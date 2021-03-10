On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the DGA and PGA Award nominations and whether they'll have any influence on next week's Oscar nominations before making their own Best Picture predictions.

Right off the bat, the gang acknowledges that while awards handicappers generally allow themselves 10 picks for Best Picture, the likelihood of there actually being 10 nominees this year is slim to none, as the math makes it all but impossible.

The central question at the heart of this episode is whether Spike Lee's Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods will manage to earn a surprise Best Picture nominee, thereby giving Netflix a presumed fourth contender in that category following The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Elsewhere, outside of Netflix, the gang can sense Judas and the Black Messiah gaining momentum, though they feel The Father fading fast, especially since it's not available to stream at home yet. Yes, awards voters have no doubt been deluged with physical screeners and links to the film, but it has generated next to no buzz in the culture at large, largely because Sony Pictures Classics and the film's PR team has made it so difficult to see.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Scott think there's enough support for Sound of Metal out there to land a Best Picture nomination, but Perri isn't so sure, especially if there are only eight nominees this year. What's clear is that movies like Soul, Palm Springs and, yes, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, are shaping up to be longshots as Phase 1 draws to a close, though all three FYC hosts have learned to never say never when it comes to the Academy.

The discussion culminates with the gang staying firm on its recent Best Director predictions and going with Regina King over David Fincher, who has never really been an Academy darling. And besides, the Academy tends to zig where others expect it to zag when it comes to that particular category. No matter who makes the cut, it feels like Nomadland director Chloé Zhao has that Oscar in the bag. Of course, much can -- and will -- happen between now and Oscar night, which is still six weeks away.

