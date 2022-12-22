We're starting to enter awards season and the Academy has released its shortlists in a few key categories ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The lists show off the most-likely nominees in ten categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects. All nominees will be unveiled on January 24, but these shortlists give some feel for what features the Academy is looking at for major awards.
One thing that's apparent is the love for Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front ahead of this year's awards. The German film is tied with the fan-favorite Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the most appearances with five, in every category it could've been nominated in. Most notably, it lands on the shortlist for International Features, competing against massive films like South Korea's Decision to Leave from Park Chan-wook, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths out of Mexico, and the buzzy Close from Lukas Dhont out of Belgium. Edward Berger's adaptation of the classic tale has a real shot at making waves at this year's show and could even get some recognition among the bigger awards despite the crowded field.
Blockbusters are also making a big splash this year with several mentions for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. The James Cameron sequel leads the group with four nods while Maverick earns three and Multiverse of Madness earns a lone mention in the visual effects category. With so much attention on The Way of Water following its recent release, it seems poised to repeat what its predecessor accomplished in terms of multiple nominations. The Batman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and Babylon get a fair shake too with three nominations each.
Some pop favorites receive some mention in the music categories, including Taylor Swift, Rhianna, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez for her own documentary My Mind and Me. One artist is looking for her 14th nomination, however - the legendary Dianne Warren with "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman. It's also in the Original Song category that Indian epic RRR gets its lone mention for the delightfully catchy tune "Naatu Naatu".
The rest of the list features some expected mentions like The Fabelmans, Elvis, Women Talking, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Women Talking among others. While the documentary category includes plenty of solid choices like Moonage Daydream and The Janes, there is a surprising absence from Good Night Oppy, which seemed like a shoo-in for a nomination at this year's awards. Check out the films that made the cut below.
See the Full Oscar Shortlists Below:
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
Documentary Short Film
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
International Feature Film
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Austria, Corsage
Belgium, Close
Cambodia, Return to Seoul
Denmark, Holy Spider
France, Saint Omer
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
India, Last Film Show
Ireland, The Quiet Girl
Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Morocco, The Blue Caftan
Pakistan, Joyland
Poland, EO
South Korea, Decision to Leave
Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don't Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
"Time" from Amsterdam
"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Til You’re Home" from A Man Called Otto
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
"Good Afternoon" from Spirited
"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman
"Stand Up" from Till
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash
"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise
Animated Short Film
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
Live Action Short Film
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick