The Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises from This Year’s Nominations

The Oscar nominations were unveiled this morning, and as always there are a few snubs and surprises to sift through. What wasn’t a surprise was Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations in total. Anyone who thought the gritty DC adaptation wasn’t a major awards player was fooling themselves. Todd Phillips’ ambitious drama hopped on the Oscar trail way back in August after scoring the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, and it’s been picking up steam ever since. It is now officially the second “superhero movie” ever to earn a Best Picture nomination after Black Panther broke down that barrier last year.

And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, and 1917 running the table in terms of nominations is also not surprising. These four aforementioned films are major frontrunners, and picked up nearly every nomination expected of them—and then some.

As for surprises, however, there are a few. Let’s dig deeper into specifics as we run down the major Oscar snubs and surprises of this year.