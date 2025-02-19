Since 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has been handing out the Oscars, which today may just be the most coveted honor in the entire film industry, let alone Hollywood. As the years have passed and the awards have evolved, trends have come and gone. It's now practically a science to predict Oscar nominees (and eventual winners) every year, looking at past ceremonies and how the Academy's tastes have developed.

Every year, however, there are at least a few snubs, meaning movies or individuals who were predicted to receive attention from the Academy, but surprisingly failed to get a nomination. These are, of course, only films that actually stood a decent chance at scoring nods. There are small arthouse films and foreign gems that, no matter their quality, never really had much of a chance at calling the Academy's attention, and that's perfectly okay. In the end of the day, it's worth remembering that the Oscars are just another subjective metric — even if one's favorite movie getting snubbed never ceases to sting. These are the ten biggest Oscar snubs in history, ranked by how outrageous they were.

10 Hans Zimmer for 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Snubbed for: Best Original Score

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Back in 2021, Denis Villeneuve proved that there was nothing he couldn't do when he took Frank Herbert's legendary Dune and turned it into a phenomenal sci-fi epic. Expectations were understandably high for the sequel, Dune: Part Two, and yet, it somehow managed to surpass them. Everything about this modern sci-fi masterpiece is perfect, Hans Zimmer's gorgeous score being one of the biggest standouts.

Whereas Zimmer's Oscar-winning score for the first part was criticized by some for being just a little overbearing, his score for Part Two knows exactly when to be quieter and when to go all-out. The way the music shapes the narrative of the film is stunning, making it all the more of a tragedy that it was disqualified from running for the Original Score Oscar this year due to reusing too many compositions from the first Dune. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't find this disqualification more than a little silly, and seeing as this is perhaps Zimmer's best score since Interstellar, it isn't hard to see why.