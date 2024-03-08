The Big Picture Creature From the Black Lagoon director Jack Arnold was inspired by the Oscar statue when designing Gill-Man, creating a sympathetic monster for the ages.

The Creature's giant eyes and underwater habitat make it a sensitive monster, more curious than fearsome.

Creature From the Black Lagoon left Gill-man's fate ambiguous, showing love for the monster Arnold lovingly called "The Beastie."

You’d think that the titular monster from 1932’s The Mummy would be the one to have been based on the Academy Award statue for its slender physique, but it’s actually a much more scaly and grotesque beastie that took this honor. Turning 70 a few weeks ago, Jack Arnold’s Creature from the Black Lagoon has cemented itself within popular culture as a powerful riff on Beauty and the Beast for those who like their romance both tragic and submersible. But what many might not know is that the creature itself was modeled after one of the most prestigious awards that the entertainment industry has to offer. But just how did this unlikely source of inspiration make its way onto the creative team’s laps, and how did it influence his overall reception in becoming one of the most iconic monsters to ever grace the silver screen?

Creature from the Black Lagoon follows a group of scientists in the Amazon, who’ve come to investigate the discovery of a fossil (a giant hand with webbed fingers) that proves a direct evolutionary relation to the mammals of land and sea. As any good horror fan would suspect, it’s not long before they’re attacked by the very thing they’re searching for. Voyaging into the Black Lagoon (a section of the river that no man is known to have returned from), they soon encounter the beast known as Gill-man (played by Ben Chapman on land and Ricou Browning underwater), who later abducts Kay Lawrence (Julia Adams) in an act that is menacing but, depending on who you ask, also quite romantic. Indeed, a popular interpretation sees Gill-man wholly innocent of the slander against his name, as after all, he was just enacting his own form of environmental justice by protecting his river from the real monsters: us.

Creature from the Black Lagoon A strange prehistoric beast lurks in the depths of the Amazonian jungle. A group of scientists try to capture the animal and bring it back to civilization for study. Director Carl Rinsch Main Genre Adventure Writers Gary Ross Studio Universal Pictures

Jack Arnold Came Up with Gill-Man's Design After Being Nominated for an Oscar

Fans of Jack Arnold probably know him as the director of everyone’s favorite creature features, whether it’s The Incredible Shrinking Man, Tarantula, or It Came from Outer Space. But before he became a legendary genre director, Arnold got his start in documentaries. His debut feature, With These Hands, compared the labor conditions of the early 20th century with that of the 1950s, championing unions in a move that saw him garnering his first and only Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature. But as flattered as he must have been, Arnold already had his sights set on aspirations that would make him a household name: Monster movies.

According to an interview with Cinefantastique, Arnold states that it was “a good month” before they conceptualized the suit. When asked how long it took to make the costume, Arnold recalled: “I was looking at the certificate I received when I was nominated for an Academy Award. There was a picture of the Oscar statuette on it. I said, 'If we put a gilled head on it, plus fins and scales, that would look pretty much like the kind of creature we're trying to get.'” Now, there’s no telling what most people think when they look at their Academy Award certificates, but “Gee, how do I repurpose that for my upcoming monster movie” probably isn’t a common reaction.

'Creature From the Black Lagoon's Gill-Man Was Designed to Elicit Sympathy

Close

After settling on the design, Arnold and his team fashioned a rubber mold through which the costume steadily took shape, but it’s the human characteristic that proved the most vital. It may look goofy in 2024, but 70 years ago, the prosthetics that went into Gill-man’s design were both realistically (by science fiction standards) reflective of its sea-dwelling origins and human enough for an audience to look upon him as more than just a monster. “They gave him some human characteristics, which helped make him sympathetic. I tried to give that quality to the creatures in all of my films," Arnold told Cinefantastique

One of the ways they did so was through its giant, photo-sensitive eyes. This lent the creature a certain sensitivity in the emotion it could convey, but also granted him a clear weakness that was easily exploited in the form of light. Think of Gill-man as someone constantly wearing night-vision goggles to help him see clearer in the murky depths of the ocean. Watching the creature weakened by a tool as mundane as a lamp allows its viewers to feel a certain sense of pity when the monster is attacked, especially when you realize that he’s not the hunter, but the hunted.

'Creature From the Black Lagoon's Gill-Man Is a Sensitive Monster

Image Via Universal

It wasn’t just the eyes of Gill-man that couldn’t lie. Much of Creature from the Black Lagoon fittingly takes place underwater in the Gill-man’s home, featuring some stunning underwater photography that probably made even Jacques Cousteau jealous. If you take away the spooky, heart-pounding music that accompanies most of these sequences, Gill-man doesn’t necessarily come off as scary, but rather curious. He watches the scientists collect their samples and survey his territory, understandably perceiving them as a threat. However, when Kay jumps into the water for a swim, he has a different reaction.

Like his fellow love-struck monster, King Kong, the creature wordlessly expresses a special affinity for Kay, probably the result of her being the only one to dive in without those frighteningly bulky scuba suits. He doesn’t immediately attack or pull her down to the river’s depths but rather swims alongside her, just out of view. It’s an interaction that would come across as playful if not for the ominous score. Though Kay is relegated to the standard damsel in distress role, there’s something to be said about the intelligence she exhibits in the lab of the first act, showing that there’s more to her role than its archetype would suggest.

At the end of Creature from the Black Lagoon, Gill-man is shot by a harpoon, limping into the sea. One of the scientists aims his weapon, preparing to deliver the finishing blow, only to be stopped by Kay’s savior David (Richard Carlson), an unusual choice of action given the fact that this monster just abducted his partner. Arnold stated that there were two reasons that the creature’s fate was left ambiguous. The first is obvious: the studio wanted him back for sequels, with the immediate follow-up, Return of the Creature, featuring the film debut of Clint Eastwood.

Beyond that, Arnold refused to kill him because he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. “I also loved him - I used to call him "The Beastie," when we were making the films - and I wanted to leave it a little open, not to show him destroyed. I thought he was very sympathetic.” 70 years later, you still can’t keep the Gill-man down! There’s a sense of poetry that comes with the fact that the monster was designed off the Academy Award, only to serve as the inspiration for Guillermo del Toro's 2017 monster romance, The Shape of Water, which took home four Academy Awards. del Toro conceived the idea for his Best Picture winner when he first saw Creature From the Black Lagoon and was rooting for Kay and the Creature to end up together. While there have been countless proposed remakes of Creature From the Black Lagoon that have never materialized, the original film remains a seminal contribution to the monster genre with an unlikely source of inspiration.

Creature from the Black Lagoon is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon