too often (hell, two came out in 2022 alone), and found a way to make it look unique from other adaptations, while also exploring new angles to focus on, like Geppetto’s life prior to creating his wooden boy. Not only will this probably be the first stop-motion film to ever win this category, this will also mark Netflix’s first win in the animated category after being nominated every year since 2019.

International Feature Film

Image via Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Who Should Win and Will Win: To find a film that was nominated for Best Picture that didn’t also get nominated and win in this category, you’d have to go back to 1972’s The Emigrants. Which is to say that it would be shocking if All Quiet on the Western Front didn’t end up victorious here. Especially considering Edward Berger’s film was nominated for nine awards—also surprising for an International Feature Film—it would be wild to root for anything else in this category, even though it is a particularly stacked lineup of nominees.

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Image via United Artists Releasing

All Quiet on the Western Front - Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Written by Rian Johnson

Living - Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking - Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Who Should Win and Will Win: It’s a damn shame that Women Talking didn’t receive more attention this award season, as Sarah Polley’s film is one of the most harrowing and unexpectedly captivating films released last year. Polley’s screenplay, an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ book of the same name, elegantly balances the experiences and opinions of each of these women in a story that is compelling, distressing, and often, quite funny. Women Talking has long been a frontrunner in this category, and rightfully so, considering this might be Polley’s best work in a fantastic career.

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Banshees of Inisherin - Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

TÁR - Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Written by Ruben Östlund

Who Should Win: Martin McDonagh's screenplay for The Banshees of Inisherin was my prediction to win, that is, up until Daniels won the WGA award this week. It's a shame, because after two previous nominations, Banshees might be McDonagh's best screenplay so far. Still, it seems like if the Academy was going to award Banshees anywhere, it would probably be in the original screenplay category. And considering McDonagh won this award at the National Board of Review, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, among others, it's possible he's still in the game.

Who Will Win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have been racking up screenplay awards in recent weeks, but if we consider that they will likely also win Best Director and Best Picture, they will become only the ninth film to collect all three. Yet it seems like their WGA win this week might've been the final straw that clinches this victory for the duo. It seems like Everything Everywhere is going to dominate the awards this year, but a win in this category for the Daniels would be the earliest point in the night where we see just how huge the reaction will be to EEAAO.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Image via A24

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Who Should Win and Will Win: The closest thing to a sure thing in the acting categories this year is that Ke Huy Quan is almost certainly walking away an Oscar winner for his role of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Not only is this comeback story of 2022, but Quan has won nearly every award he’s been nominated for this season. That’s because Quan is tremendous in EEAAO, doing everything from playing a goofy husband, an ass-kicking fighter, and a romantic lead—and nailing all of it. Ke Huy Quan is also the beating heart of EEAAO, and it’s nearly impossible to walk away from this one not thinking about how wonderful it is to have Quan back on screens.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Image Via Disney

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Who Should Win: This category is wild this year, with no one standing out as a frontrunner for nearly the entire race. However, Kerry Condon has been in discussions for The Banshees of Inisherin the entire time, and while it seems that the likeliness of her winning is slipping away, Condon deserves a win here as the only character in Banshees with any sense. Condon is touching, hilarious, and logical—often all in one scene—and it’s wild to think that with four acting nominations, Banshees is probably going to walk away from the Oscars with zero wins.

Who Will Win: Oh boy, who knows, honestly. The only nominee to have any real lead in this race has been Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and with wins at the CCAs, Golden Globes, and the HCAs, she seems like she has the power to make it to a win. AND YET, Jamie Lee Curtis’ SAG win is an interesting wrinkle in this contest. Since 2010, every Supporting Actress winner has won the SAG previously—with only the exception of Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place in 2018. At this point, this category seems to be a battle between two actresses fighting for an award that feels like an opportunity to award their entire career. But I’m betting EEAAO’s dual nominations will split the votes (especially since Curtis’ performance is much less substantial than Hsu’s role), and Bassett will still end up victorious.

Actor in a Leading Role

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Who Should Win: Aftersun is only Paul Mescal’s second film role, after 2021’s The Lost Daughter, but Mescal has already proved himself to be an outstanding actor in Charlotte Wells’ exceptional debut. Mescal’s performance as Calum Paterson, a father struggling with depression who takes his daughter on vacation, is a painful and honest performance, but also, the type of quieter performance that the Academy rarely awards. At least the Oscars gave Mescal and Aftersun a nomination here, and if Aftersun is any indication, this almost certainly won’t be the last time we see Mescal in this category.

Who Will Win: Oof, another extremely close call. At this point, we can unfortunately take Mescal and Bill Nighy out of the running. This really becomes a battle between Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Fraser. Farrell would be a great win—especially since he’s somehow never even been nominated—but he seems like an outside possibility at this point. Which leaves us Butler vs. Fraser. Butler has been gaining traction over award season, winning the Best Actor at the BAFTAs, and it's rare for an actor to win here without their film also having a Best Picture nom, which Elvis has, and The Whale does not. Yet it’s also hard to underestimate a comeback story, which Fraser has in his corner, as well as a win from CCA and SAG. This contest can’t help but remind me of Sean Penn vs. Mickey Rourke in 2009, where Penn ultimately ended up victorious. Also important to note is that every Best Actor winner since 2009, when Jeff Bridges won for Crazy Heart, has gone to a film that has also been nominated for Best Picture. Elvis is nominated in the category, whereas The Whale is not. Despite all the campaigning, Fraser has done this year, and as great as it would be to see Fraser get an Oscar, it looks as though the math gives it to Austin Butler for Elvis.

Actress in a Leading Role

Image via A24

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Who Should Win: As this is largely a battle between Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett, it’s entirely possible that Lydia Tár will add another Oscar to her mantle. Blanchett has already won two Oscars, earning her Best Actress statue for 2014’s Blue Jasmine, and to be fair, she’s probably deserved a few more in her career (*cough* I’m Not There *cough*). But Blanchett is a powerhouse as Lydia Tár, first asserting her power, then as we watch her name crumble. Blanchett’s performance in TÁR might be the best presentation of all her gifts as an actress, and Todd Field’s film deserves recognition, and this is where it would make the most sense.

Who Will Win: Again, this could very well by Blanchett’s award to lose, but like Best Actor, I’m going with my gut and saying Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Like Fraser, Yeoh has been a favorite all season, and it even seems like Blanchett wants her to win. Both actresses have racked up their fair share of awards: Yeoh with the Globe, SAG, National Board of Review and Spirit Award; Blanchett with CCA, HCA, Globe, and the BAFTA. But at this point, it honestly just seems like Yeoh makes more sense than the Academy awarding Blanchett a third award. This year’s Oscars are probably going to be a celebration of EEAAO, and that would feel odd without a win for Yeoh.

Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg

TÁR — Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund

Who Should Win and Will Win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert deserve to win for Everything Everywhere All at Once for the sheer difficulty of what they’re attempting alone. Calling EEAAO ambitious is an understatement, and the fact that they pull it off it truly an accomplishment in and of itself. And with this duo winning Best Director at nearly every other award show, it looks like they’re going to become only the third directing team to win this category (Jerome Robbins & Robert Wise for West Side Story in 1961 and Joel & Ethan Coen for No Country for Old Men in 2007). At this point, the closest to Daniels is Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, which would be a fitting film for Spielberg to win, but the unbelievable accomplishment of EEAAO looks as though it’s going to be too much to beat.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Who Should Win and Will Win: I’ll be honest, Everything Everywhere All at Once isn’t my favorite nominee this year. Hell, it’s my fifth favorite among these choices. But in a year that showed the power of films, the shared experience of seeing something you’ve never seen before on the screen with a bunch of strangers after being locked inside for months, and the possibilities of what film can do, there might not be any film to better represent 2022 than EEAAO. And really, EEAAO has it all: excitement that rivals All Quiet on the Western Front; visuals that stun like Avatar: The Way of Water; writing that could take on Banshees; the grandiosity of Elvis; a love of film like The Fabelmans; a true technical marvel like TÁR; the theatrical experience of Top Gun: Maverick; the absurdity of Triangle of Sadness; and the power of brilliant woman like Women Talking. Anything those films can do, Everything Everywhere All at Once can do it as well. If any film should represent last year, yeah, it probably should be Everything Everywhere All at Once.