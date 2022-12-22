'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' also got mentions.

2023 Oscars Shortlists Unveiled in 10 Categories With 'All Quiet On the Western Front,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Mentions

We're starting to enter awards season and the Academy has released its shortlists in a few key categories ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The lists show off the most-likely nominees in ten categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects. All nominees will be unveiled on January 24, but these shortlists give some feel for what features the Academy is looking at for major awards.

One thing that's apparent is the love for Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front ahead of this year's awards. The German film is tied with the fan-favorite Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the most appearances with five, in every category it could've been nominated in. Most notably, it lands on the shortlist for International Features, competing against massive films like South Korea's Decision to Leave from Park Chan-wook, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths out of Mexico, and the buzzy Close from Lukas Dhont out of Belgium. Edward Berger's adaptation of the classic tale has a real shot at making waves at this year's show and could even get some recognition among the bigger awards despite the crowded field.

Blockbusters are also making a big splash this year with several mentions for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. The James Cameron sequel leads the group with four nods while Maverick earns three and Multiverse of Madness earns a lone mention in the visual effects category. With so much attention on The Way of Water following its recent release, it seems poised to repeat what its predecessor accomplished in terms of multiple nominations. The Batman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and Babylon get a fair shake too with three nominations each.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 10 Burning Questions We Have Going Into Awards Season

Some pop favorites receive some mention in the music categories, including Taylor Swift, Rhianna, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez for her own documentary My Mind and Me. One artist is looking for her 14th nomination, however - the legendary Dianne Warren with "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman. It's also in the Original Song category that Indian epic RRR gets its lone mention for the delightfully catchy tune "Naatu Naatu".

The rest of the list features some expected mentions like The Fabelmans, Elvis, Women Talking, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Women Talking among others. While the documentary category includes plenty of solid choices like Moonage Daydream and The Janes, there is a surprising absence from Good Night Oppy, which seemed like a shoo-in for a nomination at this year's awards. Check out the films that made the cut below.

See the Full Oscar Shortlists Below:

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Documentary Short Film

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

International Feature Film

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You’re Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

Animated Short Film

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Live Action Short Film

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick