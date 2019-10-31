Oscar Voters Can Now Stream Best Picture Contenders for the First Time

0

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has entered the digital age at last. After years of members asking for a way to stream all those Oscar screeners from home, instead of using wasteful physical DVD screeners, the Academy sent a notice to voters on Thursday that they’ll be able to stream contenders in the Best Picture category on the Academy’s screening website.

Previously, Oscar voters had the ability to stream films competing in the documentaries, animated feature, and shorts categories, but opening it up to the Best Picture field is a massive change in procedure. Per a statement to voters (via Variety), the streaming platform “will provide greater access to movies in consideration to our growing global membership, while taking positive steps toward a greener, more environmentally friendly future.”

Films can be viewed in what’s called the Academy Screening Room, which is available as an app via 4th generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K—a massive leap forward in image quality from the outdated DVD screeners that are usually sent out.

But this move could also have interesting repercussions. Streaming is how many consume their content nowadays, and many figured Netflix and Amazon had something of a leg up in recent years given the immediately availability of films like Roma or Manchester by the Sea while other contenders relied on DVD screener access if a voter missed the movie in theaters. But if all Best Picture hopefuls will now be available to stream in one location, it evens the playing field a bit.

Fittingly, the Academy’s note to voters still encourages them to view as many films as possible during their theatrical runs or at theatrical screenings made available to Oscar voters. Of course, the best place to watch a movie is still a movie theater, but when Oscar season rolls around it can be daunting to try and squeeze in all the movies vying for contention.

Will this new streaming access have a significant impact on how the Oscar nominations and winners play out this season? It’s obviously too early to tell, but it’s interesting nonetheless. Films like Downton Abbey, Judy, and Pain and Glory are already available on the Academy streaming site, and more will be added in the weeks to come.

