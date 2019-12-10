The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 237 – The State of the 2019 Oscar Race

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the state of the Oscar race as it pertains to Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. We discuss why Joker has a chance of being a serious contender, why Oscar is at risk of another #OscarsSoWhite year, the nominees that feel like a lock, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.