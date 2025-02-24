Ah, the Oscars. The most prestigious and coveted awards in not just Hollywood but the entire film industry. For audiences, watching their favorite stars and artists from their favorite movies of each year get on the stage and do their thing (or lose and pretend that they don't mind) is one of the most exciting times of the year. But for the actual winners, it's a life-changing event.

Of course, whenever someone wins an Oscar, they get to stand in front of the entire world and deliver a speech. Sometimes, this turns out embarrassingly poorly. On other shining occasions, though, these speeches become some of the most memorable moments of their respective Oscar ceremony. Whether they're quotable, funny, moving, or all of that and more simultaneously, the ten best Oscar acceptance speeches of the 21st century prove that, with enough preparation (or enough improv skills), these artists can capture the hearts of all whose lives their work has touched.

10 Christopher Nolan — 96th Academy Awards (2024)

Won Best Director for 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

It was a long time coming. By the time 2023 rolled around, it was pretty shocking that the highly acclaimed Christopher Nolan had never won an Academy Award. Then, Oppenheimer came out, and it became clear that it was the crowning achievement of Nolan's career up to that point—and, thus, likely the movie that would finally earn him a Best Director win. Indeed, it did.

Getting his long-overdue Oscar for having directed one of the best films of the 2020s so far (to a standing ovation, of course), Nolan thanked his cast and crew, as well as everyone else who got him up on that Dolby Theater stage. It's how he finished his speech that really elevates it among most others of the 21st century. He emphasized how young a medium cinema is, "just a little bit over a hundred years old," highlighting the beauty of not knowing where it will go next. "But to know that you think that I'm a meaningful part of [the journey]," he continued, "means the world to me." Simultaneously humble and shedding light on the beautiful history of the seventh art, it's a hell of a way to end an acceptance speech.

9 Michelle Yeoh — 95th Academy Awards (2023)

Won Best Actress for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)